Manufacturers face fresh scrutiny from the Australian government over concerns surrounding data and customer privacy.

Toyota and Hyundai are currently under the microscope with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, which has confirmed that the manufacturers are "subject to a formal investigation examining exactly what data is collected, how it is used, and whether customers are aware of their policies"

A spokesman for the OAIC said "the investigations are anticipated to have a broader application for the Australian community".

The investigation has car makers worried.

"Australia has no vehicle-specific law governing connected car data," he said.

"It has a privacy statute written in 1988, a voluntary industry code that is not enforceable, a right-to-repair scheme that excludes the data stream in question, and three reform processes running in three portfolios with no one holding carriage."

He called on authorities to introduce a simple framework that car makers and their customers can understand.

"Instead of instigating fear and distrust in the connected vehicles we drive, policymakers have the power to make effective changes to protect drivers and consumer choice," Mr Pickering said.

The AEVA is pushing for increased hacking protection and local processing of data, which should also default to "off" unless customers opt in.

The OAIC said its ongoing investigation will examine manufacturers' data collection practices, including whether they collect more personal information than is reasonably necessary for their functions and activities, obtain valid consent for collection of any sensitive information, and collect personal information by fair means.