https://markatwood.substack.com/p/the-metric-system-encodes-18th-century
Part one of this series argued that traditional units are good for daily life: human-scaled, body-derived, requiring no equipment. The metric system, I said, is for science.
I was being generous.
The metric system isn't a rational system derived from nature. It's a fossil record of what a late-18th-century laboratory could measure. Every "fundamental" SI unit encodes the instrumentation limits of the Enlightenment, wrapped in a story about universality and reason.
We covered this in part one [see below for link], but it bears repeating. The meter was defined as one ten-millionth of the distance from the North Pole to the equator along a meridian passing through Paris. This required a years-long surveying expedition that produced a measurement nobody else could verify.
The competing proposal was the seconds pendulum: a pendulum whose half-period is exactly one second, whose length anyone with a clock and a string could reproduce. They rejected it. The meridian definition was grander, more French, and completely impractical.
The original survey was wrong. The meter we use today isn't one ten-millionth of anything. It's defined as the distance light travels in 1/299,792,458 of a second, a number chosen specifically to match the historical platinum bar as closely as possible. The "rational" definition is a retrofitted rationalization of a measurement error from 1799. [...]
Note, the "part 1" referenced above is here: In Defense of Traditional Units.
(Score: 4, Funny) by FunkyLich on Saturday August 01, @07:13PM (4 children)
Can't wait to go back to inches, feet, yards, miles, ounces, BTUs, horse-power and what else have you. Get rid of the metric system already, the abomination that's not human scaled and body derived.
(That was sarcasm, by the way)
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Saturday August 01, @08:44PM (2 children)
I realize you're kidding, but having lived for long periods with both systems, I struggled to identify any situation that isn't science or medicine where the SI/Metric system was more useful. In the best case was that it was no worse, and that was for things like calculating how long it would take me to go between cities where it was equally easy both ways. Any time where it wasn't equally easy the SI/Metric measures were demonstrably worse. It turns out that by choosing stupid things to define your system around and fetishizing the base 10 exponential scale that you make something that's annoying and unwieldy. The sorts of calculations that the metric measures use are just not ones that people normally do outside of science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 01, @10:06PM
Try calculations with temperature. Especially chemistry.
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Saturday August 01, @10:20PM
That's only you. Many others - including me - find it a lot easier to have to calculate in simple multiples of tens. Converting millimeters to centimeters to meters to kilometers. When a liter of volume is a cube of 10cm side length. When a kilogram is the mass of that cube filled with water. When wondering how many litres of paint to buy when I need to paint a wall of 400 square meters of surface and one liter can paint 5 square meters. When one Watt of power is the strain to pull a mass of 1 kg for 1 second and have to move it 1 meter away from where it was at an acceleration of 1m/s^2.
Having the ability to do such quick calculations mentally and without a calculator, adding zeroes and multiplying by small numbers to get rough estimates, to have a 'visual' of what the unit means in the mind model, is very handy and powerful, at least for me. Knowing that a car engine is 75kW powerful makes me aware that it is the same power equivalent of 75 stove hot plates each of 1000W, or half of that number of 2000W vacuum cleaners. Knowing that a typical room air condition unit is about 1000W falls also very neatly to the scheme and making me aware of the power (aka also energy) used. It's definitely more telling than dealing with horsepower and BTUs. It gives a very clear notion of scale.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday August 01, @09:42PM
Imperial units make just as much sense as metric units ... if you have 12 fingers.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday August 01, @07:20PM (3 children)
You can play retro games with the metric system to make it fit human body parts.
My pinkie fingernail is about one cm across. About as accurate as 1 foot is as long as my foot.
Your average fingernail is about a third of a mm. If clean-ish. You can go pretty far in life making a spark gap two fingernail thicknesses in a small engine if you have the misfortune of a spec in mm instead of inches. Unsurprisingly two fingernail thicknesses also works in most engines if the spark gap is spec'd in inches LOL.
If you're a dude you can wrap a piece of wire around your wrist and for most dudes its about six cm around. This is low precision "men's wrists are a bit more than half of ten centimeters around" So if the instructions read something like cut off roughly 15 cm of magnet wire to wrap around a ferrite core exactly X times you can get away pretty well with wrapping it about three times around your wrist as a first approximation. You'll waste some but not that much. You can also do this estimation with vacuum hose, fuel hose, etc. Probably depends on body hair LOL.
Another human measure is a 11mm socket is a tight fit on my pinkie finger so it doesn't really fit but almost fits must be a 10mm socket and its a hotdog thrown down a hallway (slight exaggeration) must be a 12mm or larger socket. Your individual situation may vary.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday August 01, @07:23PM
This is of the genre of you can cut it twice if its too long but you can't do the "I cut it twice and its STILL too short". So yeah you need 30 cm of vacuum hose according to the book well wrap it around your wrist about 6 times and trim to fit, that'll be plenty.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Saturday August 01, @08:37PM (1 child)
The thing is that you can do that with basically any unit of measure you can come up with. The issue is that Imperial and US Customary measures are more intended as approximations for human body parts and things humans do on a daily basis. Whereas the SI and metric units are allegedly intended for science, but they predate a lot of the more modern understanding of things and the ability to accurately measure them as well. Plus, they're based on an exponential system to make the conversion between units easier, even though there's rarely a reason to actually do so in daily living. If I'm measuring something in miles, there's rarely a level of precision that would allow me to worry about inches. But, by having 12 inches to the foot, 3 feet to the yard and 1760 yards in a mile, you get a pretty decent array of measurements that likely include something convenient for what you're doing.
SI and metric get even worse if we ever manage to get off the Earth and onto another planet where the physical properties change how those things are actually measured and have to have a second kilogram to use as a standard that might not change the same way that the one here does.
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Saturday August 01, @10:35PM
One kilogram is exactly one kilogram everywhere in the universe. If you think that on the Moon one kilogram of mass is different from one kilogram of mass on Earth, you're wrong. A kilogram is a measure of mass, not weight. Weight is a force, not mass.
(Score: 2) by bloodnok on Saturday August 01, @08:31PM
I was once told by a french sailing friend that the metre was actually part of a system intended to reduce the influence of Britain in maritime navigation.
The British had standardised the nautical mile as the unit for marine navigation. One nautical mile is equivalent to one minute of arc along any line of longitude. This is why most mariners and flyers still use nautical miles today: the calculation of distance/speed is easier when the units of position (lat/long in degrees and minutes) and distance (nautical miles) are closely related.
Napoleon, according to the story I was told, wanted to replace this system. He proposed replacing the 360 degree compass with a 400 grad one. And the nautical mile of one minute of arc, would be replaced with the kilometre being 100th of a grad. Alas Britain was not to be denied.
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The Major
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Saturday August 01, @09:23PM
I've run this independently before, but used DDG's AI assist to get this rundown. c is a universal constant. Binary is likely universal insofar as any civilization developing computing is likely to be drawn towards bistable circuits just as we were. The speed of light divided by 2^26 is approx 10 mph. 9.96 but who's quibbling? We don't even need to change our road signs. They're already universal, based on light speed and binary arithmetic. The exponent is even the same as the letters in our alphabet. How cool is that?
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