- F.C.C. Repeals Net Neutrality Rules
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to dismantle rules regulating the businesses that connect consumers to the internet, granting broadband companies the power to potentially reshape Americans' online experiences.
The agency scrapped the so-called net neutrality regulations that prohibited broadband providers from blocking websites or charging for higher-quality service or certain content. The federal government will also no longer regulate high-speed internet delivery as if it were a utility, like phone service.
The action reversed the agency's 2015 decision, during the Obama administration, to have stronger oversight over broadband providers as Americans have migrated to the internet for most communications. It reflected the view of the Trump administration and the new F.C.C. chairman that unregulated business will eventually yield innovation and help the economy.
It will take weeks for the repeal to go into effect, so consumers will not see any of the potential changes right away. But the political and legal fight started immediately. Numerous Democrats on Capitol Hill called for a bill that would reestablish the rules, and several Democratic state attorneys general, including Eric T. Schneiderman of New York, said they would file a suit to stop the change.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @08:16AM
People are talking way over each other in the discussions.
Pro side is talking about the principle, con side is talking about the law as written (and/or loopholes).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @08:27AM (3 children)
If you don't like how your ISP shapes your traffic, switch to a different ISP. I've switched because I didn't like how my old ISP optimized images for my convenience. I didn't bitch and moan about it like you shitstained morons.
If you don't feel like switching ISPs, learn to hack the traffic shaping. I've done it and I know all the traffic shaping rules and I can hack my traffic to be as fast as I want.
If you think your ISP doesn't have any competition and you can't switch, you're fucking delusional. Mobile broadband or satellite broadband are always an option regardless of how loudly you shout, "fiber internet is the only internet."
And get a fucking VPN.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Bot on Friday December 15, @08:32AM (1 child)
> If you don't like how your ISP shapes your traffic, switch to a different ISP.
Good in principle, but wishful thinking. See "if you don't like how your congress shapes your laws, switch to a different congress".
Tell me how well it works out, pal.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @08:54AM
You know if you would read one more sentence then you would see I did switch. I switched from an ISP that was doing image compression and speed throttling to an ISP that provided unmodified unthrottled traffic for a flat rate. Of course the particular ISP which I switched to was too cheap and too generous and soon went out of business.
Switch to a different congress, you say? You mean like how some Jews escaped from Nazi Germany and built atomic bombs for America and bombed the shit out of Japan? Emigration fucking worked out well for them, now didn't it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @09:32AM
> If you don't feel like switching ISPs, learn to hack the traffic shaping. I've done it and I know all the traffic shaping rules and I can hack my traffic to be as fast as I want.
Wow, you so l33t. Now tell me about the time you hacked the CIA!
> If you think your ISP doesn't have any competition and you can't switch, you're fucking delusional. Mobile broadband or satellite broadband are always an option regardless of how loudly you shout, "fiber internet is the only internet."
Right. Enjoy the generous data caps for mobile, with throttling and overage fees so cheap you can pay them by selling only half of your organs. Or the lightning-fast response time of the satellite internet, which is finely tuned to the reaction time of your 90-year-old grandmother.
> And get a fucking VPN.
Just be sure to buy a "VPN Power User" package, for just $69.99 (+fees)!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, @08:42AM
Show those nerds who's boss by hurting them where they live: in the basement internet connection.
