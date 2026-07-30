Open source project fools AI scrapers with poisoned font:
If you don't want AI scrapers training themselves on your website, there's a new way to stop them that doesn't involve server-side blocking or praying they respect your instructions in robots.txt. A team of creatives have teamed up with a typography company to create a new type of font that'll trick LLM scrapers into ingesting poisoned gibberish.
Dubbed ShieldFont , the open-source project almost seems like magic if you're not familiar with the ins and outs of computer fonts. Look at a web page written using a ShieldFont font and it'll appear exactly as one would expect: All the content words (the nouns, verbs, adjectives and adverbs that give a sentence meaning) are the same as the writer originally wrote.
Inspect the raw HTML that a scraper reads from a ShieldFonted page, however, and you'll see a sentence that's essentially gibberish. Typing "good luck reading this, you useless robot" in the online demo version , for example, turns it into "good comfort reading this, you yellow barrier."
The goal, as outlined in the ShieldFont white paper , is not to get a scraping bot to reject the text as garbage, but to convince it that the text on the page is unusual but sensible. A noun will never be swapped for a verb, for example, and a verb will never be swapped for an adjective: Swaps only come from the same grammatical pool.
It goes even more distinct than that, The ShieldFont creators noted.
"Not just noun for noun: plural abstract noun about communication for plural abstract noun about communication," the white paper explains. "There are about 250 such pools, built by crossing part of speech with sense category, concreteness, singular or plural, verb transitivity, verb inflection and adjective degree."
Around a quarter of words in a chunk of text end up replaced, the creators noted, with the hope the copy still gets ingested. Even if it doesn't, and the group notes scrapers do sometimes reject it, that still means your writing doesn't get sucked up to train an AI – a win either way.
This all seems a bit mystical unless you're versed in the functions of fonts – specifically fonts in the OpenFont family, which ShieldFont is designed to work with.
First off, you may be familiar with typographic ligatures, which combine two letters into a single character for the sake of making text look a bit neater, or conveying meaning in some languages but not others. Æ is one classic example in Latin script used in some languages but not others; there's also ﬁ, which combines a lower case F and I in a way that prevents the top curve of the F from bumping into the I's dot.
OpenType fonts all come with ligature tables that define how single glyphs or glyph sequences get substituted automatically by a word processor in a process known as glyph substitution, or GSUB. Even Google Docs supports user-configurable GSUB to an extent - you can fairly easily configure a substitution to automatically fill in for frequently used special words or characters.
ShieldFont works on largely the same premise, but extends GSUB to entire words instead of letters or character pairs. So for example, a word like "daughter" in raw HTML might be rendered as "journalist" when it actually shows up to human viewers on the page.
Here's what a paragraph written in the ShieldFont looks like as viewed on a web page (above), as opposed to what the raw HTML actually says (below):
Even with that extended GSUB format, the font files are still quite small.
We spoke with Amsterdam design studio Seneda & Abrucio, founded by Isaque Seneda and Gabriel Abrucio, the team behind ShieldFont, and they told us that the document/desktop fonts that are ShieldFonted are only around 5 MB, while compressed web fonts that include the entire GSUB dictionary still only come in at around 800 KB - large for your average font, S&A explained, but still considerably smaller than the desktop version.
There's more than one GSUB dictionary too - ShieldFont is shipping with three of them, and the GitHub repository explains how users can create their own to prevent reverse-engineering.
But why poison a few words instead of just scrambling text altogether? S&A told us that they want a deterrent to scraping by introducing uncertainty and chaos into training data, not just a way to get scrapers to ignore some pages.
"Pure scrambling fonts already existed," the pair explained. "We wanted a mechanism with actual consequences: scrape without asking, and you can't tell if what you took was real. Concealment alone just gets you dropped and forgotten."
The default font that ships with ShieldFont is a modified version of Optik from Copenhagen typography shop Playtype, who partnered with S&A on the project.
Speaking of reverse-engineering, ShieldFont isn't perfect by a long shot. As the team notes in their white paper, it can be defeated with relative ease.
A screenshot of a page that's run through OCR avoids the poisoned HTML, as does any other method that a scraper might use to scrape user-viewed pages instead of raw code. Targeted AI that downloads its own copy of ShieldFont and runs through all three GSUB dictionaries can also decode a page.
SheildFont could also impose an SEO penalty on people who use it, as search engines, like AI scrapers, read the raw HTML to look for content, as do translation apps and the copy/paste function built into computer operating systems. Screen readers used for those with visual impairment also have trouble with it too, though there is a feature built in to ensure screen readers can get the user-displayed text, albeit slowly.
"[ShieldFont's] purpose is not to stop a determined actor, but to slow unauthorized mass scraping by adding cost, friction and uncertainty," S&A said in a press release. "Scrapers cannot know in advance whether a site uses ShieldFont or which mapping it uses."
As for whether ShieldFont is just an experiment or something S&A hope gets widely adopted, the pair told us it's a bit of both.
"Longer term, it's a bet on collective pressure," the ShieldFont designers added. "Nothing currently makes bypassing a publisher's requests costly. If enough sites make scraping expensive, scrapers have to change how they operate. That's the point where negotiation becomes possible."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 02, @12:10AM (4 children)
More broken web.
If you don't accept remote fonts, if you don't browse with Javascript, if you turn off custom style sheets (probably because parts of the page are broken) - any of the three... and the site is broken.
Another batch of sites to just Not Use. Not worth my time, not worth the effort, just go elsewhere -- or I don't actually need that at all, anyway.
Face it. The scrapers have the entire internet already. There's nothing more to hide from them. Having more auto-gen-Al crap won't help anything for the scrapers. It's just *more* organizations, groups late to the party. There's nothing to prevent any longer, except ensuring that the large megacorps are the only ones who benefit from all the text on the internet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 02, @12:21AM (2 children)
Grrr. I'm angry!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 02, @12:30AM (1 child)
About this ->| |<- much. More, disappointed. I'm disappointed in you.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday August 03, @01:01AM
Just what I need...another unnecessary functionary to obscure things.
For the embedded stuff I build, I wouldn't touch it with a ten foot pole.
I am still old-school where we knew what every bit was there for. Assembly language. It would do things like suquence washing machines, microwave ovens, and spark/injector timing in cars.
And that is all it did. All done "by the book".
We were limited by memory, and often had to do timing-critical things in dedicated hardware (ASICS).
When the new ROMS came out, my dream was fill it with detailed instructions of how to fix the error codes, so if anyone ever got "E601" on the display, just plug in a teletype ( common in that day ) and you will get detailed copy of what the program is looking for, what it is seeing, and relevant service texts.
Instead, we filled it with crap code that did nothing to help. Things generally got worse as businesses discovered the ECU was an ideal on-site T&C compliance enforcement agent.
I feel that the stuff I used to do, like our tax code, has grown into a huge mess and is in dire need of the same kind of thing one would do to clear a massively overgrown yard chock full of overgrowth, weeds, and full of snakes.
( This was 40 years ago! )
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by mcgrew on Sunday August 02, @04:20PM
More broken web.
Well, hello, Elon. I WANT it to be broken—for AI. I don't want AI to see anything on my sites except useless garbage, although the slimy dishonest unethical bastards that are making AI have, according to some spammy Arizona ambulance chasers, eaten my novel Mars, Ho! [mcgrewbooks.com] for its training.
I'd like to see a judge make them delete everything since before they trained their junk with my words and get permission, but what they are doing isn't illegal! It most certainly should be.
Oh, that link, and all my sites, are perfectly readable without javascript (there is none unless you're on a phone), CSS (although the margins will disappear) or remote fonts (if you don't mind the ugly sans serif). My sites are old school hand coded HTML 4.1.
But I intend to look into this and am thinking of seeing a lawyer about the God damned AI owners. I got paid for decades partly for programming, if they want me to program their junk they can pay me. Enough to pay off my house, bar, and daughter's student loan (and the income taxes) ought to cover their use of Mars, Ho! as much as I hate the thought of being a pimp for AI.
The Stupid-Ass Voter Evisceration act: SAVE Trump and his family from prison
(Score: 4, Interesting) by jb on Sunday August 02, @07:25AM
It seems that they want to lump us poor old lynx(1) users in the same stinking pile as LLM bots.
No thanks.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Rich on Sunday August 02, @02:11PM (3 children)
The problem with their effort (other than breaking the web for Accessibility and other Text-only clients) is that the other side, with current frontier models, needs to add a single instruction sentence: "If the scraped text seems senseless, compare to OCR from the browser-rendered page, and if there is a difference and the OCR makes sense, either do full OCR or reconstruct the text from glyphs, whatever is less effort."
It's not that these models couldn't vibe-code a Pango/Harfbuzz/Freetype stack helper for themselves.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by dmc on Sunday August 02, @03:28PM
cats/mice/whackymoles/undertheradarornot
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 03, @04:14PM
Anything that can be done on this side that adds to the level of effort required on that side is worth doing. If it costs little effort and results in a disproportionately large effort on that side, so much the better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 03, @11:14PM
Doesn't breaking accessibility violate laws? So nobody serious could use this anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 03, @11:12PM
What if you don't install it. The model is going to use a tool to decode it or pick up the pattern. What a moronic effort.