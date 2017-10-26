from the for-the-record dept.
John F. Kennedy, often better known as JFK, was the United States of America's 35th President. He was assassinated on November 22, 1963.
The deadline for the release of redacted and withheld records from the JFK Assassination Records Collection is today. Of the approximately 5 million pages in the collection, about 11% are redacted and 1% are withheld in full:
According to the [JFK Assassination Records Collection Act], all [JFK assassination-related] records previously withheld either in part or in full should be released on October 26, 2017, unless authorized for further withholding by the President of the United States. The 2017 date derives directly from the law that states:
Each assassination record shall be publicly disclosed in full, and available in the Collection no later than the date that is 25 years after the date of the enactment of this Act, unless the President certifies, as required by this Act, that –
(i) continued postponement is made necessary by an identifiable harm to military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement or conduct of foreign relations; and
(ii) the identifiable harm is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure.
The Act was signed by President Bush on October 26, 1992, thus the final release date is October 26, 2017.
Some records related to grand jury information and tax return information will remain withheld, as specified in Sections 10 and 11 of the Collection Act.
Although the current President of the United States could authorize the non-disclosure of any documents in the collection, that action appears unlikely:
Few seem as excited about the release of the final batch of secret documents from the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy as the current occupant of the Oval Office. "The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow," President Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "So interesting!"
Surely, then, it was just a coincidence that Mr. Trump posted that message while on Air Force One heading to, of all places, Dallas. Or was it? Fifty-three years and 11 months after the event that gave rise to a thousand conspiracy theories, the president even landed at Dallas Love Field Airport, where Kennedy's body was brought for the final flight home, and his motorcade came within a few miles of Dealey Plaza, where the fateful shots rang out.
[...] "Of all the presidents since 1963, this is the one who would mind the least if the release of these documents damaged the C.I.A. and the F.B.I., two organizations that he's very angry at at the moment," said Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 26, @06:06PM (7 children)
It seems that they are not out yet [npr.org]. They are taking their sweet time but I would expect it to be out within the next 3 hours.
There are not expected to be any bombshells, although the CIA is lobbying the President not to release certain documents. But it will at least fuel the conspiracy book writers for a few years.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @06:16PM (4 children)
Yeah, right.
Each assassination record shall be publicly disclosed in full, . . . unless authorized for further withholding by the President of the United States.
That "identifiable harm" part? Let me point out how far things have been stretched. Encryption is a munition. Photographing the police is, uh, something bad. The mis-named Patriot act. NSA snooping. Do you really think that "identifiable harm" can't be stretched to mean almost anything. Think of the children!
Of course, it may be released. But if it is not, I for one will not be shocked by the withholding. It will merely confirm my cynicism. If it is released, what is in those records then may confirm my cynicism.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday October 26, @06:18PM (2 children)
You've got it all mixed up. Trump is giddy about the release and probably won't be withholding much of anything back.
But the real truth wasn't written down and won't be in any of the documents.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @06:28PM (1 child)
Maybe I have it mixed up, as you say. The records are released. So I am left to wonder what is in them that warranted withholding.
If true, I wouldn't be surprised. Not much would surprise me these days.
Please Explain.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 26, @06:33PM
I see no indication that they have been released yet.
It's in the summary. Here's the paragraph I didn't quote:
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday October 26, @06:35PM
(Score: 2, Informative) by Muad'Dave on Thursday October 26, @06:19PM (1 child)
They're here [archives.gov].
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday October 26, @06:24PM
WRONG. Those are the July 2017 files. Those were there when I checked yesterday.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday October 26, @06:08PM (1 child)
Bull-fucking-shit. It's been over 50 years. What harm could the assassination, presumably not from U.S actors, possibly do to our military defense? What does JFK have to do with military defense plans ~50 years later, and why on Earth should this not be disclosed to the American public? Same goes for intelligence operations. Is it going to tip our hand, that we acknowledge after 50 fucking years, that our President was assassinated by X? That's bullshit, and again, if true, should be disclosed to the American public. Maybe not the exact details, but it should be disclosed what kind of terrible danger we are in that does not let us look back at our history 50 years later. Law enforcement is even more fucking ridiculous. Has the FBI been prepping some major takedown of a shady organization for 50 fucking years? If so, what harm have they let the organization do to the public in the meantime?
Foreign relations may make sense, but that's only if it is North Korea, and little Kimmie just like Orange Anus, gets upset when truth is spoken to power. Every other country has moved the fuck on. Hell, the U.S even gets along with Germany and that is not that much older of an event.
The ONLY identifiable harm would be that it riles up the public, makes them face the facts that the 1% terminated a President that didn't tow their line, and it makes the 1% start to have a bad day. That's fucking it, and that IS NOT in the best interest of the public. The best interests of the public is served by releasing the fucking information.
Fucking hellbound bastards.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @06:23PM
Ah, but that is such a HUGE harm. Of course, they would never brazenly state that as the identifiable harm. They would state that there is a harm to national security in the very act of revealing what the identifiable harm actually is. Would Trump be capable of such a thing? That is left as an exercise for the reader.
