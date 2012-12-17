Stories
Breaking: Gas Pipe Explosion in Austria

posted by janrinok on Tuesday December 12, @03:50PM   Printer-friendly
pkrasimirov writes:

Explosion in Baumgarten (Austria) gas transit plant, russian gas delivery halted for Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia. Italy declares energy crisis. Gas price in Europe jumps ~20%. Crude oil futures rise too.

Police have cordoned off the area. Some victims suffering burns have been airlifted out by helicopter, Austrian ORF news reports.

One unconfirmed report spoke of 60 hurt.

"I heard a huge explosion and thought at first it was a plane crash," photographer Thomas Hulik, who lives in a nearby village in Slovakia, told AFP news agency. "Then I saw an immense ball of flame."

Gas Connect said the incident should have no effect on gas deliveries to Austria but those to Italy and Croatia might be reduced.

Meanwhile, Russia's Gazprom Export said it was working to redirect gas flows.

It said it was "doing everything possible to secure uninterrupted gas supplies" to customers in the region.

Spot prices rose sharply across Europe after the incident.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @04:41PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 12, @04:41PM (#608781)

    I see what you did there!

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 12, @04:41PM

    by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday December 12, @04:41PM (#608782)

    Getting those pipelines passing gas again is important especially in winter time.

    I hope people hurt in the explosion will recover.

