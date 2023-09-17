Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Breaking News

Guajataca Dam in Puerto Rico Failing - 70,000 at Risk - Evacuations Ordered

posted by martyb on Saturday September 23, @12:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the head-for-the-hills dept.
News Breaking News

martyb writes:

As if the onslaught of hurricanes Irma and Maria were not enough, the National Weather Service in San Juan is reporting that a major dam is failing in Puerto Rico and that 70,000 people are being evacuated by bus. From CBS:

The National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday that the northwestern municipalities of Isabela and Quebradillas, home to some 70,000 people, were being evacuated with buses because the nearby Guajataca Dam was failing after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.

Maria poured more than 15 inches of rain on the mountains surrounding the dam, swelling the reservoir behind it.

Details remained slim about the evacuation with communications hampered after the storm, but operators of the dam reported that the failure was causing flash-flooding downstream. The 345-yard dam holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles and was built decades ago, U.S. government records show.

"Move to higher ground now," the weather service said in a statement. "This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

"Act quickly to protect your life," it added. "Buses will be evacuating people from these areas."

Wikipedia has a page about Guajataca Dam

NWS report on Twitter; also at Al Jazeera and BBC.

Original Submission


«  Tesla Reportedly Teaming Up With AMD for Custom AI Chip
Guajataca Dam in Puerto Rico Failing - 70,000 at Risk - Evacuations Ordered | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Saturday September 23, @12:33AM (1 child)

    by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Saturday September 23, @12:33AM (#571916) Journal

    $DIETY$ is not smiling upon these people. It made me stop to wonder.

    --
    jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 23, @01:16AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 23, @01:16AM (#571925)

      She's pushing humans that much closer to a near extinction event, based on some of the most ignorant comments I read in the last Puerto Rico thread.

      70,000 people. This will be a cataclysm indeed.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Saturday September 23, @12:38AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 23, @12:38AM (#571917)

    That's Dam' breaking news

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 23, @01:09AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 23, @01:09AM (#571921)

    This is a U.S. Territory, is it not? Where is the U.S. Government response to the suffering of these people? Instead, they fight to take Health Care aware from people, and jam Voodoo Economics 2.0 through Congress.

(1)