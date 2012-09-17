Stories
Len Wein, ‘Wolverine’ Co-Creator, 'Watchmen' Editor, Dead at 69

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 12, @01:46AM   Printer-friendly
from the RIP dept.
martyb writes:

The New York Daily News reports Len Wein has died at the age of 69:

Legendary comic book writer and editor Len Wein has died.

He was 69.

Wein helped revive the "X-Men" franchise in 1975 with artist Dave Cockrum, creating characters including Nightcrawler, Storm, Colossus and Thunderbird.

A year earlier, in "The Incredible Hulk" #180, he debuted Wolverine, who eventually joined the "X-Men" team in later years.

In the late '80s, Wein left Marvel for DC Comics, where he worked as a writer and later an editor.

His work included "Batman" and "Green Lantern," as well as editing Alan Moore's and Dave Gibbons' "Watchmen" and "Swamp Thing," also by Moore.

I was surprised to learn just how tremendously prolific he actually was. Wikipedia has a thorough rundown of his life and works.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @01:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @01:57AM (#566500)

    Not to be disrespectful to the deceased who is indeed a prolific creator, but he didn't create Wolverine. His character was a one-note villain who made a single forgettable appearance. It was Chris Claremont who turned him into one of comics' hottest properties, and I'm sad that he rarely gets the credit he deserves considering how many times he's done that.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by jdavidb on Tuesday September 12, @02:29AM

    by jdavidb (5690) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday September 12, @02:29AM (#566510) Homepage Journal
    This is cool [cbr.com]
    ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @03:04AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @03:04AM (#566519)

    ...and the transit was spotted from 68 exoplanets.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @03:17AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @03:17AM (#566524)

      And you have a 70%... I mean 0% expectation of privacy within the DEA.

