Roads leading out of Oroville, Calif., were jammed with traffic Sunday evening as more than 130,000 people were ordered to evacuate the area due to the possibility of failure of the alternate spillway at Oroville Dam, authorities said.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said during a news conference Sunday night that he had no choice but to order the evacuation.

"I didn't have the luxury of waiting to see if all was OK. We need to get people moving quickly and to save lives in case the worst case came to fruition," Honea said.

"This is a very dynamic situation. This is a situation that could change very, very rapidly," he said.