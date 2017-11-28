Stories
takyon writes:

North Korea's latest missile launch appears to put Washington, D.C., in range (archive)

North Korea appears to have launched another intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon said Tuesday, with experts calculating that Washington, D.C., is now technically within Kim Jong Un's reach.

[...] The missile launched early Wednesday local time traveled some 620 miles and reached a height of about 2,800 miles before landing off the coast of Japan, flying for a total of 54 minutes. This suggested it had been fired almost straight up — on a "lofted trajectory" similar to North Korea's two previous intercontinental ballistic missile tests. [...] If it had flown on a standard trajectory designed to maximize its reach, this missile would have a range of more than 8,100 miles, said David Wright, co-director of the global security program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. [...] The U.S. capital is 6,850 miles from Pyongyang.

Although it may be cold comfort, it is still unlikely that North Korea is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland. Scientists do not know the weight of the payload the missile carried, but given the increase in range, it seems likely that it carried a very light mock warhead, Wright said. "If true, that means it would not be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to this long distance, since such a warhead would be much heavier," he said in a blog post.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:19AM (6 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:19AM (#602803)

    Why isn't Japan shooting these goddamn things down??!! They certainly have every right! Is self defense such a bad thing now??!! Dammit! I wish people weren't so goddamn submissive!! If these assholes wanna play with missiles, let's show 'em what happens when one lands on their fucking heads!! We have the power, the Chinese and the Russians are no match. Let's fucking finish the job post haste!!

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Ixtl on Wednesday November 29, @04:23AM (1 child)

      by Ixtl (6508) on Wednesday November 29, @04:23AM (#602805)

      If we shoot down one, we have to shoot down all of the subsequent ones. If we screw up, it would just reveal the weaknesses in our missile defense. They’re probably thinking it’s best to save it for the armed missiles.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:35AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:35AM (#602809)

        ... when there's a smoldering city.

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 29, @04:40AM (1 child)

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 29, @04:40AM (#602810) Homepage Journal

      All bullshit.

      This is what crybaby does everytime he needs new things.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:47AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:47AM (#602816)

      Because intercepting a ballistic missile while it is accelerating from its own power is hard. Rocket science hard.

      And shooting down a ballistic missile when it is not travelling under its own power is most likely too late, because the payload is on a ballistic trajectory towards its target.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:59AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:59AM (#602821)

        That's why you bomb them before they launch! What the fuck are we waiting for?? China can't do a damn thing, and they won't anyway. They hate Korea too. They only needed the buffer zone to protect them from Japan a long time ago. If the Koreans are exterminated, nobody is going to give a shit. Give the land to the Palestinians...

  • (Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday November 29, @04:28AM (6 children)

    by sjames (2882) on Wednesday November 29, @04:28AM (#602807) Journal

    Any chance it can deliver a bag of flaming dog poop to the White House porch......PLEASE?

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 29, @04:44AM (5 children)

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 29, @04:44AM (#602812) Homepage Journal

      Well, I did always like the style of Donald Trump.

      But those idiots arent going to give us the false flags we wanted to start a war.

      Big Baby wants us to may more attention to him and give him more grain to feed his people.

      We traditionally did. Now, let his own people feed him.

      • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 29, @04:47AM (4 children)

        by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 29, @04:47AM (#602815) Homepage Journal

        It's the same thing that happens every time. We're not gonna nuke them. They're crying for more grain. Perhaps China should feed them that grain.

        One of their missiles may actually hit Japan, or Korea. We know they're not. They're crying out for food. China needs to feed them their food.

        • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 29, @04:50AM (3 children)

          by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 29, @04:50AM (#602817) Homepage Journal

          Now, China, let's feed baby his grain and let him be a useful idiot to both ourselves and China, because it's gonna be one of us who takes him out - You? Or US.

          • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 29, @04:52AM (2 children)

            by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 29, @04:52AM (#602819) Homepage Journal

            " Ethanol-fueled saves the world from WWIII, nuclear war. "

            • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:56AM (1 child)

              by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:56AM (#602820)

              You must be experiencing anxiety to reply to yourself that many times.

              Just remember your spare gas can for when the car runs out of fuel on the side of the road.

