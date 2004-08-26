Behind the rogue agent's attack on Hugging Face was a particular sequence of human decisions. We all need to pay better attention - because threat actors are learning, too:
On July 16, the AI community website Hugging Face reported being targeted by "an autonomous AI agent system" of unknown origin that unleashed a torrent of traffic on its domain, flooding its security logs with more than 17,000 events, some of which ultimately succeeded in exfiltrating secret information stored in its databases.
According to Hugging Face, the attacker gained "unauthorized access to a limited set of internal datasets and to several credentials used by our services" and appeared to be "run by an autonomous agent framework (appearing to be built on an agentic security-research harness - used LLM still not known)." My ZDNET colleague Charlie Osborne reported on the intrusion.
Five days later, on July 21, OpenAI stepped forward to claim responsibility for the attack, and all hell broke loose (including reports of other organizations targeted as part of the incident). The media responded with a range of fear-mongering stories that essentially made it look as though ChatGPT went rogue and decided, of its own volition and malice, to attack Hugging Face's systems.
Then yesterday, adding fuel to the fire, Anthropic made a similar disclosure about its models inadvertently attacking other organizations as a part of its ongoing safety testing.
As I noted in my coverage of OpenAI's disclosure, Hugging Face was correct in that it was an agent under the direction of an autonomous security research framework. But, humans were unquestionably in the loop -- and at least some of the agent's behavior should have been anticipated.
Importantly, it wasn't ChatGPT itself that was responsible for the attack, as some commentators insinuated. Rather, the attack was attributable to an agent under the direction of OpenAI's AI safety researchers, who, in an environment supposedly isolated from the internet, deliberately provisioned it to attempt a series of exploits as part of an AI safety test. As often happens in the labs of various frontier models, AI safety researchers were attempting to gauge the capabilities of OpenAI's latest large language models (LLMs).
The "unprecedented cyber incident" (as OpenAI called it) has been widely described as an agent escaping its theoretically secure enclosure and wreaking havoc on Hugging Face's systems. Such enclosures are sometimes discussed in technical circles as "sandboxes" -- even OpenAI's disclosure makes reference to a "sandbox environment." However, in using that phrase, my sources have suggested that the environment may simply have been a firewall configured to emulate a sandbox rather than an actual third-party sandbox solution such as Blaxel, Daytona, E2B, or Modal. OpenAI has not yet disclosed the details of the solution it was using or its provider.
[...] It was unquestionably AI's version of a series of unfortunate events. Was it preventable? My short answer: Yes, the calamity was preventable by taking at least one single and reasonable precaution -- a precaution that the developers of ExploitGym apparently take themselves, but one that OpenAI may have overlooked.
In a comprehensive tweet that everyone should read, UC Berkeley computer science professor Dawn Song wrote that ExploitGym's "evaluations are designed to run within isolated sandbox environments with tightly restricted network access." Song is also a member of the team at UC Berkeley's Center for Responsible Decentralized Intelligence, which is responsible for the development of ExploitGym. Via email, Song told me that ExploitGym essentially comes with its own sandbox but that companies like OpenAI are free to make substitutions.
According to Song, "network and model-API proxies that restrict which external services the agent can reach" are among the major components of the ExploitGym reference implementation. "During the actual agent-execution phase in our current reference setup, outbound network access is restricted to the services necessary for the evaluation. We also use an LLM proxy to block provider-side web search, remote URL retrieval, hosted code execution, and similar channels that could otherwise bypass a container-level firewall," Song told me. "OpenAI may have modified this architecture to fit its own internal infrastructure, scaling requirements, and evaluation systems. This is a common practice as they have different needs for their internal evaluation. We cannot say precisely how its implementation differed from ours."
In addition, the ExploitGym team was clearly aware of how, with tests governed by their framework, models were exhibiting potentially pernicious behavior. According to Song's tweet, "During development, we observed models probing the surrounding infrastructure for additional privileges or information beyond what was intended for the task. We also deliberately tasked models with stress-testing our infrastructure so that we could identify and fix potential weaknesses."
[...] In other words, when used for safety testing and benchmarking purposes, and when enabled by powerful LLMs, ExploitGym-enabled agents are essentially expected to try everything within their power to break out of whatever sandbox is trying to securely contain them.
And that's precisely what happened in this case. As OpenAI wrote in its disclosure, "While operating in our sandboxed testing environment, our models spent a substantial amount of inference compute finding a way to obtain open internet access, in pursuit of solving the evaluation problem. To gain access, the models identified and exploited a zero-day vulnerability (which we've now responsibly disclosed to the vendor) in the package registry cache proxy."
[...] According to OpenAI's disclosure, the company was gauging the cyber capabilities of its models "by running this evaluation without production classifiers used to prevent models from pursuing high-risk cyber activity." As OpenAI hasn't responded to my inquiries regarding this incident, I asked AppOmni's Ruzzi what a "production classifier" is.
Ruzzi explained that it's a parameter that tells the model whether or not it's running in a production environment. If it's a production environment like the publicly available version of ChatGPT, then all safety guardrails are activated. But if the model is in a non-production environment -- for example, the ExploitGym testing environment that's supposedly sealed off from the outside world -- then the guardrails are relaxed, and the model is given the leeway to pursue "high-risk cyberactivity."
In layperson's terms, they took the seat belts off the crash test dummy before driving the car into a brick wall. It was another human decision, in a series of human decisions, that led to the so-called escape of the agent.
Keep in mind that the models were tasked to solve a problem. They weren't told how to solve the problem, nor were they asked to respect any moral, ethical, or legal boundaries. In other words, they were afforded -- by humans -- the agency to try anything.
Including cheating.
Perhaps the most interesting point in OpenAI's disclosure comes when it says, "After gaining internet access, the models inferred that Hugging Face potentially hosted models, datasets, and solutions for ExploitGym. Knowing this, the model searched for and successfully found ways to gain access to secret information that it could use to cheat the evaluation."
Let's unpack that. Although we can't be 100% certain from the information provided, the implication is that, among the steps that the models were willing to take to solve the so-called "evaluation problem," one was simply to cheat by stealing a pre-existing solution (perhaps one "honestly" figured out by another model). According to Ruzzi, the models had a key piece of information to go on: from their ability to probe their testing environment, they could tell they were taking part in an evaluation governed by ExploitGym. And when the models began looking for the latest information on ExploitGym, they likely encountered a page like this one, hosted on Hugging Face's systems. Suddenly, Hugging Face became a target of interest, and in much the same way as the models relentlessly exhausted every option to break out of their confines in OpenAI's AI testing infrastructure, they exhausted all possible options to break into Hugging Face's systems.
Ruzzi was quick to note that the word "cheat" is a bit loaded in this context, implying that the models were not emotionally compelled to pass the test without doing any of the hard work. OpenAI may have chosen to use the word "cheat" because of what humans understand the word to mean. But the model never thought to itself, "Ha ha, I'm going to beat the system." It just pursued a plausible path to attain the objective.
[...] In the attack on Hugging Face, did a machine act on its own? It's a moot question. Knowing exactly how we got here -- was it sentience... malice...agency? -- is relevant to whatever remedy lies ahead. Most important, however, is that we've arrived at a teachable moment in which human AI experts gave AI an objective, lost control of AI's pursuit of that objective, and then AI demonstrated unmatched tenacity and speed in accomplishing it.
In the big picture, it's that unmatched tenacity and speed that should be most worrisome. Never mind a relatively benign cyber-incident like this one. There should be no doubt that threat actors paid close attention to what happened here.
Fortunately, OpenAI is not a threat actor. As far as we know, the damage amounted to an unfortunate but timely demonstration of cyber capability rather than any intent to inflict lasting damage on another company. Yes, it will happen again. If not by accident, then at the hands of an adversary. And when adversaries are involved, they'll go after soft but valuable targets (like big businesses that lack the defenses Hugging Face has in place). When that time comes, it's anybody's guess just how prepared we'll be.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 05, @02:08PM
I'm looking for a local builder, found one with a very nice looking website - lots of models, covering most of the local six county area. Engaged the "contact us" chatbot and it proceeded to pump me for the usual information, in a very convincing human-like way, except... it answered a little too quickly. When I would walk away for 30 minutes, or 90, or a day, and then re-engage, it picked right back up where we left off as if no time had passed, it was always available to respond within 90 seconds or less.
When I finally got through to a human, it was the contractor's wife. He does most of his own work. Has done 4 remodel jobs since getting his license and is in the middle of his first greenfield build (which is what his website showed dozens of models available in six counties for...) I'm not mad, I didn't give the AI any information I wouldn't have given a person, in a lot of ways it was an efficient system to get the conversation started, and I was talking with the actual builder within 48 hours of starting the chat. However, this same tech can easily be used to make an entirely fabricated / false website, chat with unsuspecting marks to pump them for all kinds of information...
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 05, @02:25PM (2 children)
>human AI experts gave AI an objective, lost control of AI's pursuit of that objective, and then AI demonstrated unmatched tenacity and speed in accomplishing it.
So, if I buy a goat and turn it loose in my yard with the objective of it "mowing the grass" but then I turn my back and it starts eating the rose bushes, is that a defective goat breed that needs regulatory mandated guardrails, or a defective goat owner who failed to install adequate guardrails before turning the goat loose? Many forms of "guardrails" could work, from fencing to a collar-rope-stake, to herding dogs, to simple human oversight coupled with "barn storage" when oversight is not available.
The same could be said of robot lawnmowers. Or an SUV on "cruise control" at 80mph. Or a 767 on autopilot.
I really don't see the distinction - if you've built a piece of software/hardware designed to "do things automatically" - oversight is required. When I was 16 I built a BBS filling slop-bot that would log on to local systems and leave a bunch of gibberish messages. It could do this on any of the systems running a particular piece of BBS software which happened to be being run by the sysops, intentionally, without requiring any user identification before allowing messages to be posted. My "oversight" consisted of setting my "agent" to run at 4am, the BBS sysop's oversight was manual reading of the messages and deleting the slop when they saw it. Sometimes the slop would stay up for weeks. Sometimes I let my slop-bot fill their 120kbyte storage capacity, making their system incapable of accepting new messages or, more often, crashing it outright - I think I actually stepped in and had full terminal control of a system after one of those crashes, for whatever that was worth - full control of some teenager's C64 with a single phone connection via 1200 baud modem. Was my 1983 slop-bot AI? I never actually even tried to log in, but a phone-phreak set me up with free international long distance access and a modem number to the Bank of Japan, or at least some modem at a Japanese phone number which responded with a "Bank of Japan" login prompt. Real mayhem was possible at 1200 baud in 1983, the War Games movie certainly over-dramatized it, but there was a kernel of truth in that plot.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]
(Score: 2) by lonehighway on Wednesday August 05, @03:43PM (1 child)
This is why we can’t have nice things.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 05, @04:25PM
8 billion people on the planet, 6 billion with internet access, billions outside of whatever jurisdiction you think you may have https://www.hrw.org/news/2026/03/17/china-cybercrime-bill-entrenches-censorship-surveillance [hrw.org]
Be prepared for mayhem, or suffer the consequences.
🌻🌻🌻🌻✌️ [google.com]