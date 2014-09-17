Stories
posted by martyb on Thursday September 14, @11:45PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

The BBC is reporting that North Korea has fired another missile:

North Korea has fired a missile eastwards from its capital, Pyongyang, towards Japan, media reports say.

Japan said that the missile likely passed over its territory and has warned residents to take shelter, local media report.

South Korea and the US are analysing the details of the launch, the South's military said.

Al Jazeera reports:

The projectile was launched at 6:57am (21:57GMT Thursday) and flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido before falling into the Pacific Ocean - 2,000km east of Cape Erimo, said Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

"Japan protests the latest launch in the strongest terms and will take appropriate and timely action at the United Nations and elsewhere, staying in close contact with the United States and South Korea," Suga told reporters.

South Korea's defence ministry said the missile travelled about 3,700km and reached a maximum altitude of 770km - both higher and further than previous tests.

Just more saber rattling? Another step in escalation? What's next?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday September 14, @11:58PM (1 child)

    by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 14, @11:58PM (#568146) Journal

    War is the next step. Kim Jong-un has pushed his luck too far, and keeps on pushing.

    It sucks for South Korea. It sucks for Japan. It sucks for China. But North Korea under Kim Jong-un is not an outfit that is headed toward nuclear disarmament.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:02AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:02AM (#568152)

      And what evidence do you have to support these claims?

      After decades of nothing happening, it's far more likely that nothing will continue to happen.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 14, @11:59PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday September 14, @11:59PM (#568147)

    Good question. I'm more worried about Trump than Kim.
    Normally, when the tiny dog barks at the giant dog, the giant dog doesn't bother to bite.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday September 15, @12:05AM (2 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday September 15, @12:05AM (#568156)

    Seems Kim is worried Trump is actually willing to do something and wants to go down in history as the asshat that destroyed Seoul. 30 years of diplomacy hasn't worked, putting pressure on China hasn't worked, hate to say it's looking like we're gonna have to sacrifice Seoul to save Kim's random target.

    Sucks, but I've been saying for 20-30 years the Norks don't respond to diplomacy.

    My hope? We have somebody on the ground that can shoot the fucker next time he appears in public. Let the chips fall where they may, I'm betting that's out best option at this point.

    • (Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday September 15, @12:22AM

      by NewNic (6420) on Friday September 15, @12:22AM (#568169)

      Sucks, but I've been saying for 20-30 years the Norks don't respond to diplomacy.

      Perhaps the West hasn't been very good at diplomacy with NK for 30 years? Probably something to with entering into a war, that is still technically still on (but never really authorized by Congress).

      Kim -xx-yy (whichever generation) wants one thing: to remain as leader of NK. The USA has advocated for regime change in NK. The USA has shown that by working with the USA, all a country gets is shafted (Iraq).

      The various Kims are quite rational. Perhaps more so than Donald. We just don't approach them in any manner conducive to productive dialogue.

      Then, there is China. China wants a buffer between itself and a USA-facing country. That buffer is NK.

      Really, if we had just let NK get along (ignoring the human rights issues), the West would probably be better positioned with respect to NK now.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday September 15, @12:29AM

      by bob_super (1357) on Friday September 15, @12:29AM (#568173)

      > [Kim] wants to go down in history as the asshat that destroyed Seoul

      No. He wants to stay alive, which only happens if he keeps everyone else hesitating.

      > Let the chips fall where they may,

      I'm guessing the Pentagon is very very carefully counting how many communication systems and artillery positions they can take out at the exact time the stealth missiles hit the big guy's bedroom.

      Unless the number is "essentially all of them", nobody wants their name at the top of that action report. Seoul may grudgingly deal with a day of light shelling, and China will scream at a decapitation strike, but if over 5% of the Nork's arty starts firing, the result will be a political nightmare even Trump can't brush aside.

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday September 15, @12:11AM (1 child)

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro.uaeb} {ta} {sirromj}> on Friday September 15, @12:11AM (#568163)

    Since the only way to tell whether a missile is a test or an attack is to wait for the Kaboom! at the end, especially if it a high altitude EMP attack, why aren't we shooting them down as soon as they exit Nork airspace?

    The U.N. can't object since they have forbidden what the Norks are doing and are imposing sanctions, China wouldn't dare say anything and apparently the Norks are hellbent to provoke a war anyway so why aren't we? Do we fear the reliability of our tech?

    • (Score: 2) by BK on Friday September 15, @12:17AM

      by BK (4868) on Friday September 15, @12:17AM (#568167)

      Because, it turns out, intercepting a missile on the way up is really hard. Like rocket science hard, but harder because the target is accelerating under power.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:15AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:15AM (#568165)

    I think the rules from the 50's are that territory stops/Space starts at 60,000 feet

    South Korea's defense ministry said the missile traveled about 3,700km and reached a maximum altitude of 770km - both higher and further than previous tests.
    770km == 252625 feet
    Perhaps it only passed through international space.
    Abet, at a trajectory with severe failure modes putting folks in Japan at unnecessary risk.

    What altitude did it pass over Japan's territorial areas?

    No doubt, the NK guy is a pain, but before getting all worked up, technically, exactly what international territorial rule did he violate?
    If there is one, hold him accountable.
    Given a clear violation, even China should have to stop enabling his adventures.
    As in, real sanctions or allowing inspection or return fire to the launch site.

    If there is no violation, then NK needs to explain why this trajectory, which put folks at risk, was necessary.
    Japan should officially ask in the UN.
    If they can't provide a plausible reason, it is at least a loss of face in the UN for NK.
    This might be useful for future action.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:31AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:31AM (#568174)

      Russia just needs to re-aim their death laser at Kim Little-Penis and the rest of the succeeding males in line to take his place.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:22AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 15, @12:22AM (#568168)

    Norks can hit Japan if it wanted to. This is a jesture against the new sanction.

