Mueller Investigation: Three Former Trump Aides Charged

posted by takyon on Monday October 30, @07:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the "I-didn't-even-know-the-guy" dept.
News Breaking News

DeathMonkey and an Anonymous Coward submitted an NPR story, which has been updated since being posted. The Justice Department has unsealed charges against three former aides of President Donald Trump, as part of an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller:

Manafort and Gates, were charged with "conspiracy against the United States," "conspiracy to launder money" and other offenses. The two were expected in court in Washington by the afternoon.

The Justice Department indictment on Manafort and Gates contains 12 counts: "conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts."

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The Manafort and Gates indictment unsealed on Monday morning does not make any reference to Russia's influence campaign against the presidential election, but it does allege extensive financial ties between Manafort and Gates and powerful Ukrainians.

The Papadopoulos materials, on the other hand, detail the many contacts investigators say he had with Russian-linked operatives. He met at least two people, a man and a woman, who the FBI says were working for the Russian government and had boasted to him about the help it could offer the Trump campaign against Clinton.

