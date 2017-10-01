from the freedonia dept.
This afternoon, Catalonia declared independence. At the same time, Spain invoked article 155, to strip Catalonia from its governing powers putting it under direct rule from the federal government. A vote for independence was raised in Catalonian parliament, with part of parliament leaving before the vote on independence started. The motion declaring independence was approved with 70 in favor, 10 against, and two abstentions of the normal 135 total.
From RT: https://www.rt.com/news/407956-catalan-parliament-votes-independence/
From Aljazeera: http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/10/catalan-parliament-begins-vote-independence-171027115908493.html
From BBC: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-41780116
It will be interesting to see how things unfold. In my opinion, Madrid using violence to stop a referendum gave it the legality they later claim the referendum didn't have. The lack of dialogue paved the way into the only possible outcome, Catalonia declaring independence and Madrid denying it. Whatever happens next, I hope will be peaceful. As to how the EU reacts, I'm hoping they ask for an official referendum, and whatever the outcome, pledges that both Catalonia and Spain will be able to remain in the EU if they desire. That may release tensions a bit.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 27, @11:38PM (5 children)
The way it works, Catalonia will start outside of the EU no matter what.
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/countries_en [europa.eu]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Friday October 27, @11:45PM (3 children)
Because they are currently in the EU, most regulations and treaties should be a trivial exercise to validate.
BUT, there are many countries with their own (rich) independentists who don't want a local repeat, and therefore will prevent the process from being easy, to set a clear example. A bit like setting an example with Brexit is critically important for the future of the EU.
Reply to This
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by tibman on Friday October 27, @11:57PM
They are still part of the EU because the EU doesn't recognize Catalonia to be independent. Catalonia is still part of Spain and Spain is a member of the EU : ) Catalonia is the only "country" that says it is independent. If the EU treats Catalonians any differently than citizens of Spain then that would probably be illegal (for the EU). Unless of course the EU recognizes Catalonia as not being part of Spain. This should be interesting!
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @12:08AM (2 children)
Full disclosure: Spaniard here, and from Madrid. I don't support Catalonian secession but would gladly see them go rather than having actual violence exerted towards them; and do support allowing a referendum (and them trying to convince them it's in their best interest to stay, much in the same way UK did it with Scotland) as long as it's done in a lawful, agreed upon way.
I did not comment last time this situation was discussed here, but did read a bit and saw that most people talk about it as if it was Catalonia vs Spain, or vs Madrid. It seems like most here either don't remember or never knew that pro-independence did not even get a majority of the votes on the last election, as the two main pro-independence parties, "Together for Yes" and "Popular Unity Candidcay" got around 48% of the popular vote (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catalan_regional_election,_2015#Results). Electoral districts meant they control the parliament (not quite gerrymandering as nobody changed the "lines", but you get the idea), but do not represent a majority, much less an overwhelming majority that would justify such a narrative of an oppressed nation fighting an invader.
Not to disregard such an even split, and it is pretty clear that there is a lot of people that want things to change - but there is at least as much people that today found themselves stripped of their nationality by a government that respected neither laws nor regulations, against their wishes. Things need to change, yes, but in a way that is agreeable to a vast majority of the people. At most, today's secession changes the half that feels betrayed by their government.
With regard to EU membership, that's simply not going to happen. It is one thing to make the rules as you go on a territory you mostly control as the elected government, but pretending to change the EU rules and regulations to accommodate a government that has carved a piece of a member state for themselves and, at most, half of the people there against the will of the other half, for nationalist reasons, is the polar opposite of what the EU was founded for. And of course, most EU nations have their own nationalist regions - not many of them would like to give the impression that seceding unilaterally is a welcome move in the Union. We can discuss whether this is good or bad until our faces are red, but unless for some reason Spain decided to deploy the military and start another Civil War (which is extremely unlikely and I hope never happens) it's just not happening.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Saturday October 28, @12:24AM
There must be a lot of deflation in Spain, because that opinion is worth a lot more than two cents.
Poloticians claiming a mandate for major changes, out of narrow "victories", is sadly nothing new.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 28, @12:29AM
Full Disclosure: I've never been to Europe and don't know shit about it. However, I have friends and family who have/do.
So my comment is basically approaching the issue from a common simpleton's perspective. People tend to like to see underdogs fight "the man" and win, so the knee-jerk reaction of uninformed Gen-X'ers through Gen-Z'ers is to support Catalonian independence. A respected family member, who studied abroad in Spain for a year (as well as later serving in the Peace Corps throughout Latin America), told me that was is going on is just angry noise and with very little planning or strategy behind it, and that their independence is illegitimate and unlawful.
Others have suggested that it's more of an Arab Spring-style situation in which the Catalonians are being rabble-roused by exterior meddlers as well as interior tumult. Personally, as an uninformed plebe, I support any province's efforts towards independence but only if it is an internal matter between the country and the province and not stirred by external meddling (of course being totally free of any external meddling is impossible nowadays, but you get what I mean), but Antifa comes to mind in that a lot of the protests seem to be mostly angry noise and with little foresight.
