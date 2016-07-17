Stories
Doctor Who's 13th Time Lord to be a Woman

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday July 16, @06:24PM
from the what-about-the-companion? dept.
News Breaking News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

the new Dr Who announced....
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-40624288
I'll get in the popcorn..

Jodie Whittaker has been announced as Doctor Who's 13th Time Lord - the first woman to get the role.

She was revealed in a trailer that was broadcast on BBC One at the end of the Wimbledon men's singles final.

The Broadchurch star succeeds Peter Capaldi, who took the role in 2013 and leaves in this year's Christmas special.

Whittaker, 35, said it was "more than an honour" to become the Doctor. She will make her debut on the sci-fi show when the Doctor regenerates in the Christmas Day show.

Original Submission


  Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:25PM (#539959)

    Doctor: "She was my first friend, always so brilliant, from the first day at the Academy. So fast, so funny. She was my man crush."

    Bill: "I'm sorry?"

    Doctor: "Yeah, I think she was a man back then. I'm fairly sure that I was, too. It was a long time ago, though."

    Bill: "So, the Time Lords, bit flexible on the whole man-woman thing, then, yeah?"

    Doctor: "We're the most civilised civilisation in the universe. We're billions of years beyond your petty human obsession with gender and its associated stereotypes."

    Bill: "But you still call yourselves Time Lords?"

    Doctor: "Yeah. Shut up."

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLavEHYxCIk [youtube.com]

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:32PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:32PM (#539960)

      Sounds like you need professional help coping with the 21st century.

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:34PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:34PM (#539961)

        " Sounds like you need professional help coping with the 21st century. "

        Judging by the sheer number of people on brain pills or some sort of therapy, it seems most of the human race needs professional help coping with the 21st century.

        In my mind, tells me we have been progressing in the wrong direction, and the 21st century needs to change direction before it all goes to shit.

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:39PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:39PM (#539963)

        I can't afford professional help because billionaire looters are hoarding all the money and I don't live in a TARDIS which can extract energy directly from the time vortex and 3D print food.

  Gaaark on Sunday July 16, @06:48PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Sunday July 16, @06:48PM (#539966) Homepage Journal

    Here's hoping they give her better episodes/scripts than they gave Capaldi: i kind of trailed off in watching after the whole monster of the day was....

    ...wait for it....

    .....the sleep crud in the corner of the eye!

    WHAAAAAT????

    I've been watching the classic Doctors, and i kind of wish they'd do longer serials, instead of finishing it up in just one or two episodes. Have fun with it (but not 'Rock and Roll Doctor' fun), get back to exploring more.

    Should be intelesting!

    But i'd say about time for a change in genders: but how logical will the new Doctor be? ;)

    Shall have to catch up on the newer Capaldi's and start watching the new Doctor.

    --
    --- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:56PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @06:56PM (#539968)

      She will not be able to read a space/time map; she'll get lost and have to ask for directions.

