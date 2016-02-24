16/12/27/1810214 story
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60.
Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd:
"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," reads the statement.
"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly," says Lourd. "Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
Source: http://people.com/movies/carrie-fisher-dies/
CPR is bad news (Score:2)
I figured that this was coming when I read that she'd had 15 minutes of CPR on the flight from London to L.A. Turns out that the medium-term rates of survival post-CPR are surprisingly low.
