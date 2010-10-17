Stories
At Least 15 Dead Due to Wildfires in Northern California

posted by takyon on Tuesday October 10, @08:02PM
Live updates: 15 dead from fires in Wine Country, Northern California

The death toll from Northern California's wildfires now stands at 15, officials say, with a total of nine confirmed fatalities in Sonoma County. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said on its Twitter page that the number of dead had increased from seven to nine. Three others are dead in Mendocino County, two more in Napa and one in Yuba, officials say. In Sonoma County, more than 200 people have been reported missing, and 45 of those have since been located, officials said.

The fires have burned 115,000 acres statewide and destroyed at least 2,000 homes and businesses, Cal Fire Ken Pimlott said Tuesday. More than 4,000 emergency workers have been deployed to help battle the fires, including a massive effort at McClellan Air Park, where a record 45 missions were flown Monday that dumped 266,000 acres of retardant on the blazes.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the state's emergency operations center at Mather Air Park Tuesday and announced that President Trump had approved the state's request for federal assistance in the counties of Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Sonoma, and Yuba.

Also at CNN, The Washington Post, KQED, LA Times, and NPR.

2017 Statewide Fire Map.


  • (Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday October 10, @08:23PM (2 children)

    by Snow (1601) on Tuesday October 10, @08:23PM (#580021) Journal

    Is an acre a measure of volume now?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @08:25PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @08:25PM (#580022)

      That or propaganda to make the fire fighters look bad: 266,000 acres of retardant on 115,000 acres of fire and its not out yet?!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @08:26PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @08:26PM (#580024)

      They likely meant 'acre-foot [wikipedia.org]': The acre-foot is a unit of volume commonly used in the United States in reference to large-scale water resources, such as reservoirs, aqueducts, canals, sewer flow capacity, irrigation water, and river flows.

