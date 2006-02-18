from the it-IS-rocket-science dept.
SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, is set to be launched at around 1:30 PM EST (6:30 PM UTC) today. The launch window extends to 4:00 PM EST (9:00 PM UTC).
SpaceX will attempt to recover all three boosters during the launch. The two previously-flown side boosters will attempt to land nearly simultaneously at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Landing Zones 1 and 2. The center core will attempt to land on a drone barge hundreds of miles off the coast of Florida.
The dummy payload for the Falcon Heavy is Elon Musk's personal 2008 Tesla Roadster. It is carrying a mannequin wearing SpaceX's
space suit flight suit that will be used when the company begins to send astronauts to the International Space Station. The car will be launched into a heliocentric orbit that will bring it close to Mars (and back near Earth) periodically, and is equipped with three cameras. Its stereo system will be playing David Bowie's Space Oddity.
If the launch is successful, the Falcon Heavy could be flown within the next 3 to 6 months for a customer such as the U.S. Air Force, Arabsat, Inmarsat, or ViaSat.
Falcon Heavy will be capable of launching 63,800 kg to low-Earth orbit (LEO), 26,700 kg to geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO), 16,800 kg to Mars, or 3,500 kg to Pluto (New Horizons was 478 kg). It will supplant the Delta IV Heavy, which is capable of launching 28,790 kg to LEO or 14,220 kg to GTO. Space Launch System Block 1 will be capable of launching 70,000 kg to LEO (Block 1B: 105,000 kg to LEO, Block 2: 130,000 kg to LEO).
Musk has suggested that an additional two side boosters could be added to Falcon Heavy (perpendicularly?) to make a "Falcon Super Heavy" with even more thrust. This may not happen if SpaceX decides to focus on the BFR instead, which as planned would be able to launch 150,000 kg to LEO while being fully reusable and potentially cheaper than the Falcon 9 (or capable of launching 250,000 kg to LEO in expendable mode).
The webcast can be seen here or directly on YouTube.
Related Stories
Elon Musk has unveiled the spacesuit (or flight suit) that will be used by astronauts aboard crewed Dragon flights:
In his Instagram post, Musk added that this suit was not a mock-up but rather a fully functional unit. "Already tested to double vacuum pressure," he wrote. "Was incredibly hard to balance aesthetics and function. Easy to do either separately." (Double vacuum pressure simply means the suit was probably inflated to twice the pressure of sea level and then put into a vacuum chamber.)
Musk gave no other technical information about the suit. Most strikingly, it is white, in contrast to the very blue spacesuits unveiled by Boeing in January.
These are not, strictly speaking, "space suits." Rather, they are more properly flight suits designed to be worn during the ride to space and again on the ride back down to Earth. They have a limited time in which they can operate in a full vacuum and are not intended for spacewalks.
Related: Boeing Unveils New Spacesuits for Starliner Astronaut Taxi
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @01:38PM (5 children)
Why send boring concrete when you can send a car! I love it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:02PM (1 child)
Yeah, if you've got F-you money like Musk, why not do it occasionally.
Assuming the cameras and stereo are running off the original Roadster battery pack, how long will they stay on?
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday February 06, @02:43PM
In space, no one can hear your car stereo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:43PM (1 child)
I would have sent a Yugo.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 06, @05:48PM
Should Aliens encounter the car is the middle of nowhere, would you like them to think we have decent taste, or is it preferable to have the plausible deniability that we wouldn't target them with such an ugly thing as a Yugo?
There are tradeoffs, for sure.
Musk chose to have the fun of claiming his company built the fastest car anywhere.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday February 06, @07:15PM
Though he could send Boring [boringcompany.com] concrete if he wanted to.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @01:42PM
The Verge says the Falcon Heavy launch to carry two paying customers around the Moon is likely cancelled in favor of using the BFR. They're not too clear about it though. Does the rocket even need to get approved for human spaceflight in the case of private passengers?
SpaceX will demonstrate a new direct-to-GEO [wikipedia.org] capability for the USAF with this launch:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @01:49PM (1 child)
is a nice name for a rocket
(Score: 3, Funny) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @02:13PM
Yeah, those guys rocked hard back in the 70s. The only surviving member, Jethro Scudbucket, is still touring at the age of 76 and, since his hip replacement surgery in 2015, has even resumed his legendary "self-immolation stage dive" stunt at every gig.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Tuesday February 06, @02:05PM (3 children)
I don't think it will actually be able to play anything if it is not pressurized :)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @02:12PM (1 child)
You could probably hear it if you put your ear directly on the car. But you would freeze.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @02:20PM
No, not exactly. Only the ear will.
(retiring to sleep quarters, not before nodding in recognition to Vincent)
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday February 06, @06:47PM
(And yes, I know I suggested Don Felder's /Takin' a Ride/ the other day, but that's because it's a way better song - it's the visuals that are a better match this time.)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @02:15PM (2 children)
Comparison term - ISS mass in 2016: 419,725 kg [nasa.gov] - so 3 LEO trips with the same rocket will be enough to put an ISS-worth of mass on LEO.
Took ISS 13 years (between 1998 and 2011).
100 tons difference between uncontrolled reentry and total recovery of the launch vehicle ... mmm, need to check that (launches Kerbal Space Program)
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday February 06, @06:49PM (1 child)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @07:29PM
Apologies for not being versed in the subtleties of English language during (and after) a sleepless night.
Other than that... I may be tempted to invoke the excuse of SpaceX being the (one and only) Musk enterprise that manages to hit the targets they announce, thus the conditional future has credible chances to actually happen.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 06, @02:16PM (5 children)
http://www.businessinsider.com/falcon-heavy-elon-musk-what-spacex-launch-means-for-competitors-2018-2 [businessinsider.com]
The world needs to continue development of diverse launch systems, especially in the heavy class. Just because one system takes a step ahead in efficiency for a couple of years isn't a reason to immediately terminate all competing programs.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @02:40PM (3 children)
I wouldn't worry about that one iota. United Launch Alliance will always have a seat at the table because the U.S. Air Force wants redundant capabilities, and because Congressmen like pork. We'll be extremely lucky if even the SLS pork rocket gets cancelled.
As for the world, countries like China will want to develop their own reusable rocket [atimes.com] capabilities [futurism.com] to ensure they can launch military payloads. I'd expect the same from India, which already launches cheap rockets [wikipedia.org]. In fact, once it becomes clear what needs to be copied from SpaceX, expect nearly all launch providers to attempt rocket landings.
SpaceX with reusable BFRs is most likely to hurt smaller private companies like Blue Origin and Rocket Lab that don't have the proven capabilities or pork connections that ULA has. Arianespace could be hurt since EU nations fund it and are wary of dumping too much of their own money into a noncompetitive rocket that hasn't flown yet (Ariane 6 [wikipedia.org]). I'm more optimistic about Virgin Galactic and Reaction Engines Limited (Skylon [wikipedia.org]) which are more focused on space tourism and spaceplanes. Rockets are great and the BFR would be the best thing since sliced bread, but casual tourists don't need to go much further than LEO and we want Star Wars style single-stage-to-orbit vehicles (which could also be reusable and very cheap in $/kg).
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Tuesday February 06, @05:15PM
Watch out for India though, I hear they can be a bit aggressive. https://www.geek.com/games/why-gandhi-is-always-a-warmongering-jerk-in-civilization-1608515/ [geek.com]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 06, @06:18PM (1 child)
And
I know the air force wants big rockets, but they should be the ones flirting with the Virgin.
With a little work, and lots of money, a scaled up Virgin could be runway to orbit in less than 30 minutes, and put spy satellites into any orbit you'd want.
Runway to orbit makes more sense than keeping a rocket fueled and on hold for weeks.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @06:32PM
That ain't how it works.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 06, @02:48PM
It will only be a monoculture if SpaceX's fat competitors don't get more lean and mean. They are not hungry and driven like a real business should be. They are too reliant on the government teat to always be there. Too dependent on being in bed with congress critters rather than innovating.
I'm not saying the worker bees are not good innovators. But they work for companies that have a dysfunction in how they operate. It might have made sense in the 1970's. But over time things have changed.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @06:31PM (2 children)
delayed to 2:20 PM EST
https://twitter.com/SpaceX [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @06:53PM (1 child)
Delayed to 3:45 PM EST.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @07:56PM
Seems to be going forward, launch webcast to start at 3:25 PM EST.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:31PM (1 child)
It looks like a penis and balls.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @07:38PM
230 foot
talllong
