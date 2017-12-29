from the yellow-stripe-down-the-back-of-the-uniform dept.
From the NY Daily News (and covered almost everywhere):
A Kansas man shot to death by police earlier this week was the victim of a misdirected online prank known as "swatting," according to social media chatter.
The victim, identified as Andrew Finch, was gunned down on Thursday night after cops responded to his Wichita home amid a false report that he had shot his father to death and was holding his mother, brother and sister hostage.
A responding officer fatally shot Finch, 28, when he came to the front door, Wichita deputy police chief Troy Livingston said during a press conference. Livingston declined to comment on what triggered the officer to open fire and would not say whether Finch was armed.
Police briefing (10m8s). Body camera footage (53s).
I'm speechless.
takyon: The swatting was quickly linked to a dispute between two Call of Duty players:
On Twitter, more than a dozen people who identified themselves as being in the gaming community told The Eagle that a feud between two Call of Duty players sparked one to initiate a "swatting" call. After news began to spread about what happened Thursday night, the people in the gaming community, through Twitter posts, pointed at two gamers.
"I DIDNT GET ANYONE KILLED BECAUSE I DIDNT DISCHARGE A WEAPON AND BEING A SWAT MEMBER ISNT MY PROFESSION," said one gamer, who others said made the swatting call. His account was suspended overnight.
According to posts on Twitter, two gamers were arguing when one threatened to target the other with a swatting call. The person who was the target of the swatting gave the other gamer a false address, which sent police to a nearby home instead of his own, according to Twitter posts. The person who was to be the target of the swatting sent a Tweet saying, "Someone tried to swat me and got an innocent man killed." [...] Dexerto, a online news service focused on gaming and the Call of Duty game, reported the argument began over a $1 or $2 wager over the game.
Update: 911 Call from suspect (4m58s).
Brian Krebs conversed with the apparent suspect over Twitter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:44AM
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by cubancigar11 on Saturday December 30, @04:47AM
Culture of mass hysteria against men and the idea that system is your slave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:51AM
You've let out the him. It can appear in any hole and peek out of it new soon.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @05:45AM
If you don't respond to 911 calls, the system falls apart.
The call went into a substation and was apparently credible sounding enough to be treated as real. A real tale was spun. I think there is also audio of the call, if I can find it I will add it to the summary.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday December 30, @06:41AM
Responding to 911 calls doesn't kill people. It's the aggressiveness of the response that killed someone in this case. False positives are always a problem. Police and SWAT in particular are supposed to be trained to deal with fake or erroneous 911 calls.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jimtheowl on Saturday December 30, @04:55AM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @05:51AM
https://www.engadget.com/2017/12/29/alleged-swatting-hoax-death-father-of-two/ [engadget.com]
It looks like the swatter threatened the other gamer. Either typical Internet Tough Guy trash talk, or maybe a specific swatting-related threat like "Ima SWAT you beeeeyotch". Then the other gamer gives an address from somewhere, possibly nearby, perhaps not expecting anything to happen. Then it all goes downhill from there when the swatting is in fact carried out.
The gamer who didn't do the swatting stands a good chance of walking away from all this a free manchild.
(Score: -1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @05:18AM
Police followed procedure. Nothing to see here, move on, citizen!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @05:53AM
#rare mod
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @06:16AM
How did it get -1 insightful?
Totally agree with the mod.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @06:19AM
Score started out at 0. Got modded to -1, Troll. Then to 0, Insightful (the latest mod labels the comment if there is a tie). Finally, Overrated mod sends it down to -1, Insightful. Overrated and Underrated do not affect the comment label, just the score.
(Score: 4, Informative) by davester666 on Saturday December 30, @07:00AM
Procedure is what? Shoot the first person you see and arrest everyone else at the scene?
When did we begin completely giving police a pass on crap like this? "I thought he had a weapon" "He went for something in his pocket" "Some random unknown person phoned me and told me he was dangerous"
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday December 30, @05:29AM
do 911 calls get traced?
Is there any consequence for the person making the false emergency claims?
In Australia, fines and up to three years in prison. What happens in the US?
http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/more-than-180000-emergency-calls-in-june-were-hoaxes-20141103-11fyx6.html [smh.com.au]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @05:44AM
I listened to the 10-minute police briefing. They said that the 911 call went to a "substation" which then relayed the info to the police.
The article I added mentions caller ID spoofing. You can also use software to make calls instead of phones, and do it over a VPN.
The problem is that it looks like these two gamers will be nabbed real quickly since they made very little effort to disguise their activities which seemed to have been streamed to others. If the gamer who gave the fake address gave one in close proximity to himself, he's getting cuffed. Maybe he won't get serious charges though.
This looks like it could be the first death linked to swatting despite years of the trend:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swatting#Injuries_or_deaths_due_to_swatting [wikipedia.org]
Looks like Krebs caught the scent and got plenty of evidence to put the other guy away:
https://www.engadget.com/2017/12/29/alleged-swatting-hoax-death-father-of-two/ [engadget.com]
Maybe he could have gotten away with it if he hadn't been so cocky. But now he is responsible for the first swatting death and every little online mistake he made has already been scrutinized.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday December 30, @06:02AM
And the person who actually pulled the trigger: the police officer who shot an unarmed man: where is any mention of his the police officer's?
For more outrage, how about this story:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/texas-boy-age-6-killed-deputy-involved-shooting-days-christmas-n832166 [nbcnews.com]
Apparently, it's a tragic accident when LEO kill someone by shooting at (and missing) an unarmed person but manage to hit an uninvolved child. It's an accident in an incident where the sheriff's deputy should never have fired.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @06:08AM
If you look at the video of the shooting, all of the officers were pretty far away from the victim, and it was at night.
During the 10 minute press briefing there is a strong emphasis on how the victim put his arms in the air as demanded by the officers, but repeatedly brought them back towards his waistband. And this led to him getting shot. Maybe eyes are bad but I couldn't really see it that well in the body cam footage, even in slow-mo.
Some will excuse the police actions based on that alone. Never mind that people aren't trained dogs. They can be put in shock by these incidents and do or say the wrong stuff. Comply with an uninvited police officer or die.
The press briefing said that the officer was put on administrative leave (presumably paid) which is automatic following a shooting death.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday December 30, @06:25AM
So he charged people money to make SWAT calls for them?
Isn't that incitement?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @06:28AM
I have no idea. Whatever it is, it's not great, and since the FBI are probably going to be raiding this guy's house, there could be other people going down if the bragging about swatting/bomb threats for cash turns out to be true.
I remember that bomb threat that briefly interrupted the FCC net neutrality meeting. Did he really do it, or was he just bragging like an idiot on Twitter? I smell decades of prison time in this guy's future.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday December 30, @06:55AM
reckless endangerment of his own future.
If he is responsible for the things he claims, then it is likely the punishment will not fit the crime(s).
Either a slap on the wrist (unlikely) or custodial, with a long non-parole period.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @06:59AM
Making a false report to the police can result in fines and possible jail time. It could be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor. If it's a felony, since a death occurred as a result, it could result in a murder trial (deaths during the commission of a felony are upgradable to murders).
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @06:00AM
http://www.kansas.com/news/local/crime/article192242919.html [kansas.com]
When trolling leads to DEATH.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by leftover on Saturday December 30, @06:02AM
What I see in the responses so far is a distinct lack of outrage. Outrage is definitely warranted here, folks. A completely innocent man was gunned down in his own home due to fuckery and incompetence of multiple other people, unknown to him. Said 'other people' are now backing away from any responsibility and they are likely to succeed. This is sickening on multiple levels and it should have consequences for each of the 'other people'. The police response in particular needs to be microscopically reviewed, leading to changes in staffing decisions and training. Maybe even [Gasp!] psychological monitoring of the police operators before sending them out into residential neighborhoods.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @06:13AM
Listen to the police briefing. They have already blamed the victim for repeatedly putting his arms near his waistband instead of up in the air. Although they have only released a 7 second portion of the body cam footage and it's not easy (for me) to see what happened.
I'm not shocked that some police officer killed an unarmed victim. It's going to happen again and again. I am shocked that there doesn't seem to have been any documented case of a swatting leading to a death until this day, despite years of swatting incidents, the rise of video game streaming, lots of media attention, and some state legislation.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday December 30, @06:58AM
Check out the ten plus pages of comments on Ars.
Reply to This
