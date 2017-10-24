from the "I-didn't-even-know-the-guy" dept.
Manafort and Gates, were charged with "conspiracy against the United States," "conspiracy to launder money" and other offenses. The two were expected in court in Washington by the afternoon.
The Justice Department indictment on Manafort and Gates contains 12 counts: "conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts."
Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.
The Manafort and Gates indictment unsealed on Monday morning does not make any reference to Russia's influence campaign against the presidential election, but it does allege extensive financial ties between Manafort and Gates and powerful Ukrainians.
The Papadopoulos materials, on the other hand, detail the many contacts investigators say he had with Russian-linked operatives. He met at least two people, a man and a woman, who the FBI says were working for the Russian government and had boasted to him about the help it could offer the Trump campaign against Clinton.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 30, @08:02PM (3 children)
⚠ TRIGGER WARNING: Tweeter-in-Chief ⚠
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday October 30, @08:03PM (1 child)
Yeesh, the desperate flailing is palpable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @08:12PM
Sure, but his "DO SOMETHING" at the end is very very troubling. I hope there aren't any unstable Trumpettes who think they need to "do something".
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday October 30, @08:25PM
You think Trump's going to try firing Mueller?
(I hope he does!)
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Monday October 30, @08:07PM
Others might find it interesting as well
https://jakubmarian.com/pleaded-guilty-vs-pled-guilty-which-one-is-correct/ [jakubmarian.com]
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @08:09PM (3 children)
Arghhh [bbc.co.uk] Ruskies [cnn.com] No matter how much Clinton denies it, as secretary of state she sold 25% of US uranium to a Russian company while accepting
bribes"charitable donations" through her "foundation".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @08:14PM (1 child)
Stop deflecting, it is #sad.
Eat that crow bitch.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday October 30, @08:24PM
Filter error: Subject too funny
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @08:16PM
Pay No Attention To Trump
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday October 30, @08:23PM
My understanding is that they were requested to turn themselves in.
There was no possibility of being shot by a frightened cop.
