Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Breaking News

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday December 27, @06:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the The-Force-will-be-with-you,-always. dept.
/dev/random News Breaking News

"MrPlow" writes:

Submitted via IRC for cmn32480

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd:

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," reads the statement.

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly," says Lourd. "Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Source: http://people.com/movies/carrie-fisher-dies/

Original Submission


«  Google to Launch Two of its Own Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches
Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.