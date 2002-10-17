17/10/02/160213 story
posted by martyb on Monday October 02, @04:18PM
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/10/02/554976369/section-of-las-vegas-strip-is-closed-after-music-festival-shooting
A gunman fired upon thousands of people attending a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, in a brutal attack that is blamed for at least 58 deaths, police say. In the mass shooting and panic that ensued, 515 people were injured. At least one of the dead is an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert.
Editorializing: Interesting how media always emphasize ISLAMIC terrorists, but downplay domestic terrorism as psychologically disturbed individual lone-wolfs.
Over 50 dead in mass shooting in Las Vegas | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 49 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @04:22PM (1 child)
Mr. Trump owns a property there. Very nice place, no shooters. Very safe.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 02, @05:36PM
It's Mr. President now.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @04:23PM (5 children)
Firstly, Islamic terrorists are obviously psychologically disturbed by virtue of their religiousness, so it doesn't need to be re-stated.
However, there is still a key difference: The Islamic terrorists are explicitly aligning themselves with and fitting themselves into an large-scale, arguably global socio-religio-philosophical-political movement. That is why they are not, by definition, lone wolves.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @04:42PM (4 children)
And some clown who kills more than 50 people by randomly shooting into a crowd from his 32nd floor hotel room isn't "obviously psychologically disturbed"?
This shooter was not an "Islamic terrorist", he was a good old fashioned home-grown American terrorist. And anyone who is acting alone, but aligns themselves with a distant group to make them self feel better (unbeknownst to the distant group), is still a lone wolf. Unrequited allegiance does not a member make.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday October 02, @04:45PM (1 child)
Hope that helps.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @04:51PM
Not at all. AC's "obviously psychologically disturbed" comment was related to Islamic terrorists and had nothing to do with last night's shooter. My comment was related to last night's American terrorist and had nothing to do with Islam.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @04:56PM (1 child)
I never said the shooter isn't obviously psychologically disturbed. I said that calling someone an "Islamic Terrorist" is also calling that someone "obviously psychologically disturbed"; it's just that one is also relaying even more information about the situation: The terrorist is part of one particular global problem.
Of course it makes a member. This disturbed individual was infected with the mind-virus that has been carefully crafted by a world-wide group that you paint as being "distant"; it's not distant, as evidenced by attackers around the world, who find in their philosophy the mental structures to prepare them for real action.
Conspiracy doesn't require the face-to-face meeting of a cabal; it doesn't even require members to know that they are conspirators, because it just requires a shared culture, often a religious one with which people have been inculcated since birth or which a person finds satisfyingly explanatory and motivational for his psychological disturbances.
Suck a cock, SoylentNews, you garbage.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:26PM
Based on your logic Stephen Paddock (the shooter) could have been inspired by some random book club and you would label him a member of said book club and his actions a conspiracy with same book club.
Also, your contention that people are "obviously psychologically disturbed by virtue of their religiousness" is invalid due to the prevalence of religion throughout the world. Since the vast majority of people are religious, not believing would fall outside of societal norms and would therefore be considered "obviously psychologically disturbed". (disclaimer: I am an atheist).
In an insane society, the sane man must appear insane
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @04:27PM (7 children)
>Editorializing: Interesting how media always emphasize ISLAMIC terrorists, but downplay domestic terrorism as psychologically disturbed individual lone-wolfs.
ISIS claims that the attacker is a recent convert to Islam who carried out his attack in the name of the Islamic State.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/las-vegas-isis-shooting-claims-stephen-paddock-responsibility-latest-a7978941.html [independent.co.uk]
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @04:48PM
They can claim anything they want, but it will only hurt their recruiting reputation when it is shown that this old white dude had nothing to do with ISIS or Islam. But what does ISIS really have to lose? They can also claim that the American government is lying about this shooter's true motives in order to harm ISIS.
The suckers that ISIS recruits already have one foot into the mindset required to become a terrorist; they're looking for a nudge or tipping point to convince them to join.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:06PM (2 children)
FBI say no links to any terrorist group but the added editorial is still horse-shit, may as well read:
As if mass murderer could ever be excusable...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:09PM
Would it be excusable then?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday October 02, @05:30PM
It isn't about excusable. A right wing terrorist is USEFUL to the Narrative, left wing terrorist are a danger to eliminate and Islamic terror is far too useful for the right to allow to have excess airplay. Yes the people in the media, the Blue Checkmark Mafia, etc. really DO think this way.
All "news" is viewed through the same lens, as raw material feeding into the media machine to be ground up and formed into the Narrative. It is all about the politics. Always.
Just an aside, notice how fast HRC hit twitter asking everybody to abandon politics and fight the NRA? Is she that oblivious? Bet the media will bury it. Watch for it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Monday October 02, @05:19PM (2 children)
And the idiotic news media continues to spread IS propaganda, perpetuating the very ideas that led to the shooting in the first place. When will we learn that ideas are powerful, and we must not allow evil ideas to take over our thoughts and conversations?
This is not a call for censorship. Just don't spread ideas that you think are evil.
Be the change you wish to see in the world.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 02, @05:40PM (1 child)
Did the shooter believe he was committing an "evil" act? Is there such a thing as "evil"?
What if I want to perpetuate the evil I wish to see in the world?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday October 02, @05:45PM
If you want to talk moral philosophy, yes, there is such a thing as evil. Morality is relative in that there are no free-floating non-contingent Platonic moral facts out there, but both absolute and inevitable in the sense that any species of social, intelligent beings is *bound* to come up with things like "don't murder each other" if it is to last for any length of time.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday October 02, @04:28PM (1 child)
That'd be because "psychologically disturbed individual lone-wolfs" don't tend to have much of anything in common except being fucked up in the head. Islamic terrorism, by contrast, has their holy book telling them to kill you and me for not believing the same as them.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday October 02, @05:43PM
More important, the mitigation strategy is very different between a true random nutjob and a radicalized convert to ISIS, an enraged Bernie Bro over the edge to violence, a Nazi nutter, etc.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 02, @04:30PM (8 children)
It's also incendiary to play up the affiliations of domestic actors. "Evil Islam" is still an us vs. them frame, despite a few million Muslim Americans.
Incidents like these, and their regular occurrence, say to me that society is cracking up.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday October 02, @04:41PM (7 children)
There's a massive difference between your average US Muslim, your average Middle-Eastern Muslim, and jihadists. Your average US Muslim sees terrorist acts against the west and is appalled. Jihadists may be the core enemy but your average Middle-Eastern Muslim is not appalled and is about half likely to have morally supported at least one terrorist group in their lives.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 02, @04:54PM (1 child)
That might all be so, or not, but the point being discussed was why the American media always plays up Islamic dimensions to these incidents but linguistically minimalizes them to "lone wolf" when it's not. Playing up the "evil Republican" or "evil Democrat" affiliations (for example) of a domestic perpetrator is gonna get half of the country even madder at the other half, and that can escalate. The country's already keyed up to the maximum now, so doing that could be dangerous.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:42PM
Not true. If the country really were keyed up to the maximum there would be a revolution underway.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:00PM (1 child)
Average Middle-Eastern Muslim is also likely to have directly or indirectly suffered from the US imperialism. Dead relatives and destroyed governments tend to cause some resentment. If Middle-Easterners overreacted on the similar scale as the US does, the entire West would already be destroyed several times over. Fortunately for us, they don't have the resources to do that...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday October 02, @05:47PM
Precisely. If I were the average Afghani or Iraqi you bet your ass I'd be cheering on ISIS, in the "enemy of my enemy is my friend" sense anyway. Perspective, people!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:02PM
A reasonably balanced viewpoint. I guess it comes down to human nature and being afraid of things that are different / scary.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 02, @05:24PM
One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by jmorris on Monday October 02, @05:37PM
Yes, but when double digit percentages of American Mulims, ie. those actually holding citizenship, are willing to admit to pollsters they support violent jihad against the U.S., support the imposition of Sharia, etc. I'm not really comforted by the fact they aren't yet a majority as they are in pretty much every Muslim majority country. Even 10% is way to many, there is simply zero chance this doesn't end badly.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Kalas on Monday October 02, @04:39PM (6 children)
Surely, and at an ever-quickening pace, things just keep getting worse here, all more or less ignored until some galvanizing tragedy like this. As sickening as the loss of life is, I'm just as worried as what this means for our future. Once again the blood of innocents will be used as the fuel to curtail more of our freedoms by people who have no love or respect for our Constitution. I can already see the emotionally charged cries for it in social media. A sad state of affairs all around.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday October 02, @04:53PM
The White House will take swift action, and following the examples of reducing "broadband" threshold and "pollution" limits, will quickly declare that "Mass Shooting" starts at 80 victims.
This year the US has already seen 273 mass shooting, according to independent observers (Threshold: 4 people).
Next year: 0 (Threshold: 80)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 02, @04:55PM (2 children)
I'm with you. It's especially alarming that people are calling on Google and Facebook to censor online speech now.
How much more of this can we take?
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:15PM
It really feels like a concentrated effort across a lot of countries to push high level control of society. Democracy is going out, too dangerous to let the little people have a say in how society is run. Silly plebes keep acting like they are different than the cattle they raise.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 02, @05:34PM
Link some? I did a quick check on Google News but didn't see any (maybe it was censored :P).
The lone wolf threat is just getting started. At 58 or more deaths and 515 or more injuries, this guy got a pretty high score. However there are innumerable situations where people mass in public and could be picked off like this. The motivation just isn't there for yet an incident like this to happen once a day. But it could be depending on economic and social trends. The lone wolf will eventually upgrade to use the available advances in biology and chemistry (such as an idiot-proof machine that can manufacture chemicals).
Calls to censor the Internet will only become more shrill. It's important to work on decentralization sooner rather than later. We should assume that places like SoylentNews simply can't exist on the clearweb in a few years. Put it on a Tor/Freenet-like service instead, preferably backed by routes that can't easily be shut down and don't involve major Internet nodes. All of this reduces performance a lot, but as long as you can share text + links, you can communicate a lot of useful information.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by LVDOVICVS on Monday October 02, @05:04PM (1 child)
Sounds to me like you're using "the blood of innocents" to make your own self-interested claim. And I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that what you're specifically talking about is gun ownership.
Let me be the first to say that yes, your right and that of everyone else to own devices purpose-built to kill people should be taken away. No one needs to own something that lets them rain death on a crowd from a hotel room three hundred feet in the air, more than a quarter mile away.
The Constitution, which you appear to claim to love and respect, was designed to be modified as the need arose. Well that time has come.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:26PM
Nope and nope. Killing human beings is not that difficult, and it is a testament to hope and the decency of humanity that we don't see more things like this. Gun control is about political power, not actually about keeping people safe.
The answer to our problems has always been the same: we need to reduce corruption and stop punishing people for activities which do not expressly violate the rights of others. The islamic issue is much more complicated than the general western civilian's,
I can't wait till we move far enough away from oil that the world can leave the middle east alone and let them sort their shit out. That or Russia / China / US need to all team up and just clean house, then support moderate governments who will be able to get along with the world community. The latter is a horrible idea really which is more likely to fuck things up further.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by mendax on Monday October 02, @05:02PM (9 children)
And gun control foes say that gun control keeps us less safe. Hog wash. Gun control makes it more difficult for lunatics such as this guy from amassing an arsenal such as this guy had.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:11PM (6 children)
It keeps us safe from a tyrannical Government, which is always the real threat—that's why it's in the Constitution, and right after the amendment which restricts the Government from curtailing thought/speech.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Monday October 02, @05:20PM (2 children)
"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State..." != fer shootin' up the gubmint.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:35PM
How can you deny what is obvious?
Having guns with which to form militias is how the people who created the Constitution were able to rise against and defeat the British Government.
What is being protected? Not just any old State, but a free State. The first amendment establishes freedom of thought as a core principle, and the second amendment is there to make explicit the need to be able to continually defend that freedom.
Back in the day, "well regulated" meant "well equipped". It's acknowledging that in order for a free State to be perpetuated, it must be possible to form militias (groups of citizens), and doing so is only possible when the citizenry is well equipped.
Now, add to that the American history of the Great Equalizer and there's no room for anything but reverence of the Second Amendment. Freedom implies the right to defend oneself, especially from the biggest gang of thugs: Government.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:44PM
Found the tax collector who likes salty tea!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by meustrus on Monday October 02, @05:22PM (2 children)
Yeah, I'm sure you feel real safe with your pea-shooters when the Government has tanks. It's time to give up on this idea that private citizens, massed together, can match the might of Government with their second-amendment armaments. That hasn't been true for over a hundred years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:44PM
Yeah, I'm sure you feel real safe with your AES-256 when the Government has backdoors in everything from the grub bootloader to Windows. It's time to give up on this idea that private citizens, massed together, can protect their privacy from the might of Government with their backdoored commodity hardware running unaudited binary blobs. That hasn't been true for over a decade.
Let's just get rid of ALL of our rights since the Government can get around them anyway, amiright?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:44PM
Firstly, the better half of a century has shown that the Mighty U.S. Military really isn't all that good at insurgent warfare. Indeed, America's longest war has been against a rag-tag team of sand people in Afghanistan. They also did poorly against the Vietcong, and the Koreans.
Yet, none of that matters. Your argument actually rests on a straw man; nobody expects that the whole U.S. military will ever side with a tyrannical leader against the citizens at large—indeed, military personnel are some of the biggest proponents of the second amendment, and many would gladly side against a government rather than fire on citizens. The president doesn't actually have his finger on the button; rather, the president has a nearby phone, which he can use to call a few other button pushers, who in turn signal other button pushers, who ultimately lead to trigger pullers. There are a lot patriots along the way, and they want their guns as citizens.
More to the point, the descent into that possibility of tyranny is curtailed by the fact that the citizenry is so heavily armed. Why else would authoritarian politicians constantly be trying to take guns away from the citizens? It's because a well armed public impedes their authoritarianism.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Thesis on Monday October 02, @05:11PM
The tools used to wreak havoc are irrelevant to those who wish to inflict harm. There are many more things easily obtainable which can do far more damage. Look at what trucks have done in the EU just for one example. Gun control simply leads to more brave criminals as well. Look at the crime rates in Australia and GB before and after mass confiscation. It is telling.
Full disclosure; I am a gun owner, and I legally collect Title 2 weapons as an investment (some of which can cost more than your car or house).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday October 02, @05:19PM
No, it wouldn't. From all reports this guy had ZERO priors, ZERO indications that he was a threat at all. Nothing would've made it more difficult for this guy to get guns. Nothing. Whatever routine investigations that are made against prospective gun owners would be passed by this individual, and they would then own the guns.
What you mean to say is that gun control would make it difficult for everyone to obtain drugs, hence make it difficult for him too.
It may be convenient for your argument to say this guy was fucked in the head and showing a thousand signs that he was dangerous, but it isn't true.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday October 02, @05:06PM (3 children)
I know this story has to go up but it will be sound and fury signifying nothing.
Somebody will call for gun control and be flamed to a crisp. Somebody will (already has) bring up the terrorist angle and the painfully obvious narratives will be trotted out and be argued again. The reports that the shooter was at anti-trump rallies will make it here and another flamewar will ensue.
We won't actually know much for 48 hours because we never do. Even in the information age we still don't begin to sort out all the conflicting reports from these horrible incidents for a few hours.
We have destroyed social cohesion, leaving millions feeling isolated and disgruntled. Then we allowed so many terror attacks that violence is mainstreamed. This shit is going to keep happening, that is the bottom line. Plan accordingly.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Monday October 02, @05:24PM
Resulting in yet another run on gun stores by nutjobs who think this is their last chance to get that handgun they will never even learn how to use. Highly profitable for the gun industry that controls politicians through the NRA.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Monday October 02, @05:44PM
> The reports that the shooter was at anti-trump rallies will make it here and another flamewar will ensue.
Before anyone starts that flamewar, those reports are already debunked and appear to be based on a misidentification of the shooter as one Geary Danley.
See e.g. here: https://thinkprogress.org/gateway-pundit-geary-danley-5280ad08276f/ [thinkprogress.org]
There are also reports that ISIS have claimed him (the real shooter not the fake news one) as one of their own and that he was a convert to Islam.
His brother is now on record, all over the internet (google Eric Paddock) as saying he had _no_ political or religious affiliations, no mental illness alcohol or drugs problems, he had plenty of money and gambled high stakes but no one yet knows if he had money problems or big losses.
IMO it'll take more than 48hrs to get real reliable information on motive, religions etc. - if indeed we ever find out.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 02, @05:47PM
Based on what I'm hearing from the local PD's that executed the search warrant, they found evidence he had installed emacs about a week before the shooting.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday October 02, @05:42PM
Guns don't kill people:
but how many could he have killed with only a plastic spoon?
If gun shops could only sell plastic spoons, would this 'mass killing' have been able to happen?
How about bananas: could he have killed anyone with a banana? (Not if i had a gun, he couldn't!)
:)
:(
You can almost Godwin-Monty-Python any subject, lol.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This