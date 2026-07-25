"Everybody's on their phone at my program!" jokes Charlie Bailey, a librarian in South Philadelphia. He's just asked his audience to pull out their phones so that he can walk them through the steps of disabling Apple Intelligence and Gemini.

Bailey stands at the front of a library classroom that's outfitted for children – the focal point is the vibrant rug he's standing on, which reminds us that M is for "moon" and Z is for "zebra." But the 20-odd adults in the room aren't here to learn about the alphabet. They're at a workshop called Avoiding AI, which, in this context does not stand for "apple" and "igloo."

"I was inspired by the feeling of people's frustration with AI tools being kind of forced onto them, and feeling like AI tools we didn't ask for are suddenly everywhere in our lives," Bailey told TechCrunch.

Bailey starts the hour-long workshop with an overview of how AI chatbots and other consumer AI tools work, explaining why people might want to use these products, and why they might opt to abstain. Then, he walks through all of the most popular tech platforms and devices, showing step-by-step instructions on the projector to guide people through turning off specific features.

"As a librarian, I think it's important to see this as advancing digital literacy and helping people reclaim their autonomy over whether they want to use AI tools," Bailey said. "It's important, especially when it can be so difficult not to use them, and when the design seems to force adoption."

Bailey got the idea for the Avoiding AI workshop from Hannah Cyrus, a librarian in Maine. He was one of dozens of librarians from around the world who contacted Cyrus after she published a journal article about developing her own workshop.

"This has never happened before with anything I've worked on," Cyrus told TechCrunch. "Nobody has ever been emailing me like, 'Can you give me your Intro to Computers slides?'"

At the Bangor Public Library, patrons turn to Cyrus when they need help with anything involving technology.

"More and more, I was getting questions about, 'How do I turn this [AI] stuff off? Why is it trying to write my emails for me? Why is it trying to summarize my one-sentence email that I can easily read?'" Cyrus said. "I just decided that with so much media hype out there about AI products, it would be a good opportunity to teach people about the basics of what is happening when you're using this technology, and then getting into how to turn it off if you don't want to use it."

Usually, Cyrus' classes like Intro to Computers get about a dozen attendees. But so many people expressed interest in her first Avoiding AI workshop that she had to cut off registration at 30 people, open a waitlist, and share the workshop on Zoom. Including the livestream, about 70 people attended each of Cyrus' first two workshops.