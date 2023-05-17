The Guardian reports:
At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured after an explosion in the foyer area of a crowded Manchester concert hall, which left hundreds of people fleeing in terror. [...] Police said they were dealing with a possible terror incident and counter-terrorism officials were assessing what caused the explosion. Investigators from the police and the domestic security service MI5 were part of the investigation.
Greater Manchester Police statement:
I can confirm the details of events tonight that we currently know. At around 10.33pm last night we received reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena in the city centre. It was at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert.
Currently we have 19 people confirmed to have died and around 50 people injured.
The injured are being treated at six hospitals across Greater Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected and we are doing all we can to support them.
[...] We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. We are working closely with the national counter-terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners.
Unnamed sources, who have not been directly quoted are widely reported as suspecting this incident was a suicide bombing.
Multiple senior U.S. law enforcement officials briefed by British authorities told NBC News that forensic evidence at the scene — including a body found at the blast site — indicated a suicide attack. British and U.S. law enforcement officials said they believed they had tentatively identified the bomber.
U.S. officials said initial reports indicated that some of the casualties might have been caused by a stampede of concert-goers.
Sky News reports:
Officers carried out a controlled explosion at nearby Cathedral Gardens shortly after 1.30am, but have since confirmed the item they found was abandoned clothing and not suspicious.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by XivLacuna on Tuesday May 23, @03:07AM (12 children)
Because that's all the English will do about this. Sad.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 23, @03:10AM (3 children)
That's overly pessimistic. How about an Ariana Grande memorial concert?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 23, @03:15AM (2 children)
How about an Ariana Grande latte?
Or: why the hell were people at an Ariana Grande concert????
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 23, @03:19AM
I heard one guy showed up just to upstage Grande.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @03:26AM
I don't think I'll ever get over macho grande.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 23, @03:12AM
Pound sags vs yen after Manchester blast, euro at six-month highs [reuters.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Tuesday May 23, @03:27AM (3 children)
And just what would you say should be done? Bomb the living daylights out of another corner of the middle east? Because that's sure to work - I mean, it's worked so well so far. Or perhaps round up all foreigners into work camps? Because that's another stellar idea right there.
Fighting violence with violence doesn't lead to more than more violence.
(Score: 2) by BK on Tuesday May 23, @03:38AM (2 children)
Well sure. If you half-ass it. You can't shoot missiles at it and then look away again. If you want it to lead to something else, you have to be willing to win.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @03:44AM (1 child)
Win what and for how long? Are we going to stay in the middle east for all eternity? If you completely destroy one terrorist group, another will form in its place. Even without terrorist groups, there will still be lone wolf terrorists. War is a non-solution for this problem, and perhaps even an anti-solution.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday May 23, @03:55AM
In its extremes, you only have two options. One is that you glass the entire planet. The other, in the words of WOPR, states that "the only winning move, is not to play".
Anything in between pours fuel on one fire or another and doesn't solve anything.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Tuesday May 23, @03:32AM (1 child)
This attack shows the need for CCTV cameras everywhere, not just in public. Also: send soldiers to the Middle East--not just certain countries, but the whole thing--and no more of that "not engaging in combat" nonsense.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/yemen/11500518/UK-will-support-Saudi-led-assault-on-Yemeni-rebels-but-not-engaging-in-combat.html [telegraph.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 23, @03:37AM
The CCTV idea could work...... if the cameras are paired with Google Tensor Machine Learning TPUs ™.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @03:41AM
Are you sure? Usually these kinds of events are used as excuses to expand democracy-destroying mass surveillance, something that both the US and the UK governments love. And then when the broader mass surveillance still doesn't completely stop terrorism, that will be used as yet another excuse to expand it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 23, @03:42AM
We won't have these base instincts after the Singularity.
