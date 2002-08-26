China's rapid rise in artificial intelligence has caught the world's attention — and given America's AI leaders good reason to lose sleep.

China was a latecomer to the current wave of generative artificial intelligence. The leading large language models, advanced AI chips, and much of the underlying research infrastructure were initially dominated by American firms. Yet within a remarkably short period, Chinese firms have emerged as serious competitors. Models from DeepSeek, Alibaba's Qwen series, Moonshot AI's Kimi, and others have reached near-parity with leading U.S. systems on many benchmarks for coding, reasoning, and other tasks.

The speed of China's catch-up has surprised many observers. It should not. We have seen this pattern before in solar panels, electric vehicles, batteries, telecommunications, and other industries. AI increasingly looks like another application of what I call "China Inc."

[...] In the United States and other liberal democracies, AI development increasingly encounters concerns over privacy, data use, ethics, environmental impact, and the construction of massive data centers. In China, privacy protections and ethical objections impose weaker constraints on state-prioritized data collection and AI development, while local communities have far less ability to block data centers and related infrastructure.

Electricity may make this difference even more important. AI consumes enormous amounts of power. In democracies, new generating capacity, transmission lines, data centers, and related infrastructure can face lengthy permitting, environmental reviews, litigation, and local opposition. China can mobilize land, capital, electricity, and infrastructure much more rapidly, while expanding coal, renewable, and nuclear generation with considerably less political resistance.