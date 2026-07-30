The obvious question was that Flock cameras were looking for 34 DTM, and the plate on the car I was driving was 34 10 DTM. Why was that flagged as a match?

"The way that the ML [machine learning] works is it correctly read what it was supposed to read. It was fed those characters that you said, 34 DTM, and it spit back out [a result] with the characters, 34 DTM," Thomas said. "It was asked, can you find this? And it did find that. It just didn't say if there's more here, then don't do it. It just simply said, is it there? And the answer was yes."

He explained that even if the 10 was normal size, Flock would still have flagged it as a match, because that's how they've set it up according to law enforcement's requests. Sometimes partial plates are all they have to go on at first.

"The way that law enforcement likes to use these tools is, if any of the characters that they have put into these hot lists get read, they want to get those alerts," he said. "Now, what we try to train officers to do is to do what you said, which is to verify that 34 DTM is what I'm looking for, and what I'm seeing is 34 10 DTM."