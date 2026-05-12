NHS England has admitted that a data protection document inaccurately stated who could access patient information, failing to disclose that Palantir staff could view identifiable data held within part of its Federated Data Platform.

The US spy-tech firm won a £330 million contract to provide the platform in 2023 after it was awarded £60 million in COVID-era contracts without competition. The system is designed to improve data sharing across the NHS in England and help tackle the backlog in patient care.

In May, NHS England confirmed that Palantir staff can access identifiable patient information within the platform's National Data Integration Tenant, an arrangement that was not accurately reflected in its Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA).

Following a request for clarification from the National Data Guardian (NDG), an independent statutory office that advises England's health and care system, NHS England admitted the error.

"We recognize that the DPIA contained an error in how it described supplier access to data so we are correcting that error, and we apologize for any confusion this has caused," the quango said in a statement.

"Clarity around supplier access is crucial to our program and we will continue to work closely with the National Data Guardian, the [data protection regulator] Information Commissioner's Office and our governance groups to ensure our information is clear."

In an updated report, NDG Nicola Byrne said NHS England had confirmed that some external supplier staff supporting the platform can access identifiable patient information for specific technical purposes under its direction.

"NHS England states that this access is technically necessary. As an independent body not involved in the platform's operation, we are not in a position to independently verify that assessment," she said.