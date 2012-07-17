from the bit-late-to-the-party dept.
We're a bit late to the party, but for those who haven't seen on the Internet, today is a protest day for Net Neutrality, where sites across the internet are disrupting their normal operations to get the word out and get people to send a message. Ars Technica already has a fairly decent summary of who's doing what, and we stand with them and the rest of the Internet.
Due to real life issues, I was late on getting this together, but for the rest of the day, this article will remain on the top of the page and we will be blacking the theme of the site in protest.
If you're a US citizen, and want to get the word out, check Battle for the Net, and get the word out. In addition, their are long discussions going on reddit and other sites throughout the internet
Let's get the word out!
~ NCommander
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @07:19PM
What we really need is a determination that advertising internet access is an affirmative statement that needs qualification to the extent that providers don't supply that. Right now we have a huge problem with people advertising ALL THE INTERNET when in actual fact they're doing their best to castrate the features.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @07:20PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @07:22PM
Wow! AJit Pai, posting as AC right here on SolylentNews! We've made it, babies!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @07:26PM
Unlimited data means unlimited torrents! Fuck you MAFIAAFCC fuckers! I paid for my last mile when I paid sales tax on weed! Give me the unlimited data I fucking deserve!
