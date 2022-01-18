from the damned-if-you-do-and-damned-if-you-don't dept.
Computerworld has just posted a story warning that you should immediately hold off installing any of Intel's Meltdown/Spectre microcode fixes.
From Belay That Order: Intel Says you Should NOT Install its Meltdown Firmware Fixes:
The warning, which encompasses just about every Intel processor out there, from all PC manufacturers, takes effect immediately. And there's no indication when it will get fixed.
You know how you're supposed to flash the BIOS or update the UEFI on all of your Intel machines, to guard against Meltdown/Spectre? Well, belay that order, private! Intel just announced that you need to hold off on all of its new patches. No, you can't uninstall them. To use the technical term, if you ran out and applied your Intel PC's latest firmware patch, you're hosed.
In what appears to be a catastrophic curtain call to the "oops" moment that I discussed ten days ago, it now seems that the bright, new firmware versions — which Intel has had six months to patch — have a nasty habit of causing "higher system reboots."
According to executive vice president Navin Shenoy, on the Intel Newsroom site, the current advice is:
We recommend that OEMs, cloud service providers, system manufacturers, software vendors and end users stop deployment of current versions, as they may introduce higher than expected reboots and other unpredictable system behavior.
And that covers just about everybody in the sentient non-ARM universe.
While the affected products site[*] doesn't list individual chips, the breadth of the recall is breathtaking — second-, third-, fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-generation Core processors, Xeon, Atom, and lesser Core i3, i5 and i7 processors — they're all in the bin.
From Intel Root Cause of Reboot Issue Identified; Updated Guidance for Customers and Partners:
As we start the week, I want to provide an update on the reboot issues we reported Jan. 11. We have now identified the root cause for Broadwell and Haswell platforms, and made good progress in developing a solution to address it. Over the weekend, we began rolling out an early version of the updated solution to industry partners for testing, and we will make a final release available once that testing has been completed.
Based on this, we are updating our guidance for customers and partners:
- We recommend that OEMs, cloud service providers, system manufacturers, software vendors and end users stop deployment of current versions, as they may introduce higher than expected reboots and other unpredictable system behavior. For the full list of platforms, see the Intel.com Security Center site.
- We ask that our industry partners focus efforts on testing early versions of the updated solution so we can accelerate its release. We expect to share more details on timing later this week.
- We continue to urge all customers to vigilantly maintain security best practice and for consumers to keep systems up-to-date.
[*] Intel's updated security advisory lists the affected processors:
The following Intel-based platforms are impacted by this issue. Intel may modify this list at a later time. Please check with your system vendor or equipment manufacturer for more information regarding updates for your system.
- Intel® Core™ i3 processor (45nm and 32nm)
- Intel® Core™ i5 processor (45nm and 32nm)
- Intel® Core™ i7 processor (45nm and 32nm)
- Intel® Core™ M processor family (45nm and 32nm)
- 2nd generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 4th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 5th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 6th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 7th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- Intel® Core™ X-series Processor Family for Intel® X99 platforms
- Intel® Core™ X-series Processor Family for Intel® X299 platforms
- Intel® Xeon® processor 3400 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 3600 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 5500 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 5600 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 6500 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 7500 series
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v2 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v4 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v5 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v6 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v2 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v4 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v2 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v4 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family
- Intel® Xeon Phi™ Processor 3200, 5200, 7200 Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor C Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor E Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor A Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor x3 Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor Z Series
- Intel® Celeron® Processor J Series
- Intel® Celeron® Processor N Series
- Intel® Pentium® Processor J Series
- Intel® Pentium® Processor N Series
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tftp on Monday January 22, @09:36PM (3 children)
But how would they know? The professionally built malware will not announce its presence, waving a black flag with skull and bones. The exploit could have been in heavy use for years!
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Interesting) by DECbot on Monday January 22, @09:57PM
Thanks for stating the obvious. The skull and crossbones is reserved for WAREZ and amateurs. The professional stuff flies the Windows logo.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:26AM
Surely, they wouldn't dare violate RFC 3514!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 23, @02:17AM
There are several reports of extreme slowdowns if these exploits are being used, because its almost impossible to ex-filtrate much data without taking up a bunch of cpu cycles.
Besides, we are all behind firewalls, right? We don't run random software, read random emails, click on click-baity links, so we are all perf__-__e-__c sj!aejt lkd934* 💩 💩 💩
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Monday January 22, @09:43PM (6 children)
https://lkml.org/lkml/2018/1/21/192 [lkml.org]
By the way, could these "higher system reboots" be classified as a new security issue (now on millions of the patched machines)?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Freeman on Monday January 22, @10:05PM
No, I would say, "bug" is a perfectly legitimate definition. They just had you update your system to install the bug specifically to fix a bug that hasn't been proven to be exploited, yet.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by ilsa on Monday January 22, @10:11PM (3 children)
Not really. I think they would be at best classified as "Denial of Service", seeing as how your whole computer will reboot spontaneously, just for funsies. But as it's not specifically triggerable, it's not really a security issue. Just a bug, like the "Don't Divide, Intel Inside" bug from way back when.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Spamalope on Monday January 22, @11:44PM
as it's not specifically triggerable
We don't know that. A proof of concept hasn't been demonstrated/disclosed publicly. That's all we know. Intel's been vague, which may mean they don't know or that they do know an think there is an exploit risk.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @12:29AM (1 child)
Computers don't just crash for no reason. It only seems random at the moment because we don't know the cause yet; but there will be a certain sequence of actions which can reliably trigger the crash/reboot.
And as anyone who knows security knows, a crash is very often the first step to finding an exploit.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @10:43AM
Um, have you met Windows? Have you used Windows?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:12PM
Can you see another cuckoo's egg rising from this?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Freeman on Monday January 22, @09:46PM (1 child)
I don't think it means what you think it means. Fix: "To restore to proper condition or working order; repair: fix a broken machine." https://www.thefreedictionary.com/fix [thefreedictionary.com] When it makes matters worse and doesn't protect you from anything currently in circulation. I'm thinking that's more of a Bug. "Computers A defect in the code or routine of a program." https://www.thefreedictionary.com/bug [thefreedictionary.com]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @09:55PM
"Clusterfuck"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:03PM (14 children)
https://security-center.intel.com/advisory.aspx?intelid=INTEL-SA-00088&languageid=en-fr [intel.com]
Ampersand needed between 00088 and languageid.
The Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 (45nm and 32nm) are the first after Core 2 Duo, etc. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Intel_Core_2_microprocessors [wikipedia.org] You probably remember the i7-920, i7-860, and such, from around 2009 (pfft, Nov 2008 launch of first chips makes them 2009). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nehalem_(microarchitecture) [wikipedia.org] Next generations are also use the i3, i5 and i7 names (and i9 in some later ones). Nehalem and newer have the Meltdown issue. Basically everything after Nov 2008 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_Core [wikipedia.org]
But where does Intel say that all those products are recalled? Affected, yes, but recalled? No "recall" in the page.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by bob_super on Monday January 22, @10:14PM (9 children)
Fuck it, where's my abacus?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Monday January 22, @10:36PM (7 children)
It's been recalled: too easy for hackers with local access to start flicking beads back and forth.
A fix is in the works. Please use fingers.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:42PM
My finger is too busy waving at Intel. At least one of them...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by DECbot on Monday January 22, @11:03PM (3 children)
I'd like to report a bug with your finger counting system. I understand and accept the limitation of the 10 register (finger) system. However, I have an issue obtaining reliable, repeatable results. Whenever subtracting and removing a register (finger) it is impossible to reliably store a value on that register again. Attempting to add the value back to that register results in the finger temporarily holding value, but with even the slightest of bumps, the register falls back on the table, and rests the value of the register to zero. Attempts have been made to apply patches and tape, but these have only been a bandaid solution and not a real fix. While I'd like to say this bug is persistent with all the registers, it has become hard to hold the knife with my left hand, so I've been unable to thoroughly test this on all the registers on my right hand. Please inform me when there is a fix available.
PS:
Feature suggestion: make register subtraction invoke less pain and blood loss. Also, I'd like to request a hexadecimal product variant as it would make it easier to execute my software without having to convert all my integers to a 10-bit equivalent.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday January 22, @11:39PM (1 child)
Ummmm....yesssss.....
....we have recalled your fingers, please detach them by any way possible and return them to ACME FINGER-BANG.
We will send you replacements. In the meantime, please use your toes. Your penis or clitoris can be used to "carry the one".
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday January 23, @12:12AM
> Your penis or clitoris can be used to "carry the one".
There's gonna be a lot of math errors in obese America.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:56AM
333 ty!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday January 23, @01:31AM (1 child)
That's incredibly inefficient. If you add toes, you can go twice as fast.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:36AM
> If you add toes, you can go twice as fast.
Argh! That compounded the problem! At first it worked and I was adding and subtracting with toes, but I rebooted - it happens daily, I use doors and windows - and entirely lost access to toes! And I cannot repatch - one of the toe-subtractions worked to remove the problematic right-hand finger digits which wouldn't flip off, and post-boot I have no toe access, so I now have access to NO digits, not even toe digits!
At least my laptop is still running with Dragon NaturallySpeaking(tm). As long as the power doesn't go out...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 22, @11:43PM
Melted down long ago, it is just a spectre lingering in your memory now.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by martyb on Monday January 22, @10:15PM
Yup, we've got a Heisenbug [wikipedia.org] with the editor interface on the site... sometimes eats ampersands; thanks for calling it out... Fixed! (I hope!)
Wit is intellect, dancing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tftp on Monday January 22, @10:27PM (2 children)
First, there is no recall because there is nothing to replace the bad processors with. Second, there is no recall because it will bankrupt Intel. In other words, citizen, eat what you are given and don't forget to pay for it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @12:31AM (1 child)
Ryzen
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by requerdanos on Tuesday January 23, @01:53AM
Of course, over in that camp, AMD will replace your spontaneously-segfaulting first-batch Ryzen [phoronix.com]
if you jump through enough hoops.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:15PM (1 child)
Um, the Marines are not supposed to touch anything pertinent to the sailing of the craft. This is how we got into this pickle in the first place. Private! Indeed. Back to PT for you!
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:43PM
In general, you don't want the Marines touching anything that can possibly break. As they say, you can lock a Marine in a padded room with two ball bearings and he'd end up losing one and breaking the other.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @10:31PM (2 children)
This is why those of us in the know still stick to 6502.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday January 23, @08:20AM
Laugh if you want, but if the Iranians had been using a 6502 on their centrifuge controllers, someone would have had a helluva challenge to get Stuxnet to work on it...
Same with our stuff too. We are adopting way too powerful of technology to do simple things... technology that can no longer be trusted.
Why would I want to hire a corporation to clean my house, and have to deal with all their "hold harmless" businesstalk, and all their "rights management" which locks me out of seeing just what they do.... just get an electrolux and do it yourself.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday January 23, @09:15AM
The 6502? The Z80 is clearly superior!
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by insanumingenium on Monday January 22, @10:38PM (5 children)
I have seen the spoiler tag used a couple times where a submission has a large list appended to the end. How hard would it be to add a "Boring Details" tag with the exact same mechanics, but with a less confusing name?
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 22, @10:42PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Monday January 22, @11:24PM (3 children)
The current syntax is <spoiler>Stuff you want to hide</spoiler>
I could write a feature request proposing <spoiler title="Boring Stuff">Stuff you want to hide</spoiler> as a way to replace the default text.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday January 23, @12:40AM
I wouldn't call it a high priority, but that seems more indicative than sticking with the title spoiler for all uses. For all I knew the functionality already existed and was unused/unknown. Thanks for the clarification.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 23, @01:39AM (1 child)
No need for something complex. Just change "spoiler" with "Would you like to know more?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @01:56AM
... but I don't want to enlist in the Mobile Infantry. The smart bugs might be offensive but who needs enemies like that when you have your friends at Intel.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Monday January 22, @10:48PM (15 children)
What is the number of Unexpected Reboots that I am supposed to consider NORMAL when using Intel processors?
How much higher is "higher than normal"? 25%? 50%? 100%? 500%? 1000%?
What a fustercluck.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 22, @10:51PM (14 children)
> What is the number of Unexpected Reboots that I am supposed to consider NORMAL when using Intel processors?
Intel hopes that you have used Windows 9x/ME a lot.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday January 22, @11:22PM (9 children)
I definitely did, but have come to expect better. Who am I kidding, Windows is always screwed up. Repeat after me, The Blue Screen of Death is your friend.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @11:34PM
Wintel strikes back, now with 73% more Micro$oft Windows on any operating system.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Monday January 22, @11:37PM (7 children)
Not *that* long ago, one place I worked referred to it as "the blue screen of coffee time"
I doubt that the local coffee place realised how much it owed windows.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Monday January 22, @11:47PM (6 children)
Lucky them, that was long before IoT, they didn't use an internet-connected coffee machine, much less one running windows.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 23, @12:19AM (5 children)
Looks like intel do supply affected chips for IoT devices, so some poor coffee shop may be unhappy..
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/internet-of-things/building-blocks-things.html [intel.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 23, @12:40AM (4 children)
Nitpicking: BSoD was over (in the original incarnation) before IoT became, well, a thing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 23, @01:03AM (3 children)
Hey, I was back on-topic* referring to Specte/Meltdown/firmware-borked IoT devices.
*has to happen somtimes!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 23, @01:16AM (2 children)
How boring; better later than sooner.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 23, @01:31AM (1 child)
https://qz.com/901823/the-easy-way-your-smart-coffee-machine-could-get-hacked-and-ruin-your-life/ [qz.com]
https://www.gemalto.com/m2m/customer-cases/iot-cloud--coffee-machine [gemalto.com]
https://getpiper.com/nespresso-joins-the-iot-with-a-connected-coffee-machine/ [getpiper.com]
Wonder if a smart cup can talk to a smart coffee machine? Add drone delivery and remove all human inteaction from your morning caffeine hit.
(Sounds horrible, but I'm sure it will appeal to some)
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 23, @01:49AM
Oh, so last season.
You forgot the blockchain, quantum key distribution and in-vivo CRISPR realtime editing functionalities.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday January 22, @11:46PM
Linux users are likely to notice new reliability problems... (not to mention VMware etc)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @12:18AM (2 children)
Based on my experience here, the figure for normal 'unexpected reboots' of my servers would be at worst once in 200 days, as I've had Intel based servers with uptimes measured in years in the past, I'd say the normal figure would be one unexpected reboot per 700 days.
My current primary server uptimes are 38 and 42 days (new hardware installed), as one server is 'sort of 'critical (it handles offsite backups, I think that's critical, the PHB thinks backups are a waste of money...) until this clusterfuck is resolved I'll be a wee bit more paranoid wrt applying system updates to these boxes, so rather than my usual 'apply changes to the VM image of the system and see what breaks' I think it's time to clone the disk, case up one of the spare populated replacement motherboards and fire it up as a 'live' guinea pig.
As to the Win9x reference...I know what you're getting at, but I never experienced this, and I used to run both DAW and CAD software on 95 and then 98 machines and never had any BSODs or 'unexpected reboots' on them, I won't deny I've seen them happen on other 95/98 systems, but my boxes were rock-solid. Now, if we're talking unexpected reboots on Win2k, NT, Win7...(only three days ago, one Win7 box fell over and died for no good reason...other than maybe Coreldraw, the memory and CPU guzzling ass it usually is, doing something really stupid...)
ME...I've heard tell of such an OS, one so rare and shrouded in myth and legend that I've never seen a live system running it (and I've been futzing about with computers in one form or another since 1978..) mind you, it was June last year when I first actually used a real live Vista system...for 10 minutes before I trashed the disk and installed Linux on it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 23, @01:36AM (1 child)
I used to fix my very frequent 95 crashes using dual boot to OS2 Warp (3, then 4). OS2 was rock solid on the same HW.
Win "97" (we also had NT5.0), then Win98, were not difficult to crash at all.
It was in a home/school environment, so uptimes never exceeded a couple days (even had to power-cycle the box before burning CDs, to limit the risk of coasters).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:11AM
Oh, that's a given, once you actually got it to work 100% with your hardware that was..(it was the favoured OS for running a number of experimental rigs in the labs I worked in for a while, replaced mainly with Linux boxes eventually).
I suppose the difference was that my CAD and DAW boxes were, more or less, single function boxes..longest uptime I can recall for a recording session was three days, the last incarnation of the Win98 DAW box is probably still functional (it was working about 9 months ago..I fired it up for 'nostalgia') and is gathering dust up in the loft, c/w multiple milled slots in the case to allow the breakout of various cables.
My current DAW boxes are XP systems, I'm not changing that anytime soon...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by chromas on Tuesday January 23, @12:12AM
Well that's dumb. Have they seen Wargames? Don't press Lockout Changes unless you need to force the plot.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Funny) by Sulla on Tuesday January 23, @12:24AM (3 children)
CTRL+F Core2Duo not found
Sucks to be you, guess my lack of initiative in ever upgrading my PC finally worked out.
If I am wrong please read as: "We are all in this together brothers, make sure the problem is fixed in all processors and not just the new ones #StrongerTogether"
I post without karma bonus, you should too
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @12:33AM
Or just use AMD
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @01:52AM
> behold, rowhammer
er i have DDR2, does it work?
> NO, PLEBEIAN
> behold, meltdown
er I have core 2 duo, does it work?
this is becoming a nightmare, I feel left out.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:06AM
You are wrong.
You're affected, though there might not be js exploits, and they might never go public, or they might be veerrry slow.
There are other side channels that cannot be avoided in 300 cycle long trains. Things like L1-L2 cache latency. Those will include cache misses sometimes, which will start cache pulls sometimes, which will have side effects some times.
And your processor does speculatively execute.
You're just going to be able to patch over it without randocrashes... if the next core2duo patches aren't trojanned to make up for not being thus so far.
The much scarier thing is: there are other, worse bugs in the microcode and in the hardware. Bugs that eyes might find, or analyzing software might detect. Only Intel, AMD, ARM, their closest friends and most successfully prying foes have those glimpses. But - this isn't war, they won't release armament like that.
Unless... war comes?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday January 23, @01:09AM
Surprise! The emergency patch you applied to fix a horrible problems are causing other horrible problems and there is no undo. They only had six months or so to come up with a fix and it turns out it was a bit complicated, but not complicated enough for a recall.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday January 23, @01:59AM (1 child)
and
You can't have both at the same time. Keeping a system up to date is a process accomplished by deployment of the current versions of the things of which the system is composed.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @08:07AM
What, never heard of the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum updates?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by pdfernhout on Tuesday January 23, @02:10AM
... as people replace generations of buggy processors.
Not much accountability when you are essentially a de-facto monopoly (even given AMD and ARM).
In other news, everyone seems to have forgotten about Equifax's breach already...
May this Saturday Night Live skip applies to more than presidential politics but any big power center, sigh?
"What Even Matters Anymore - SNL"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJkc_C5-Cd8 [youtube.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Tuesday January 23, @02:35AM (1 child)
I just clicked install right before I saw this news item. So I guess I'll just keep my system running without rebooting and hope there won't be a power outage in the coming days.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday January 23, @05:35AM
In other words, you're hoping you don't get any unexpected reboots?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by Bot on Tuesday January 23, @02:37AM (3 children)
Intel HQ, interior afternoon, #CLASSIFIED!#
oh sorry, wrong intel
Intel HQ, interior afternoon, a top management meeting in the sauna, as everywhere else the chinks get to hear everything. Nervous voices come out of the fog.
- "People are buying ARMs left and right..."
- "We should force people to upgrade..."
- "We can't do that anymore using windows bugs, folks. People are flocking to the cloud and unplugging desktops so that they can edit their pics using win7 and photoshop in peace. Bill won't help us, he's afraid."
- "OK, maybe... do we have any hardware bug?"
- "Are you kidding, of course we do."
- "So... we could use them to force people to upgrade!"
- "People don't care about bugs, son, they used windows for two decades."
- "What about a hardware security problem, then?"
- "Oh, you mean a backdoor? why burn one of those?"
- "What about one that is about to be burned anyway, is nobody after one?"
- "Yes there is one, a side channel attack..."
- "Sounds perfect! side channel, sounds sneaky..."
- "I don't think this is enough, people don't care about security either, they used..."
- "...windows for two decades, OK. You are right, one thing is updating software, another is dumping hardware. People will wait until their porn folders get public and their bitcoins wallets go empty, it could take years..."
- "What if the bug leaks, intel offers a firmware update, and the firmware borks the machine so bad they HAVE to dump it?"
- "You, sir, you are an evil genius! I'll double your bonus!"
- "I have none sir, I am the janitor. But I worked at Uber, overheard their bathroom talk, this is nothing in comparison..."
And they all lived happily ever after.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday January 23, @08:33AM (1 child)
Now this was tricky to moderate... funny as hell, but also sounds just like the way the tie-people think. I've been around that type, and they don't think at all like an engineer.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, @09:28AM
What?
This is good engineering thinking. "What's the worst that could happen?" is question #2, so that it can be avoided. (Question #1 hopefully is "What outcome is desired?")
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday January 23, @09:27AM
Reality went one better with the Capacitor Plague in the early 2000s. Older motherboards failing like mad, and Intel and MS were totally innocent!
Reply to This
Parent