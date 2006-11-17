Federal authorities are responding to a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small community southeast of San Antonio.
In a press conference Sunday night, an official from the Texas Department of Public Safety described the scene: Around 11:20 am, the suspect, dressed in black, approached the church and began firing an assault rifle. He then entered the church and continued firing.
Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that at least 26 people were killed. A Texas Department of Public Safety official said the ages of the victims ranged from 5 to 72 years old. The AP reports that the pastor's 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.
The Department of Public Safety confirmed to NPR that at least 20 others were wounded. A DPS official said in the press conference that the gunman was confronted by an armed civilian outside of the church.
The shooter, who was found dead in neighboring Guadalupe County, has been identified as Devin Kelley, 26, a former Air Force member.
This was a guy who'd gotten a court marshal and dishonorable discharge. He couldn't legally own a gun.
He was stopped by a law-abiding gun owner with a rifle.
So he was subject to gun control already, didn't give a damn, and wouldn't have been stopped if gun control applied more widely.
I'll take the bait:
If guns are outlawed, not only will law abiding citizens be unable to get guns, outlaws will also have a much harder time obtaining guns due to their greater scarcity. Citizens carrying guns would be more readily detained based solely on possession of the firearm, and broadscale weapons detection could be deployed anywhere since all citizens are presumed not carrying firearms all the time.
Like all politically charged issues, all the statistics collected and quoted are slanted to support one side of the argument or the other.
Since the oft-repeated argument is: "without the citizen's militia, a lone gunman could kill many more people before being stopped..." maybe the citizens' militia should be permitted to arm themselves with non-lethal force. 26 dead isn't making a very good case for the citizens militia's effectiveness, in my book.
