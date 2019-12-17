Stories
Amtrak Derailment Kills at Least Six in Washington State

posted by martyb on Tuesday December 19, @12:57AM   Printer-friendly
News Breaking News

takyon writes:

Report: At least 6 dead after Amtrak train derails from bridge onto Interstate 5 near Olympia

Several people were killed Monday morning when an Amtrak train derailed and fell off a bridge over Interstate 5 near Mounts Road between Lakewood and Olympia. The Associated Press, citing an unnamed U.S. official, reported that at least six people were killed in the crash. Gov. Jay Inslee has called a state of emergency in response to the derailment.

Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer told news media that there were fatalities on the train and that motorists had been injured, but not killed. A total of 77 people were sent to hospitals in Pierce and Thurston counties, according to CHI Franciscan Health, which operates numerous hospitals in Western Washington. Four of the injured are "level red" patients, with critical injuries. The injured are being taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, St. Claire Hospital in Lakewood, St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor and Tacoma General Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

There were 78 passengers and five crew members on the train when it derailed, according to Amtrak.

The train was running on a new, faster service route using a new bypass. This was the first day that the new route was used.

Also at CNN. Amtrak statement about service disruption.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 19, @01:05AM (18 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @01:05AM (#611660)

    CNN linky

    The train was running on track previously used for occasional freight and military transport, the Washington Department of Transportation said in a news release. WDOT said the track had undergone millions of dollars of federally funded improvements and weeks of inspection and testing.
    In a conference call with reporters, Amtrak President and Co-CEO Richard Anderson said "Positive Train Control" was not activated on the tracks at the time of the derailment. Positive Train Control is a technology that automatically slows down, and eventually stops, a train if it senses the train is going too fast and could derail or get in an accident.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:46AM (5 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:46AM (#611684)

      Was he asked or was he "volunteering" this information. Or was the reported who asked a shill? Also I doubt that boondoggle would save shit, just cost untold millions. If it wirked at all it wouldnt let the train leave the station. These are neither bullet trains nor bullet train tracks, they need to fuxk off with this fantasy they can make the trains run faster and jerkiff thinking about all the saved "carbon."

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 19, @04:10AM (2 children)

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @04:10AM (#611699)

        These are neither bullet trains nor bullet train tracks, they need to fuxk off with this fantasy they can make the trains run faster and jerkiff thinking about all the saved "carbon."

        This seems to fall in the "Corporate efficiency" category (aka "corner cutting and cost saving" - this time almost literally, as the train seems to have entered a corner with a "cutting" speed).

        • (Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday December 19, @05:27AM (1 child)

          by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @05:27AM (#611720) Journal

          What part of this was Corporate?
          Government train.
          Government tracks.
          Government operator.

          • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 19, @05:56AM

            by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @05:56AM (#611728)

            If you stick "local" in front of "Government tracks", then you are right [wikipedia.org].
            I needed to look over the details, took me a while. Until then, "corporation bashing" is right most of the time; when it's not, it's a good exercise anyway (grin)

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @08:41AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @08:41AM (#611750)

        These are neither bullet trains nor bullet train tracks

        It was not traveling anywhere near bullet train speed. At the time of derailment it was going almost as fast as the top speed of our oldest, slowest trains here in Denmark. And even our fastest trains are slow compared to the rest of Europe - and only the French TGV go as fast as a bullet train.

        The derailed train was going just under 130 km/h.
        Our slowest trains have a top speed of 130 km/h.
        Our fastest train have a top speed around 200 km/h.
        German ICE have a top speed of 280 km/h
        French TGV has a top speed of 320 km/h according to Wikipedia, though I think it was increased to 350 km/h.
        Bullet trains (Shinkansen) also have a top speed of 320 km/h.

        Incidentally, 130 km/h used to be the top speed of certain steam locomotives.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:29PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:29PM (#611803)

          That's what the train tracker said, but it shouldn't be true. That particular curve has a speed limit of only 30mph. So, if the train was going as fast as the tracker suggests, then that would certainly be sufficient to cause a derailment.

          The worst thing though is that this wasn't really needed. It's projected to save about 10 minutes each trip, but destroy the view and because of the location of the tracks, it's likely to increase fatal crashes with pedestrians and traffic.

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:58AM (10 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:58AM (#611687)

      Here, this is better:
      http://www.breitbart.com/live/amtrak-train-derails-near-dupont-washington/ [breitbart.com]

      It even includes presidential tweets that mention the infrastructure plan.

      • (Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday December 19, @04:36AM (8 children)

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @04:36AM (#611705)

        It indeed shows how well anchored is the orange one to reality.
        His response [twitter.com]: "It is all the more reason why we must immediately start fixing the infrastructure of the United States".
        He's speaking in the context of an accident that took place on brand-new tracks.

        When brand new thingies require immediate fixing, one needs to... exactly what? Deregulate the industry?

        • (Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday December 19, @05:19AM (1 child)

          by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @05:19AM (#611715) Journal

          Brand New track WITHOUT PTC because the DOT of two democratic states got excused by the Obama administration. Amtrak is nothing but a contractor used to operate the Government owned train on government owned track. Amtrak is a quasi-governmet organization.

          Regulations seem to apply to everyone except the government.

          • (Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday December 19, @05:50AM

            by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @05:50AM (#611726)

            Amtrak is nothing but a contractor used to operate the Government owned train on government owned track. Amtrak is a quasi-governmet organization.

            Regulations seem to apply to everyone except the government.

            Except the track segment that should have had activated the PTC are not owned by Amtrak [thenewstribune.com] but by Sound Transit [wikipedia.org]

            The tracks are owned by Sound Transit. They were previously owned by BNSF and were used for occasional freight and military transport.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:41AM (3 children)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:41AM (#611723)

          Maybe the metal got replaced.

          Take a look at the railway bridge. It is obviously decades old. It has the usual rust, graffiti, old style, and mature tree growth on the embankments. The railroad ties look to have a layer of rust and grease down the middle.

          • (Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday December 19, @06:04AM (2 children)

            by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @06:04AM (#611729) Journal

            The rails, ties, ballast, signals were all rebuilt. It was part of a two State project, for which Sound Transit acted as the local project contractor in exchange for future trackage rights.

            The roadbed and overpasses existed for decades, and we're mostly disused of late.

            • (Score: 4, Informative) by kazzie on Tuesday December 19, @11:05AM

              by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @11:05AM (#611770)

              Replacing the bridge would probably have been very expensive, so it would have been refurbished instead (checked it's structurally sound). This means that the railway's alignment over the bridge is quite tight, effectively a chicane. See this picture for the curve on approach to the bridge (and the 30mph speed limit sign): (screenshot [vgy.me])

            • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @03:14PM

              by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @03:14PM (#611811)

              You aren't politicizing a tragedy, are you?

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @08:46AM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @08:46AM (#611751)

          If your brand new tracks cannot handle trains going as fast as our oldest slowest trains, you really need to start pouring money into infrastructure.

          • (Score: 4, Informative) by kazzie on Tuesday December 19, @10:58AM

            by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @10:58AM (#611769)

            New track on an old bridge. It sounds like we can discount a fault on one of the rails, but there is reportedly a significantly lower speed limit at that point, and that must be there for a reason.

            Two likely reasons for a speed limit are a weight limit on the railway bridge (slow down to avoid damaging the bridge), and the fact that the bridge is on a curve (slow down to avoid flying off the rails). (A partial derailment could have happened some miles up the track, and only led to a complete derailment where the track curved over the bridge.

            But this quote from AP [apnews.com] is the most telling I've found:

            The maximum speed drops from 79 mph (127 kph) to 30 mph (48 kph) for passenger trains just before the tracks curve to cross Interstate 5, according to a track chart prepared by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

            This situation seems to have similarities to the tram derailment in London in 2016 [wikipedia.org] and Santiago de Compostella train derailment in 2013 [wikipedia.org], where, for varying reasons, the train had not slowed down enough to go around a curve without derailing.

            There are technologies that can be installed to ensure that if a driver doesn't slow down at a speed restriction the brakes get applied automatically. The common version in the UK is Automatic Train Protection [wikipedia.org], which is installed on some high-speed train lines. Newer technologies such as Positive Train Conrtol (North America) and the European Rail Traffic Management System are being developed and implemented, but ATP, PTC and ERTMS are expensive technologies. Money is always an issue with these things.

      • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 19, @02:43PM

        by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday December 19, @02:43PM (#611806)

        It is disturbing that you would post a link to a BreitBart news article which completely fails to identify how Obama and Hillary's emails are to blame for this horrible train derailment.

        Please be more careful in the future.

    • (Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday December 19, @07:26AM

      by driverless (4770) on Tuesday December 19, @07:26AM (#611738)

      Has ISIS claimed responsibility yet?

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:11AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:11AM (#611663)

    Got links to maps, lists of stuff ruined, etc.
    https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/7kntcr/washington_state_train_derailment_information/ [reddit.com]

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday December 19, @01:22AM (1 child)

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday December 19, @01:22AM (#611667)

      Where they were going, they didn't need roads ?

      • (Score: 2) by BK on Tuesday December 19, @02:22AM

        by BK (4868) on Tuesday December 19, @02:22AM (#611679)

        That's what they thought anyway. Too soon probably. Survivors are probably happy a road was handy at the crash site.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 19, @05:41AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @05:41AM (#611724)

      July 3 2017, on the prev route, much less damage that time [seattletimes.com]

      The trackway where an Amtrak Cascades train derailed Sunday afternoon contains a special switch that’s designed to nudge a train off-course as a last resort so it won’t collide with the bridge just ahead if the drawspan is open.

      Investigations are continuing into how and why the Amtrak Cascades 506 went off-track with 267 people aboard. Some were bumped and bruised but avoided major injuries.

      It’s the first time since Cascades service began in 1999 that railcars toppled with passengers aboard.

      Sunday’s train was heading north from Oregon toward Seattle when it derailed 50 to 100 yards before the Chambers Bay drawbridge south of Tacoma, according to the BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks.
      On either side are compact, switchlike devices known as “derails” between the twin rails. They exist around the country. At this location they could prevent a catastrophe if a train were hurtling toward a partly or fully opened drawspan.

    • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday December 19, @11:09AM

      by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @11:09AM (#611771)

      Actually a 30MPH section. See links and images I've posted above.

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by Booga1 on Tuesday December 19, @03:03AM (4 children)

    by Booga1 (6333) on Tuesday December 19, @03:03AM (#611689)

    In one of those "I don't like to say 'I told you so' but, I told you so!" moments, the mayor predicted this:
    http://komonews.com/news/local/lakewood-mayor-predicts-deadly-accidents-from-high-speed-train-service [komonews.com]

    “Come back when there is that accident, and try to justify not putting in those safety enhancements, or you can go back now and advocate for the money to do it, because this project was never needed and endangers our citizens,” (Don) Anderson said.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:02AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:02AM (#611714)

      mayor is a NIMBY blowhard.

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:38AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:38AM (#611722)

        train derailed on day one

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by isostatic on Tuesday December 19, @10:15AM (1 child)

      by isostatic (365) on Tuesday December 19, @10:15AM (#611756) Journal

      He wanted overpasses to prevent accidents....

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:32PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:32PM (#611805)

        Yep, this is a different crash than what he was predicting. And I read somewhere that he said as much.

        We've been having problems for years with morons being hit by street level trains in Seattle. And the trains here aren't moving that fast. But, they can't stop in less than about a mile and they often times appear to be moving less quickly than they really are until they're close.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday December 19, @03:58AM (3 children)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday December 19, @03:58AM (#611698) Homepage Journal

    Amtrack passengers aren't subject to search before boarding so guns and bombs are A-OK.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Booga1 on Tuesday December 19, @04:33AM

      by Booga1 (6333) on Tuesday December 19, @04:33AM (#611704)

      On an Amtrak train you're more likely to be killed by the driver than passengers.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:44AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:44AM (#611725)

      The TSA is even known to screen passengers on buses.

      It's rare. It's pointless... unless perhaps you are a power-tripping bureaucrat trying to enlarge a budget and build a little empire.

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday December 19, @05:30AM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 19, @05:30AM (#611721) Journal

    There are now questions about the number of deaths here. The State patrol is insisting there were only three.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @09:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @09:13AM (#611752)

      Two people are missing: a doctor and a one-armed man.

(1)