We're a bit late to the party, but for those who haven't seen on the Internet, today is a protest day for Net Neutrality, where sites across the internet are disrupting their normal operations to get the word out and get people to send a message. Ars Technica already has a fairly decent summary of who's doing what, and we stand with them and the rest of the Internet.

Due to real life issues, I was late on getting this together, but for the rest of the day, this article will remain on the top of the page and we will be blacking the theme of the site in protest.

If you're a US citizen, and want to get the word out, check Battle for the Net, and get the word out. In addition, their are long discussions going on reddit and other sites throughout the internet

Let's get the word out!

~ NCommander