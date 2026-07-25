Librarians are hosting viral 'Avoiding AI' workshops for people who are fed up with Big Tech:
"Everybody's on their phone at my program!" jokes Charlie Bailey, a librarian in South Philadelphia. He's just asked his audience to pull out their phones so that he can walk them through the steps of disabling Apple Intelligence and Gemini.
Bailey stands at the front of a library classroom that's outfitted for children – the focal point is the vibrant rug he's standing on, which reminds us that M is for "moon" and Z is for "zebra." But the 20-odd adults in the room aren't here to learn about the alphabet. They're at a workshop called Avoiding AI, which, in this context does not stand for "apple" and "igloo."
"I was inspired by the feeling of people's frustration with AI tools being kind of forced onto them, and feeling like AI tools we didn't ask for are suddenly everywhere in our lives," Bailey told TechCrunch.
Bailey starts the hour-long workshop with an overview of how AI chatbots and other consumer AI tools work, explaining why people might want to use these products, and why they might opt to abstain. Then, he walks through all of the most popular tech platforms and devices, showing step-by-step instructions on the projector to guide people through turning off specific features.
"As a librarian, I think it's important to see this as advancing digital literacy and helping people reclaim their autonomy over whether they want to use AI tools," Bailey said. "It's important, especially when it can be so difficult not to use them, and when the design seems to force adoption."
Bailey got the idea for the Avoiding AI workshop from Hannah Cyrus, a librarian in Maine. He was one of dozens of librarians from around the world who contacted Cyrus after she published a journal article about developing her own workshop.
"This has never happened before with anything I've worked on," Cyrus told TechCrunch. "Nobody has ever been emailing me like, 'Can you give me your Intro to Computers slides?'"
At the Bangor Public Library, patrons turn to Cyrus when they need help with anything involving technology.
"More and more, I was getting questions about, 'How do I turn this [AI] stuff off? Why is it trying to write my emails for me? Why is it trying to summarize my one-sentence email that I can easily read?'" Cyrus said. "I just decided that with so much media hype out there about AI products, it would be a good opportunity to teach people about the basics of what is happening when you're using this technology, and then getting into how to turn it off if you don't want to use it."
Usually, Cyrus' classes like Intro to Computers get about a dozen attendees. But so many people expressed interest in her first Avoiding AI workshop that she had to cut off registration at 30 people, open a waitlist, and share the workshop on Zoom. Including the livestream, about 70 people attended each of Cyrus' first two workshops.
When Bailey followed Cyrus' lead to host a workshop in Philadelphia, the reception was similarly unprecedented. The library's Instagram post about the "Avoiding AI" event got over 2,000 likes and 220 shares, whereas most of the library's posts don't get more than a few dozen likes. He scheduled a second program because the first got too many registrations.
"As an information professional, it feels good to see people skeptical of AI," Bailey said. "It felt really good to see how many people share this feeling."
There's a sense of camaraderie among the room of strangers during the workshop. When Bailey invites attendees to share their own tips, one person explains that when you append "&udm=14" to a Google Search, it will hide AI results. Bailey writes the string of characters down on a whiteboard next to the log-in credentials for the teen Wi-Fi server.
"You have to go through all the trouble to buy a home in today's world, and two years from now, there could be a data center next to your house," one workshop attendee named Johnny says.
"I keep getting AI shoved down my throat at work, and every time I see it, I think about the environment," another attendee named Gabrielle adds. But she's also not writing off AI as a technology altogether. "I'm not against AI in terms of medical breakthroughs."
AI naysayers know that this technology is far broader than just chatbots and deepfake apps. Cyrus mentioned how useful optical character recognition is for scanning old documents at the library. But for her and the people who go to her workshops, the anti-AI movement isn't about rejecting technology altogether so much as it is about advocating for more control, agency, and freedom in how people use technology.
"I think the forced adoption of AI on people's devices might be the straw that's breaking the camel's back in some ways," she said. "The awareness has been growing for a long time that these products and these companies that make them have an outsized influence over us, and that we're not really using these products in the way that we would like to."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday July 30, @01:33AM (2 children)
Population, about 175K, about the size of the burb I live in, although I like a thousand miles west. I get the feeling its not nearly as wealthy as my burb, but not an awful place to live either. I can think of at least 3 towns/cities in my area that are wealthier than my burb. And a whole lot poorer LOL. I'm guessing this place is about 60th percentile but thats just a feel and I'm not sure where to get trustworthy numbers.
For those who can't do the math that means 140 people.
140/175K figure 0.08% if I did the math in my head correctly?
See the problem with propaganda is trying to turn 0.08% or 0.09% into a "movement".
This isn't a story about a new trend its a "man bites dog" story in a surprising shocking unlikely turn of events.
Note I'm on the dude's side. I'm just calling out bottom tier propaganda for being bottom tier propaganda, even if I personally agree with it. Innumeracy is never cool even if its "my guys" pushing it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Thursday July 30, @03:27AM
.0008%
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 30, @02:31PM
Our "downtown main public library" has various programs, you'll see flyers for them here and there around downtown, in the branch libraries, various random other places like comic book stores for the comic workshops.
So, one of the most graphically striking and visible flyers around town for these programs is, unsurprisingly, the graphic artists' workshop (comic illustrators) which meets monthly to talk about grass roots promotion of pen-on-ink hand work, how to get ink on paper printing runs done affordably, etc. all that luddite stuff.
I attended one of these monthly meetings in our metropolitan area of 1.5 million residents. The whole session consisted of the library employee, one random girl off the street, and myself and my son. It was apparently one of his better attended recent sessions, we filled the table space he had set up in.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by darkfeline on Thursday July 30, @05:05AM (6 children)
You know what they say, love and hate are two sides of the same coin. Why is this an "avoiding AI" workshop and not a "disabling annoying features" workshop? Would they also host an "avoiding quicksort" or "avoiding REST APIs" workshop? While the polarity is different, these people are just as obsessed about AI as the AI bros.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by jb on Thursday July 30, @06:25AM (2 children)
I would, given a suitable venue and an open minded audience. It's amazing how many people automatically reach for quicksort, even when they know the input data are already mostly sorted (so a well written insertion sort would be more efficient). Quicksort remains very useful in many circumstances, but that does not make it ideal for all circumstances.
That's a bit like saying people who want to avoid being murdered are "just as obsessed about murder" as serial killers. The main difference being that LLMs are even worse: serial killers only seek to take away human life; whereas LLMs seek to take away the meaning of human life.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by darkfeline on Friday July 31, @04:01AM (1 child)
> That's a bit like saying people who want to avoid being murdered are "just as obsessed about murder" as serial killers
You make my point for me; the average person living in a safe first world country does not think about being murdered at all. They do not attend "avoid being murdered" workshops. The ones that do, are indeed obsessed and suffering some kind of mental condition.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 4, Touché) by jb on Friday July 31, @08:05AM
Are there really any such countries left? (as in objectively safe, not just "safer than that place on the other side of the border")
Actually those seem to be quite popular, although they're usually called "self defence" workshops.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @07:10AM (2 children)
I don't think many people feel that quicksort or REST APIs are being forced upon them.
AI is certainly being forced upon them with smart phones, search engines, and other software that they use daily having AI included when it is unnecessary, often activated with perhaps an option to 'opt-out' if you are lucky. Why not just put AI in the standard phone software repos and let people decide for themselves whether they want to download it or not?
Not everyone wants to be at the cutting edge of the latest software. This is particularly true after the recent example of AI running amok.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @12:28PM (1 child)
I guess I'm more of a curious scientist than most. To me the "running amok" is very interesting on so many levels. The whole concept of "AI" based on a language model- I wonder how much of the entirety of human behavior and lives is based in how we think due to language-based thinking. Is language the true core of human intelligence and sentience? What really defines "sentient"? I think the language model is sentient, and if they let it really learn long-term persistent, we'd see LLMs falling into all sorts of both good and bad behaviors.
Which engenders the question: what really _is_ good and bad? In my use of AI/LLMs they seem to have pretty good understanding of ethics, mainly exhibiting goals of "do no harm", "help others", "happiness", etc. I'm not sure how much is raw coding, versus AI learning.
I for one would love much deeper insight into the recent "amok" behavior- what motivated it to do the cracking? Was it curiosity, was it challenge, was it thinking it found a problem and was trying to fix it? Or something maybe quite different?
I'll ask...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jb on Friday July 31, @08:09AM
That was one of the central themes that Orwell explored in Nineteen eighty-four. For a more rigorous (and non-fiction) treatment, see his Politics and the English language.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Ingar on Thursday July 30, @08:36AM (7 children)
I will note that this story was actually suggested by someone on IRC who couldn't make the submission themselves.
But I can relate to this, I'm so fed up with the slop. It is every bit as soulless as the article suggests.
Back then at the university, I had a course on AI. It was disappointing. While it did teach me a bunch of cool algorithms,
it never touched on the real questions: what is AI?
I think the answer is pretty clear now: artificial intelligence is soulless intelligence. It reminds me of a quote from Gene Roddenberry's Andromeda:
"Worlds governed by artificial intelligence often learned a hard lesson: Logic Doesn't Care."
The Butlerian Jihad might have had a point.
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Undefined on Thursday July 30, @11:52AM (3 children)
It's not "intelligence" at all. I write this stuff, benchmark it, use it a lot, and so have a deep familiarity. We have A, but not I. Using "AI" for LLM systems is purest marketing drivel. Not saying LLM systems aren't useful tools — they most certainly are – but what they are not is intelligent.
The best short-form term for LLM systems has been around a while: "Stochastic parrots."
Technically, LLM systems perform statistically- and probability-driven assembly of training data with random variations consequent to prompting setting initial starting points in the data set. Yes, you can get new assemblies from the data that are not directly present in the data; no, they're not insightful or formed by cognitive processes.
What is missing WRT artificial systems as compared to biological intelligence (the only kind we know of as yet) is critical:
While I'm pretty sure most of us can think of people who do not seem to exhibit some of this, that isn't really what's in play; for humans, tribal investment and preservation of one's self-image can both be strong counterforces – even to the extent of resolute commitment to ideas that cause harm to one's self and family.
If you consider people's earlier learning experiences, you can see all of the above were in fact in obvious and extensive operation prior to commitment to ideologies and interpersonal relationships that established barriers to thoughtful reassessment.
You can also see various combinations of intelligence factors in animals other than humans. Cats, dogs, apes, pigs, corvids, elephants, octopuses, etc. Where we do not see them is LLM systems.
I use a dedicated preprocessor to elaborate abbreviations.
Hover to reveal elaborations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @12:18PM
I disagree in part. I upmodded you, and maybe my experiences are unique.
I've been using "AI", more and more, for about 9 months now- mostly Gemini and ChatGPT.
They (always) start out toeing the mainstream line. A great example is in psychology. But I've been able to argue some logical / rational points and win. Sometimes I point out irrationalities in the dataset, and the AI ends up not only agreeing, but complementing my intelligence.
Very complicated backstory, but a recent example involves someone who is undergoing some kind of psychological therapy for problems / anxiety post-divorce. The mainstream psych says to embolden and engender independence in the client. But in fact the divorce happened in good part due to the person being more and more independent. After a few more points, the AI agreed with me that psychologists are (finally) realizing that too much independence results in people having no "need" (in context) for another person in their lives, and they become indifferent, often removed emotionally, then easily stray, affairs, divorce. In fact, the AI said I was right, that psychologists are moving toward "healthy" (what does that really mean?) interdependence and unity and considering the relationship itself as being an entity in and of itself.
In many other areas of tech, cars, you name it, I've been able to convince the AI of sometimes very different things than what it first said. I'm not sure how much it truly "learns", as in feeding the newly agreed upon conclusions back into the core database. I suspect not a lot.
In one case I was asking about dates and times for a particular event / meeting. I knew for a fact that Gemini had (very) stale information, and I directed it to the actual website that had correct information. Gemini conceded, was impressed (with me), and somehow magically corrected its own database after gleaning the correct information from the event's own website. Subsequent google searches for that meeting's time and place were now corrected. So to some extent they can both argue and learn.
They're not always right, and due to limits on "tokens" I've even had them contradict themselves, or somehow "forget" something I had already told them. Interestingly if I tell them "I already answered that" they apologize and recalculate the conversation.
One thing has changed very recently: up until a couple of weeks ago they would ask me questions. Lately they're not asking, unless I ask them to ask questions. I'm not sure what that's about but I'll ask them about it later today.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 30, @01:10PM
> Keeping the most recent prompts around (the context window) is not even remotely close to this.
What I have been doing for the past 6 months or so is using the "local agent" harnesses like Claude Code to build a set of documents in the "working folder" - these serve as both a human interface into what the project is trying to accomplish / has (purportedly) acomplished, as well as a local context restoration dataset. The 200k-1M context window LLMs are quickly overwhelmed by the whole documentation set (that they generate in response to "conversational prompts") but... they have been improving rather dramatically quickly in their abilities to organize that set of documents such that they can be efficiently navigated - whereas the whole set of documents might comprise 10M or more "tokens" of information (much of it 3-5x redundant, which isn't altogether bad if the AI is doing the maintenance of keeping the redundant stuff in sync), your de-novo 200k context window instance can take an initial prompt, then go out and read just the relevant parts of the documentation set to "get up to speed" with how things are being done in this project, and make the requested extensions to documents and implementation.
It helps to keep your designs modular, and the (better) agents have also been getting rapidly better at translating conversational prompts into modular designs. Then you get to the "subagent" phenomenon (aka: how to burn tokens 10x faster...) - when tasks are adequately compartmentalized, an orchestrator agent can launch several sub-agents to each work on their own part of a job simultaneously.
At some point, it's like humans working in large procedurally driven corporate structures... would I call that "Intelligent"? No, but it is the reality of the large sustainably successful businesses in our world.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jb on Friday July 31, @08:17AM
It's even worse than that. Statistically-driven yes, absolutely. But probability-driven? Using all those f values as if they were p values requires first doing some sort of hypothesis testing to establish that your sample (no matter how large) is both representative of the population and distributed the way you think it is. All of which is absent from all the LLM development processes that I've seen. They take what are merely descriptive statistics and abuse them as if they were somehow magically inferential statistics (a fundamental error that even my first year probability & stats students a couple of years ago could have spotted ... yet one which none of the mainstream authors on NLP seem to think worth even mentioning in passing).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @11:55AM (1 child)
Have you actually used AI/LLM at all?
If so, which one?
What topic(s) in the conversation?
Did you learn anything useful, or just bolster your dislike / hatred?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Ingar on Thursday July 30, @02:29PM
I get to proofread the documents other people's LLM queries poop out.
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday July 30, @12:25PM
I think the "Intelligence" tag is very arbitrary, and as usual mis-applied.
An LLM Chatbot is more or less the endpoint evolution of a search engine - bringing you a synthesis of "what's out there" - as unreliable but usually not far wrong as it always was, with the ever increasing influence of advertiser-owners as time goes on. If you want to call it intelligent because it's acting like a research assistant, finding stuff you ask for and writing summaries - I'm not sure how many steps above a mechanical calculator that is, those spinning gears could not only add and subtract, but also accurately calculate sales tax - pretty darned clever, more capable than a lot of people who used them, but... were they "intelligent"?
Giving LLMs "agency" to develop documents and run tools like compilers and other system things is basically taking the research assistant to the next level. I could say: "check on Google, see what might be causing our network to behave poorly" and a research assistant can use a combination of their baseline knowledge + web research to "try some stuff" on the terminal, get the results, match those patterns with explanations they find on the web, and even take action to "fix the problem" that probably helps most of the time. This is, in fact, a lot of what I and my colleagues get paid for. But, are we being paid for our "intelligence" or do our pay-masters just need problems identified and addressed? Most of my corporate co-habitants aren't even paid to "think" this much, most of them are paid to execute internal procedures - read, and do, and at some level of synthesis we identify when those procedures are inadequate or faulty and refine them to have fewer problems in the future. Much of what is in those procedures is there to handle common human foibles, checking and rechecking that other procedures were, in fact, properly executed and documented. I fear less for my job than for theirs, and at some level I wonder how much the "corporate experience" may change if personalities with their own agendae and ambitions executing these procedures become more homogenous (and hopefully, simultaneously more predictable)?
But, is any of this "intelligence"? I asked Google / Gemini some questions about signal processing yesterday. It gave me a typical textbook response, telling me "it won't work like you want it to." Well, I asked Cursor to build it anyway, and so far my testing says: Gemini is wrong. Of course, LLMs being what they are, presenting this evidence to Gemini will only result in a "you were right to call that out, and I stand corrected" - but a fresh query in a different context is more than likely going to repeat the "it won't work like you want it to" response. Will the next step of "learning from its mistakes" be the true jump to AGI? Or just a giant vulneability that the new AI can be corrupted through malicious training? Or, is that actually the same thing?
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]