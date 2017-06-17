from the 7th-fleet's-bad-week dept.
A U.S. Navy vessel has collided with a container vessel southwest of Yokosuka, Japan:
Seven U.S. sailors are unaccounted for after a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, early Saturday local time, a U.S. official and the Navy said.
Some flooding was reported aboard the USS Fitzgerald, a 505-foot destroyer, after the collision with a Philippine container vessel at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday local time (1:30 p.m. ET Friday), about 56 nautical miles of Yokosuka, the U.S. 7th Fleet said.
mrpg wrote in with another story about a U.S. Navy sailor who was reported missing and presumed dead after a search by the Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Japan's Coast Guard. He was found days later, hiding in one of the engine rooms.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday June 17, @01:23AM (1 child)
There goes another boat driver and boat driver's assistants careers. As well as whomever was riding shotgun and was supposed to navigate. Possibly as well the stoned dude in the back seat who was supposed to look out for cops.
Seriously, I'm waiting to hear how a modern destroyer can fail to notice a container vessel, which tend to be a step above huge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @01:34AM
How do you spell Schettino in American?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @01:35AM
US Ship: Please divert your course 0.5 degrees to the south to avoid a collision.
CND reply: Recommend you divert your course 15 degrees to the South to avoid a collision.
US Ship: This is the Captain of a US Navy Ship. I say again, divert your course.
CND reply: No. I say again, you divert YOUR course!
US Ship: THIS IS THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER USS CORAL SEA*, WE ARE A LARGE WARSHIP OF THE US NAVY. DIVERT YOUR COURSE NOW!!
CND reply: This is a lighthouse. Your call.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @01:40AM
As per http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-40310563 [bbc.co.uk]: currently 7 missing
Also, nice picture there...
