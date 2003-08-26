The US government has decided to effectively ban the sale of advanced robots made in other nations.

The decision trickled out over two days with publication of a National Security Determination [PDF] and an update [PDF] to the list of banned devices set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The national security document observes "Advanced robotic devices will be critical to creating efficiencies in our economy, dominating on the battlefield, and securing our homeland" and notes that modern bots are now constantly connected to networks "which creates broad attack surfaces and leaves them vulnerable to data exfiltration, remote disruption of the physical robot, and dependencies on unsecure over the air updates."

One example of those vulnerabilities mentioned in the document is the UniPwn flaws that made it possible for attackers to take over humanoid robots made by Chinese company Unitree.

"If the United States continues to rely on foreign sources of advanced robotic devices and critical components, it will subject the parts of the U.S. economy and national security enterprise that are reliant on these robots to the whims of foreign entities that could disrupt or degrade the supply chains at a time of their choosing," the document states.

To respond to those threats, the FCC decided the foreign-made advanced robotic devices belong on its Covered List of products for which imports are banned because they pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States and its residents. The regulator offered a single exception: if the Department of War vouches for a device, it can have it.

Foreign-owned companies that make their bots in America are also exempt, an important exemption because one of the leading robot-makers is Boston Dynamics – a company backed by the USA's DARPA that is now majority-owned by South Korea's Hyundai, but continues to manufacture its machines stateside.

The decision does, however, apply to all future foreign-made devices. Vendors of clankers already approved for sale in the USA can continue to import them, and users are also free to use any bots they already own.

But the intent of the documents is clear: from now on, only robots made in America are welcome in America.

One entity that stands to benefit from this decision is Tesla, which Elon Musk claims will one day produce one million humanoid robots a year. In true Muskian style he has also said Tesla will go into "high production" of the bots in 2026, but there's no evidence of that happening although the occasional trillionaire did recently show off the production line for Tesla's "Optimus" bot.