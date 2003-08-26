https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/drones/three-us-states-to-deploy-60mph-drones-armed-with-pepper-spray-to-neutralize-school-shooters-campus-guardian-angel-drones-can-also-smash-windows-and-ram-attackers
'Campus Guardian Angel' Drones Can Also Smash Windows And Ram Attackers
This is how the Campus Guardian Angel drone system is designed to work:
The drone defense firm's CEO underlined that “the first 120 seconds are incredibly critical, because that’s when most of the shooting happens.” That implies that he thinks Campus Guardian Angel drones could be successfully deployed within that very narrow time window. But Uvalde was quite unusual, as responding law enforcement seemed paralyzed, waiting over an hour to enter the classroom.
These school-based drone systems are not without their critics. Some say that the funds may be better spent on prevention than cure. Even Mithril’s founder and CEO’s opinion seems to be that if these drones aren’t prompted into action within two minutes, they aren’t living up to their promise.
There is also the concern that drones could misidentify students or protection officers when controllers are under pressure. Others say that military-style drone systems aren’t appropriate for schools, and will cost a lot more than simple measures and routines regarding locked doors.
With the three states proceeding with pilot programs this year, we may see the true value and capabilities of the Campus Guardian Angel drones. If these drone-protected schools don’t suffer any terrible shooting incidents, then it may be claimed that the drones are at least a deterrent.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday August 03, @11:47PM (11 children)
Odds are approximately 100% that the first deployment of this drone will not be against a school shooter. More likely those annoying protesters and such who aren't committing any crimes.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 5, Funny) by ikanreed on Tuesday August 04, @12:42AM
It's not my fault there are so many nails for me to hit with this hammer I bought
(Score: 4, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday August 04, @01:10AM (9 children)
(Score: 4, Touché) by aafcac on Tuesday August 04, @01:48AM (7 children)
Anything to avoid interpreting the 2nd amendment as actually written and intended to be used.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday August 04, @02:25AM (6 children)
We can go there if you'd like. But the English language will side with me.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday August 04, @04:18AM (5 children)
If your view is that we have an individual right to firearms without any sort of membership in a militia then you're absolutely wrong. If they meant for it to be a personal right they would have used the singular like they did in other amendments and they wouldn't have even bothered to mention the militia at all in justifying it. They don't justify any of the items in the 1st amendment, so why would they do that in the 2nd if it wasn't a requirement?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday August 04, @11:30AM (4 children)
To the contrary, that is exactly how the Second Amendment is written!
They use the same tense ("the people", "the accused") with the First, Fourth, Sixth, Ninth, and Tenth Amendments. And that same tense is routinely used throughout the Constitution, including the very first sentence ("We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union...").
The Second Amendment being the obvious counterexample to your assertion.
And yet that's exactly what they did.
The problem here is that you (and many others) keep trying to turn an explanation into a requirement. This is why I stated that the English language would side with me. "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." is pretty straight-forward.
My view is that a militia was an informal concept. It was people who was capable of defending their homes and society from threats. Further, the explanation was simply that such a militia was more effective ("well-regulated") if people owned and used their own firearms. The government wouldn't need to supply the firearms or need to familiarize militia members with their use. You can't just expect people to magically know that stuff.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aafcac on Tuesday August 04, @03:09PM (3 children)
That's an absolute load of crap. You're trying to apply an understanding of the meaning of the 2nd amendment that didn't exist for well over a century to it. The constitution at the time was between the federal government and the people, it didn't even apply to state or local governments at the time, so no it absolutely was not something that granted regular people the right to keep and bear arms the way that you're implying and the language about the militia there was a massive hint as to who was actually being granted the right to have what weapons. They could very easily have just left that bit out if it wasn't intended to allow restrictions on the ownership and possession by private citizens.
As far as the militia being a counterexample, it only becomes a counterexample if you deliberately ignore the text and the context in order to read what you wish to read into it. That's not something that people of the day read it as meaning and the whole context was rather different as there literally was a need for a regulated militia in those days. You needed to know the intention of the amendment in order to know what sorts of laws could be written with respect to weapons and if amendments were required, which they absolutely are as you're not the only one that doesn't understand the text of the amendment and the amendment itself wasn't ever properly ratified due to varying texts of it in circulation, you need that information to know how to fix it.
As for the last bit about justifying it, only if you misread the amendment and are ignorant of the historical context and then don't notice that the interpretation that you're pushing didn't even become a popular one until much, much later does that make any sense at all to justify the amendment.
Granting individuals a right to more or less whatever weapons they can get their hands on with barely any restrictions doesn't make any sense and the people writing the amendment were almost certainly aware of it. Hence the specification that it's a collective right that's for the purpose of the militia having the weapons to do things like stand in for the lack of a standing military, have people available to ward off attacks by the various local tribes and serve on posses when there was a need for it as there was often no professional police force in most of the areas that could handle such things without needing to draft local people when tracking folks down.
They could very easily have used the singular if they wanted to mean that, it's not like the 1st amendment where having that be a personal right doesn't really make any sense due to most of that stuff involving multiple people and not wanting to create an end run where instead of preventing people from speaking, you just prevent people from being able to hear the speech.
Your view that the militia bit is informal isn't supported by really anything. While there is an unorganized militia in all states, there is also an organized militia, that's the one that's referred to. Having people with a bunch of weapons that have no training and military gear is just not something that anybody in their right mind thinks is a good idea.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Tuesday August 04, @07:29PM (1 child)
You must also understand that at the time the state of art firearms were muskets, which needed training to become proficient in using.
I am pretty sure that the Founding Fathers did not want the 2nd Amendment to mean "any idiot that can pull a trigger can have firearms", and certainly did not have semi-automatic pistols and fully automatic assault rifles in mind at the time.
No matter how much khallow insists we can't simply ignore the first part of the amendment, nor can we ignore the context of the times when it was first written. It absolutely needs to be updated, but good luck with that.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday August 05, @02:47AM
I believe a fair number of founding fathers did indeed have that interpretation. After all, privately owned cannon and military ships were legal at the time, for example. Can't say those are mere firearms.
Badly misinterpreting the first part is not paying attention to it! It's just a genuine form of ignoring. As I noted, the first part is purely explicative. That doesn't change no matter how much more attention we pay to it than we already are.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday August 05, @02:37AM
"Massive hint" means your thing is not law. What I see here is just a lot of projection. You claim that my meaning of the Second Amendment is relatively new. All I can say is that it's far more consistent with the Second Amendment as it is actually written than whatever you are claiming - which is probably a lot newer an interpretation. Similarly, I can't take your claims of historical knowledge seriously.
There is at least a century of history of militias predating the US Constitution. For example, King Phillips War (1675-1678) which was a nasty fight between Massachusetts colonists and their Indian allies against a strong tribal alliance involved a large (for the time) militia. Militia members were expected to provide their own firearms.
Militias were heavily used during the Revolutionary War on both the US and English sides. Again, members were typically expected to provide their own firearms.
There was an expectation among many parts of the US of the time that people would have and use personal firearms. And it was crucial to the defense of the region for centuries that everyone was so armed. My take is that there was some behind-the-scenes disagreement or concern over the Second Amendment and this was settled by explaining why the Second Amendment existed. But they didn't actually make the militia thing a requirement for firearm ownership and use - which can easily be confirmed by actually reading the amendment.
If they wanted your alleged interpretation then they would have worded the Second Amendment differently to convey that interpretation - they did not. There's no point to speaking of context when you ignore the most important context of all!
Why doesn't it make sense? The Second Amendment explained it "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State". As I noted above, people are expected to provide their own firearms/"weapons" and be familiar with their use because that would help protect the security of the US. And personally owned weapons are what people got their hands on by definition.
As to the bit about being a "collective right", the wording of the amendment, particularly the use of "the People" phrase is the same as used in four other amendments and the US Constitution. It is nonsense to claim that it's a collective right in this case, but not in the First Amendment! You are selectively inconsistent in your interpretation of the English language! To the contrary, the wording shows that they intended it to be a personal right just like all the other personal rights.
Just history. We have a lot of history here where militia are used both formally and informally. You even mention a couple of informal examples: "have people available to ward off attacks by the various local tribes and serve on posses"!
The First Amendment doesn't refer to a collective right either. They used a standard plural formalism present throughout the Bill of Rights to refer to individual rights. Deal with it.
This is just a ton of begging the question. When we read the Second Amendment honestly, we just can't go there.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Tuesday August 04, @06:53PM
I'm fairly sure that the first usage of these drones will be on innocent students, subverted or not.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by epitaxial on Tuesday August 04, @12:48AM (13 children)
The rest of the world reads this and asks a collective what the fuck? How about asking why in the USA are school shootings happening so frequently?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @01:24AM (1 child)
Too many kids with bad upbringing? So bullying other kids and shooting other kids are nearer the top options in their things to do.
Have you heard the phrase "If violence is not solving the problem, you're not using enough of it", or "Violence is not the answer, violence is the question and the answer is yes". Seems a too popular concept in the US.
Conditioning an entire society to accept violence as the norm and you'll have such problems. Most humans are not that well domesticated. So conditioning and training humans is more important. Conditioning and training humans to have violence as a top option for dealing with solutions and you have stuff like this:
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/florida-man-says-he-punched-atm-for-giving-too-much-cash/30548/ [nbcmiami.com]
Like WTF? In saner countries, the worst is someone would try to repeat what he did to see if he'd get even more cash.
I guess in the US you might conceivably have people shoot a goose that lays a golden egg.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @10:05AM
In saner countries maybe. In good ol' USA that guy was likely to get arrested for bank robbery if he just took the money and walked away. It's why he was so pissed off, he was already late but knew he couldn't take the money and go.
(Score: -1, Troll) by khallow on Tuesday August 04, @01:35AM
My take is that if we programmed these drones to attack all the scary things people worry about, everyone would end up with a face full of pepper spray. At least all the broken windows would be good for the economy! ;-)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Bentonite on Tuesday August 04, @02:03AM (8 children)
School shootings do not happen frequently - the numbers are purposefully inflated by counting;
- Gang shootings that occurs a block away from a shoot.
- Some idiot firing bullets at a target on (the US governments really) property without considering where the bullets will end up, which landed on school grounds, injuring a school student.
- Some idiot accidentally blowing his balls off in the school carpark.
- Many idiots carrying around a pistol loaded and then negligently discharging into the ground on school grounds.
- Some idiot carrying around a pistol loaded and then negligently discharging into a staff toilet, shattering the porcelain.
- Some idiot firing rounds into the air at a school.
- Some idiot bringing a gun to school for show and tell and of course it's loaded and they pull the trigger - injuring someone.
as all as school shootings, even though in none of such cases were school students targeted and in almost of such cases, school students weren't shot.
The US is a big country full of idiots, thus something stupid will regularly happen.
Going off population, only the whole EU and the USA are really comparable and it seems school shooting happens at a similar rate in the EU, to the US.
The only groups that have achieved excellence in school shootings are governments - but nobody will call for governments to be disarmed.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Tuesday August 04, @03:23AM (7 children)
Do you have sources for your statistics?
(Score: 5, Informative) by Bentonite on Tuesday August 04, @04:23AM (6 children)
It came to me in a dream.
As you can see from this Wikipedia article, mass shootings targeting school students (school shootings) aren't as common as you've been lead to think in the USA; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States_by_death_toll?useskin=monobook [wikipedia.org]
Although even that cut down list, still inflates the count, by listing violence, that wasn't against school students, as school shootings.
An almost complete list of negligent and violent incidents with firearms at or near a school has been tallied up here, which counts idiots that shot and killed themselves accidentally, gang violence, a constable who negligently discharged into a school highway, idiots who negligently discharged into the ground in a school car park and a car thief that fired a shot into the air in the car park and fled and much more, all as school shootings;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States_(before_2000)?useskin=monobook#1990s [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States_(2000%E2%80%93present)?useskin=monobook#2000 [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States_(2010s)?useskin=monobook [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States_(2020s)?useskin=monobook [wikipedia.org]
The USA does have a major problem with violence - but not particularly with school shootings (even though each one is a tragedy, those don't happen that often).
There is also a listing of negligent and violent incidents with firearms at or near schools in the EU (that I suspect is incomplete, due to less reporting and less effort to tally them), that also lists school shootings (it also lists non-EU countries); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_Europe?useskin=monobook#21st_century [wikipedia.org]
The EU seems to have less problems with violence, but school shootings do still occur, at a somewhat lower rate.
The real experts at school massacres (including school shootings) are governments; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_massacres_by_death_toll?useskin=monobook [wikipedia.org]
But no-one ever calls for governments to be disarmed.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by isostatic on Tuesday August 04, @11:13AM (5 children)
That's seven in 2025 alone
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Tuesday August 04, @11:35AM (3 children)
And? How much of our freedom should we destroy to reduce that number somewhat? My view: there's always going to be stupid people and mean people. And they occasionally will do stupid and mean things. Show there's a real problem here that requires us to curb the freedom of hundreds of millions of law abiding citizens.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Tuesday August 04, @11:45AM
Destroying freedom further in the land of the nonfree, isn't going to reduce the number of school shooting deaths - as those are the result of violence, not freedoms exercised.
Trying to end violence, with more governmental violence, is doomed to fail.
(Score: 4, Flamebait) by epitaxial on Tuesday August 04, @12:48PM (1 child)
Therein lies the problem. You love guns more than you love children.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday August 05, @02:51AM
Rather I support the freedom of three hundred million people over shallow ideological signaling.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Tuesday August 04, @11:42AM
I count 2 mass shootings against school students in 2025, out of 7 recorded acts of violence.
There were 7 tragedies in 2025, but that was not a leading cause of death in the USA.
What killed many more people in the USA in 2025 was vehicles (after all, a vehicle has a lot more energy in it than a bullet); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Motor_vehicle_fatality_rate_in_U.S._by_year?useskin=monobook#By_year [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday August 04, @04:21PM
We're forbidden from discussing engineered demographic change, forcibly untreated mental illness, and profitable medication side effects.
Compared by race and ancestry, apples to apples and oranges to oranges, schools in the USA are considerably less violent than the rest of the world. It's just some parts of the world being imported are hyper-violent compared to others and as a punishment we're forced to accept infinite immigrants from those areas. For example, some of the least violent ethnic Somalians on the planet live in MN. It's just their rate of violence is maybe 10000x higher than ethnic Swedes, perhaps even more. Schools full of Somalians in MN have a much lower rate of violence than schools in Somali and schools full of Swedes in MN have a somewhat lower level of violence than schools in Sweden, but the rates are WILDLY different such that from a white perspective, schools today seem incredibly violent, which they are, compared to schools in Sweden.
Then there's situations like the humiliation ritual of certain mental illnesses forcibly being redefined as a lifestyle choice, and sometimes that lifestyle choice involves going out with a bang together with numerous unwilling participants at a school. Lots of dead kids from that one.
And there's the situation of several profitable mental illness meds have this sort of behavior as a side effect, and there's been a society wide decision we'd rather have the pharma profits than safe schools. May as well sell certain antidepressant meds along with 9mm ammo in a package deal.
(Score: 3, Funny) by SomeGuy on Tuesday August 04, @02:18AM
Anyone want to bet the drone's model number is ED209?
What could possibly go wrong?
Ah, but there is the magic word "school". Because youcantbetoosafethinkofthechildrenpollywannacracker.
Hey, could we use those, with some other projectile, against idiots who drive around with booming "music" that can literally be heard a mile away? I'd be all for that.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @02:30AM
School shooters are going to trade in their ARs for FPVs. Hope they're happy.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Tuesday August 04, @04:25PM
Swatting is going to get a lot more exciting.
The false positive rate will be enormous, the drones are going to injure and kill more people than the shooters.