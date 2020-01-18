from the limited-government dept.
After 10 PM EST on Friday, The U.S. Senate rejected a deal that would fund the U.S. government for another month:
Only five Democrats voted to advance the bill — Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) and Claire McCaskill (Mo.), who are all up for reelection this year in states carried by President Trump in 2016 election, and newly-elected Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.).
Republicans were also not united, as Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.) also voted against advancing the legislation. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who is battling brain cancer, was absent.
The procedural vote remained open late Friday, though it needed 60 votes to pass and was well short of that number with 48 senators voting against it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer continued to negotiate after the vote opened (archive), but no deal has been reached yet. As of midnight (5 minutes before this story went live), the government shutdown was in effect.
At Wikipedia: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Government shutdowns in the United States.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @05:06AM (17 children)
Is there a running tally of how much we are saving per second per taxpayer?
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @05:10AM (1 child)
Using 2017 Expenditures as the basis it looks like in the past 10 minutes I have saved 20 cents in taxes. For my whole family looks like a $1.
Cigar++
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @05:34AM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday January 20, @05:39AM (10 children)
You misspelled "cost".
http://money.cnn.com/2018/01/19/news/economy/government-shutdown-cost/index.html [cnn.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @06:08AM (2 children)
If it cost the federal government money to shutdown governments wouldn't be fixing budget gaps with furlough days.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:22AM

If it saved money, they would shut down more often.
If it saved money, they would shut down more often.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @06:37AM
States that actually have to keep a balanced budget do this often
https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2016/11/24/for-many-state-employees-black-friday-is-a-holiday-its-just-not-a-paid-one/ [adn.com]
http://www.oregonlive.com/politics/index.ssf/2010/09/dont_forget_friday_is_another.html [oregonlive.com]
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Saturday January 20, @06:34AM (6 children)
Sulla is like that, often confused, unable to realize that costs deferred are not debts forgiven. In fact, I am seriously starting to doubt the budgeting ability of almost all Republicans, and their basic math skills. $1.2 Trillion in deficits to fund your tax cuts, and you think a government shutdown will save money? You namesake cries at your simple math errors, Sulla!
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @06:49AM (3 children)
Costs deferred are debts not incurred. A furlough day for the State of AK saves thousands for one day of not keeping the heat at 72 degrees, when people are not in the office buildings are left in a night mode to save on gas/electric costs. Water is not flowing unless where needed to protect pipes. A pre-encumbrance or encumbrance to pay for services only valid for specific days will not be approved, in some cases it means scheduling a tech for a later date but in others it means the goods are not required.
Paying for certain things like debts already incurred is a good idea, but these are something you can plan for ahead of time to avoid any additional fees. Oregon during furloughs does not shut down revenue collection agencies (alcohol stores, certain parks, etc) which is also a ggood move, but there are a lot of unnecessary expenses that can be avoided.
The Romans disbanded the army when not at war, when they stopped doing so they lost the Republic.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday January 20, @06:51AM
Even wikipedia says "cost"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_shutdowns_in_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]
Lost labor
Money removed from economy
GDP takes a hit
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:58AM (1 child)
They tried all this "austerity" crap where I worked, a state University, in a hot and humid state. Yeah, just shut off the A/C (note, different from shutting off ACs) for the weekends, money saved on energy! Until the black mold and Legionaire's disease built up in the ductwork, and we had to shut down the whole system, the entire university, and pay for a complete replacement of the entire physical plant. Ever heard of "Pennywise, but Pound Foolish"? Speaking of Pennywise. . . .
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Saturday January 20, @07:17AM
republicans will rob you blind and tell you that its for your own good.
when will people stop listening to CHURCHES who force people (basically, via mental games) to vote for the R's.
this country seems to be hell bent on having people vote against their own best interest. because, jesus, or something....
how fucking stupid this country really is. perhaps we really don't deserve to be a first world country. everything I've seen over the past decades kind of shows that.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday January 20, @08:11AM (1 child)
Oh, Sulla! Surely you realize the way to redress slights like this is assassination on the floor of the Senate, because that is what you led Rome to. Flamebait modding is below your historical stature, and against the standards of SoylentNews.
#freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @08:38AM
My current downmod percentage is 6.76% and the last time I down moderated anyone was back in October, as you know very well. I also try to use half of them daily on upmodding ACs who make good points regardless of if I agree with them or not because I think it healthy for the community. If I were to waste my upmod streak on something as pointless as a person I disagree with I would use a disagree mod, but then I would miss my december 31 goal of 1.5% downmod ratio.
If you wish to continue this discussion it is best done where all off topic conversations should be done, a journal. Might I suggest the entry I just posted about not missusing offtopic, troll, and flamebait.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:14AM (3 children)
In the end, you will save zero per tax payer. Why? Because after the shutdown is over and done (for however long it lasts), the congress critters always end up voting for retroactive pay for the federal employees who were impacted by the shutdown.
So in the end, you pay them for a number of days of "paid vacation" - the only difference to a real vacation is they can't plan a trip around the time off because no one knows exactly how long it will last.
So your cost is identical, it is the same amount you'd have paid had they been working during the shutdown timeframe.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @06:28AM (2 children)
I have worked in accounting at two different states and seen the effect of furlough days. The federal government has done furlough days in the past but it is pretty common at the state/county/muni level. Even if they pay in retro as if vacation days that is a period of time lights are off, the heaters are on 50/60 instead of 70/75, computers are not on, a day we don't have to pay for cleaning supplies. Water and electric lower.
The costs end up lower when states have to do it, the only reason for the fed to end up more expensive is spite or lack of knowing how to run a budget.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:00AM (1 child)
Why weren't you shut down, if in fact you were a state employee? I sense that the bullshit is strong in this one.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @08:47AM
When I was working for Alaska I was working a couple of years after a succesful furlough and I moved out of state before another came into effect. Alaska has commonly used them when oil price changes caused budget overruns. The better way to fix budget gaps is examining where to cut costs and reduce overhead but sometimes that doesn't work and layoffs and furlough days are required. A 15 hour furlough in AK recently fixed a 9 million dollar budget gap as referenced in a prior post.
When I worked for Oregon I began work the year after a furlough that brought helped mend a budget issue.
Alaska in particular was interesting because the budget was based on a weighted average of prior year oil tax take. Several boom years caused a budget that was too large when oil prices fell through a couple years ago.
Although a big hit I would rather miss out on 3k for a year than have a state operating in the red. It is preferred that budget managers/planners do their job to avoid the issue in the first place but unforseen events do happen.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @05:12AM (2 children)
Everybody get outside and Celebrate! Start your Looting!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @05:56AM

The cops don't get shutdown so enjoy prison.
The cops don't get shutdown so enjoy prison.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by shortscreen on Saturday January 20, @06:18AM

mod parent -1 party pooper
mod parent -1 party pooper
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Tangaroa on Saturday January 20, @05:14AM
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @05:23AM
It only takes 50 votes to eliminate the senate rule that requires 60 votes.
Mitch McConnell could do it in a few minutes if he wanted to. He did it for Gorsuch. If he doesn't get rid of that silly rule, it is because he finds it convenient to hide his true intentions behind the extra 10 votes. He is serving the uniparty (built on blackmail and "donors"), not the people who elected him.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:41AM
you did notice there was more than one R senator who voted against it? So It's not even a matter of the Rs wanting to wish it into being.
I do remember more than a few Presidential wants that got acuppered by Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi, while they were wagingvtheir own political fights. Like Harry Reid making the so-called "nuclear option" happen in the Senate.
So we only get politics for the sake of politics (and dogma).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @05:17AM
That 60-vote requirement is a self-imposed senate rule. It is not a constitutional requirement. The rule isn't even half a century old.
Mitch McConnell is thus essentially a democrat. Some call it the uniparty. Mitch McConnell knows what people want, but he has the 60-vote thing as an excuse to do what his "donors" (bribe payers) want.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday January 20, @05:19AM (3 children)
This seem to be some kind of recurring event, every fifth or so year for the last couple of decades. No long-term solution in sight. A few weeks of unpaid "vacation". So I guess they'll be all pissy with each other for some time and then eventually they'll realize that they both look and appear like spoiled kids and reach some kind of shitty temporary deal that will run out in about 2023 or so.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by TheGratefulNet on Saturday January 20, @07:23AM (1 child)
look, the R's are robbing us all blind.
'no new taxes' was the theme from reagan and nothing has really changed since that motherfucker made the R's the party of 'I got mine, fuck you!'.
and so, you campain on 'no new taxes' or 'lower taxes', but it costs money to RUN the govt and to pay for services.
they just don't care. they seriously don't care. scorched earth policy, pretty much. I got mine, fuck you.
will the religious right EVER get a clue and realize they are being played?
(no, of course not. they are too brainwashed. and anything they hate, they put the 'liberal' label on, just like children who don't know what a word means, but like to feel important using it)
this country is really sucking badly right now. I hope we can get beyond this, but I doubt we will. the 'right' is too entrenched in their hatred and hatred is the most powerful of emotions. their controllers know this all too well.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:36AM
Sounds like you're the one with the hatred issues...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by dry on Saturday January 20, @08:01AM
Living in a Westminster Parliamentary system, it just seems so weird. Here, if the government can't pass a supply bill, the government falls. After that, depending, the other team can try or there is an election.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by SomeGuy on Saturday January 20, @05:25AM (2 children)
"Your government has performed a stupid operation and will be shut down - If the problem persists, contact your local poling place."
"Click Start, Shut Down, then Shut Down Government".
"It is now safe to shut down your government".
Anyway, this is just a hair surprising. They always like to hem and haw trying to get some inappropriate item rammed in at the last second, but usually already have a plan so they don't wind up out on their own asses. But the incompetence level up there has been quite a bit higher than usual. (Did they post the shutdown notice to Twitter? Nothing any more is official until it is posted to Twitter(TM)! )
Reply to This
(
"Retry, Ignore or Cancel"
All of which do the same thing: nothing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 20, @08:18AM
General failure citing ancient DOS error messages.
(A)bort, (R)etry, (I)gnore, (F)ail?
Actually the (F)ail option came only in later DOS versions, and after its introduction, the (I)gnore option was quickly removed from actually generated errors. However the option to display it in principle still existed (the handler routine still had the option in the interface), it just wasn't used any more.
"Cancel" was never available on those DOS error messages (I can'tremember seeing it anywhere else in DOS, either). Instead, "OK/Cancel" message boxes appeared in Windows (but there, IIRC error messages always only had an "OK" button).
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Saturday January 20, @06:17AM (4 children)
It's not a shutdown. It's more like an allergic reaction where the bureaucracy starts attacking itself causing rashes and seizures.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:28AM (3 children)
Yes it is a shutdown. Due to the party who's only policy is to tear things apart... tearing themselves apart. See UK Conservative Party for further details.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 20, @06:57AM (2 children)
Wait, the UK Conservative Party can cause an US government shutdown?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by TheGratefulNet on Saturday January 20, @07:26AM (1 child)
conservatives are like children. they have simple minds, they think things are black/white and they break shit for everyone else.
but JESUS. trickle-down jesus. or something.
if we can ever separate religion from politics, we might actually have a chance at fixing our broken system.
...I'm not holding my breath, though.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 20, @08:01AM
I'm still pretty sure that the UK Conservative Party cannot cause an US government shutdown.
But then, maybe the Declaration of Independence was just fake news. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:41AM
Don't times like these call for some light an entertaining aristarchus submissions? We could just forget about Washington, and worry about Hungary instead!
--
#freearistarchus!
Reply to This