As if the onslaught of hurricanes Irma and Maria were not enough, the National Weather Service in San Juan is reporting that a major dam is failing in Puerto Rico and that 70,000 people are being evacuated by bus. From CBS:
The National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday that the northwestern municipalities of Isabela and Quebradillas, home to some 70,000 people, were being evacuated with buses because the nearby Guajataca Dam was failing after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.
Maria poured more than 15 inches of rain on the mountains surrounding the dam, swelling the reservoir behind it.
Details remained slim about the evacuation with communications hampered after the storm, but operators of the dam reported that the failure was causing flash-flooding downstream. The 345-yard dam holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles and was built decades ago, U.S. government records show.
"Move to higher ground now," the weather service said in a statement. "This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."
"Act quickly to protect your life," it added. "Buses will be evacuating people from these areas."
Wikipedia has a page about Guajataca Dam
NWS report on Twitter; also at Al Jazeera and BBC.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Saturday September 23, @12:33AM (1 child)
$DIETY$ is not smiling upon these people. It made me stop to wonder.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 23, @01:16AM
She's pushing humans that much closer to a near extinction event, based on some of the most ignorant comments I read in the last Puerto Rico thread.
70,000 people. This will be a cataclysm indeed.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Saturday September 23, @12:38AM
That's Dam' breaking news
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 23, @01:09AM (1 child)
This is a U.S. Territory, is it not? Where is the U.S. Government response to the suffering of these people? Instead, they fight to take Health Care aware from people, and jam Voodoo Economics 2.0 through Congress.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 23, @01:17AM
Ho-hum. The US is already working to restore power and to help people in not one, but TWO disaster areas. Maybe the US response in PR is a little slow, maybe it isn't. But, there IS a response. The Mayor of NYC was quoted this morning on the radio, promising all the aid that he can muster. http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/21/bill-de-blasio-nyc-mayor-announces-relief-efforts-/ [washingtontimes.com] Kentucky is sending aid in the form of the National guard, http://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2017/09/21/kentucky-national-guard-hurricane-relief/689387001/ [courier-journal.com]
I don't know how much other cities and states are doing, but apparently, neither do you. The feds may or may not be doing anything - would you care to find citations, or do I have to do all your work?
