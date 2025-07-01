Humanoid robots and four-legged robots made in China fall squarely under a new ban imposed by the US Federal Communications Commission on foreign-made robots. But the sweeping prohibition covers a wide variety of robots manufactured anywhere abroad, including the newest robot vacuum cleaners.

The Trump administration's FCC justified the ban on foreign-made robots by referencing cybersecurity vulnerabilities [.PDF] previously discovered in robots specifically made by Chinese companies. On July 28, the federal agency added "foreign-produced advanced robotic devices" to its Covered List of technologies "deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the US or the safety and security of US persons."

However, the FCC cannot update the Covered List on its own initiative and is required by law to follow the direction of a "qualifying national security authority." The agency describes the White House as having "convened an executive branch interagency body" that "included appropriate national security agencies," which determined foreign-made robots as presenting a national security risk.

So what foreign-made robots are prohibited? The ban defines "advanced robotic devices" as being "a mechanical mobile device, including autonomous mobile robots, humanoid robots, and quadrupeds" that can move around on the ground and operate either autonomously on their own or remotely under the control of a human.

The definition also describes covered robots as having sensors capable of perceiving the robot's environment, network connectivity such as Bluetooth or satellite connections with speeds surpassing 200 kbps in either direction, and software or AI models running onboard the robot or remotely from cloud computing servers.

Such an import ban would apply to some of the most affordable robots primarily produced by Chinese companies, including Unitree's humanoid robots that are used by robotics labs and researchers for tasks such as experimental robot surgeries. US consumers would also likely lose access to the newest robot vacuum cleaners that are mainly manufactured by Chinese companies such as Roborock.

But the ban also broadly applies to foreign-made robots produced by countries nominally allied to the United States, including Japan, South Korea, and Germany.

There are a number of exemptions. For example, the new ban defines covered robots as being any mobile device—potentially in combination with a docking station—weighing more than 4.4 pounds. That would permit US consumers to continue buying small robots, such as robotic toys, although most robot vacuums weigh more.

The FCC ban also only covers new models of foreign-made robots. That means US consumers and businesses can continue purchasing existing robot models previously authorized by the FCC and continue to use previously purchased robots, but are blocked from purchasing newer, unauthorized models that come out from this point onward.

The agency made clear that its foreign-made robot ban does not apply to trains, drones, underwater vehicles, and "connected vehicles" that drive on roads, such as robotaxis. The FCC already enacted an import ban on foreign-made drone models in December 2025.

Similarly, it does not cover anything classified as devices by the Food and Drug Administration, including medical or surgical robots, external limb prostheses, and mobility assistive devices, such as wheelchairs.

The FCC ban also specifically exempts fixed or stationary robots. That means US businesses can continue purchasing and using foreign-made industrial robot arms and other specialized, non-mobile robots.