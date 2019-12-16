The New York Times is reporting:
Russia's ambassador to Turkey was assassinated at an Ankara art exhibit on Monday evening by a lone Turkish gunman shouting "God is great!" and "don't forget Aleppo, don't forget Syria!" in what Russia called a terrorist attack.
The gunman, who was described by Ankara's mayor as a policeman, also wounded at least three others in the assault, which was captured on Turkish video. Turkish officials said he was killed by other officers in a shootout.
"The attack comes at a bad time: Moscow and Ankara have only recently restored diplomatic ties after Turkey downed a Russian aircraft in November 2015," the Stratfor think-tank said.
"Though the attack will strain relations between the two countries, it is not likely to rupture them altogether."
[...] Tensions have escalated in recent weeks as Russian-backed Syrian forces have fought for control of the eastern part of Aleppo, triggering a stream of refugees.
A third source (Score:2)
"Turkey's interior minister identified the gunman as 22-year-old Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, a member of the Ankara police department's riot unit who graduated from İzmir Rüştü Ünsal Police Academy in 2014. "
Apparently he used his police ID to bypass security.
The price of meddling (Score:1, Insightful)
One should know by now that meddling in the Mid. E. multiplies your headaches.
Trump is like Bush and Cheney (Score:0)
They have "can-do" notions that don't work in the Middle East.
This is where a lawyer like Nixon or Obama is who we want running our foreign policy. Lawyers can be nuisances, but they're trained in studying all the nuances of a situation involving various interested parties and principles, and preparing a detailed plan to navigate those circumstances and communicating them in a persuasive manner.
The Russians seem impressively strong in Syria, but they also seemed strong in Afghanistan in the early '80s. The resistance is in it for the long hall. The Russians are going to lose, full stop. We shouldn't be in a hurry to align ourselves with what they are doing over there.
Re:Trump is like Bush and Cheney (Score:4, Insightful)
Of the two lawyers you mentioned one got us involved deeper in an endless war that he promised to end, cost us countless freedoms and took pride in trampling all over the constitution. The other was Richard M. Nixon.
Franz Ferdinand All Over Again (Score:2)
Well, shit, barely more than a century after the fact, here comes another World War. I wonder how THIS one's gonna turn out?
No actual death scene (Score:0)
Does anybody know why it is so rare to see an actual shooting on video? This video (like pretty much every other one) shows the aftermath of the shooting, but not the actual shooting itself. I'd write it off as cultural sensitivity to death, but we see tons of it staged in TV and movies all the time.
Usually it's masked by a shaky hand camera (it's reasonable, given amateur filmings of police confrontations/etc), but this one seems like it would be pre-set.
Does anybody have any insight into this?
I'm having a cynical moment: (Score:2)
The National Police was supposedly heavily infiltrated by the Gulen Movement. It's been used as a reason for dismissing/arresting many after the abortive coup attempt.
I suspect that if he didn't have any ties to the Gulen movement, ties will very quickly be fabrica... I mean discovered linking him to it.
It's just so much more convenient for the current Turkish government narrative. And probably easier for the Russians to handle as well.
I cry (Score:5, Insightful)
On behalf of world humanity, I mourn this senseless murder. That is all. There will be no political posturing or bellicosity in this message.
This Will Improve Russo-Turkey Ties (Score:2, Interesting)
> "Though the attack will strain relations between the two countries, it is not likely to rupture them altogether."
To the contrary this will improve ties. It will be seen as a crime against both Turkey and Russia, they will have a common enemy in terrorists. It will provide both countries with further justification for authoritarian actions against minorities. Double bonus if Erdogan can spin it as more gulenist plotting against him, like he did with coup.
What, no Soviet Russia Jokes? (Score:2)
I came in looking for the Soviet Russia quips.
In Soviet Russia, Turkey shoots you?
Washington DC delenda est.
Not a terror attack (Score:0)
Even if the killer happens to be assiciated to a terrorist organization, this specific action was not a terror attack, or an act of terror. It was an assassination, plain and simple. The killer murdered a specific person for what that person is/represents.
A terror attack doesn't actually target those killed; those are just means to an end, causing fear in the general public. This act has no potential to do that; it is a targeted murder of a politician. It is still a very wrong and despicable act, but it's not terror. It's assassination, nothing more, nothing less.
Allah u akbar != "God" (Score:0)
The killer yelled "Allah u akbar", which means "Allah is greater (than your gods)". Allah demands from Muslims that they wage a literal world war until all religion is for Allah. That sort of demand is unique to Allah, and not "God" in general.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/dec/19/russian-ambassador-to-turkey-wounded-in-ankara-shooting-attack [theguardian.com] (evidence within first few seconds of embedded video, no corpse or death seen during that time)
Re:And in other news (Score:1, Insightful)
If you defame Islam or the prophet, such as drawing a cartoon, his followers will kill you in the name of god. If you don't say Islam is a religion of peace, you will be killed.
Reply to This
Re:And in other news (Score:1)
Zomg! The same thing happened in Dearborn, MI! Run for the hills!
There's just one thing I'm confused about. How can WIPM [wipmgroup.com] help us?
Merry fucking Christmas!
