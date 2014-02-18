18/02/14/171209 story
posted by takyon on Wednesday February 14, @05:05PM
from the blame-Snowden dept.
from the blame-Snowden dept.
There has been a "security incident" at the entrance to the NSA's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland:
Several people have been injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a car crashed outside the US National Security Agency's headquarters.
Gunfire rang out after the black SUV approached the facility in Fort Meade, Maryland, without authorisation.
An NSA spokesman said it was unclear if the shots had been fired by law enforcement officers or the suspect, adding that the scene was now secure.
Also at Reuters, CBS, The Hill, and Vice.
Several Injured Outside NSA Headquarters in Fort Meade | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 41 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 5, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 14, @05:14PM (12 children)
Whew! It's a good thing they got those desperately needed thoughts and prayers out there so quickly!
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday February 14, @05:20PM (10 children)
Donald doesn't exactly strike me as a prayer person.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 14, @05:26PM
Donald doesn't exactly strike me as a prayer person.
Don't tell the Evangelicals that. They might just continue to support him unequivocally!
(Score: 5, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday February 14, @06:13PM (1 child)
I don't know how you cannot see it.
Donald Trump exhibits everything you would expect to see in the life of a Christian.
* humility
* peace
* kindness
* gentleness
* self-control
* temperance
* long suffering
* forgiveness
How can you not see it?
Like the grinch, maybe his hands were 3 sizes too small?
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 15, @12:01AM
Thank you, DannyB, for your very LOYAL support!!
Not many people know, I believe in God. I think religion is a wonderful thing. I think my religion is a wonderful religion. I am Christian. I'm VERY PROUD of that. I think The Bible is certainly, it is THE book. It is the thing. I was raised a Christian. First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, Queens is where I went to church. I’m a Protestant, I’m a Presbyterian. And, you know, I’ve had a good relationship with the church over the years. Well, I go as much as I can. Always, always on Christmas. Every Christmas! Always on Easter. Always when there’s a major occasion. And during the Sundays. I’m a Sunday church person. I’ll go when I can. It's a fabulous place to meet women. ✝️
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 4, Touché) by fustakrakich on Wednesday February 14, @06:14PM (4 children)
Much less a thought person!
I kid! I kid! I'm sure he's full of thoughts...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 14, @06:18PM (3 children)
The best thoughts [twitter.com]:
I don't see anything about this attack on his Twitter, are we talking about a White House press release or briefing here?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday February 14, @06:55PM (1 child)
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings shooting at NSA headquarters. I asked Lindsay to send an EMAIL for me. Because the folks at my beautiful NSA always read EMAIL.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2, Informative) by fustakrakich on Wednesday February 14, @10:00PM
Because the folks at my beautiful NSA always read EMAIL.
Really. And what's especially convenient is that you don't even have to address to them
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 14, @06:58PM
FTA: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected," said a White House spokeswoman, Lindsay Walters.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday February 14, @07:26PM (1 child)
The irony is he needs it.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 14, @09:42PM
The reality is he needs it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Wednesday February 14, @08:32PM
Right, because uttering words in to the air for an imaginary sky being to hear is so productive.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @05:29PM (3 children)
It was probably just Eric Snowden returning his security card.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @06:22PM (1 child)
Edward?
(Score: 5, Funny) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @06:31PM
Shhhhhh. Don't blow his cover!
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2, Informative) by tftp on Wednesday February 14, @06:31PM
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday February 14, @06:07PM (9 children)
How could NSA not know in advance that this would happen? Isn't that the whole purpose of them vacuuming up every possible scrap of information about US citizens?
Even without the PATRIOT act, the US government had all the information about 9/11 days before it happened. They just couldn't put it together. So how does it help to drown the intelligence agencies in even more data?
They want "responsible encryption" (which is truly irresponsible), so they can access anything, anywhere, anytime, without oversight. Yet they can't even make use of the vast amount of data they already are allowed to collect.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 14, @06:20PM (1 child)
People still drive older vehicles that haven't been utterly pwned.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:12PM
Invisible older vehicles? Driven by people who don't use the internet or telephone?
(Score: 2, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday February 14, @07:22PM (3 children)
When you talk about George Bush, I mean, say what you want, the World Trade Center came down during his time. He was President, OK? Blame him, or don't blame him, but he was President. The World Trade Center came down during his reign. Personally, I blame him. I think he wanted it to happen. To give him an excuse to go into Iraq. We spent $7 TRILLION in the Middle East. For what? So Dick Cheney and Halliburton could become very, very rich. His administration was such a DISASTER, it gave us Barack Obama. Many people say George Bush knew the 7-11 attacks were going to happen. And he did nothing to stop them. His guys came to tell him it started. And he did nothing. He was at a school, he sat there and told the children a story about a goat. Not many people remember, if you don't remember look on the Internet. There are "tapes" of it!!
Believe me, I'm no George Bush. I'm putting America First. I've asked my Defense Department to build a Time Weapon. So when something bad happens, we go back in time. It's like we go back in time. And we change what happened. It's not perfected yet. Which is why we have Doug Jones in the Senate.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday February 14, @09:44PM (1 child)
Just be sure your time weapon is powered by clean coal. Beautiful clean coal.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday February 14, @09:59PM
That was one of the terrible things about Obama, he promised he would support our coal industry. Support clean coal. So many people voted for him because they hoped he would save our coal industry. Hope and change, right? But when he got into office, he was very strict with our coal power plants, a lot of them closed down because he made it VERY EXPENSIVE for them to stay in business. And he stopped giving out the leases, he put a moratorium on the leases for coal mining. Which I lifted, our mining is coming back, big league!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @11:10PM
Damn Osama blew up the 7-11, now where am I supposed to get shitty pizza at 3AM?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday February 14, @07:31PM
> Yet they can't even make use of the vast amount of data they already are allowed to collect.
My hypothesis is they pump up some secret AI with this data to do it for them. The more data they have the stronger the AI will be (is?). And that's why they so confidently say "no person sees your data". They want something like real-world god-cheat for pwning anyone at will. Little do they know about game theory and why such tool is not solving their perceived problem(s). But the downsides of such tool/net/AI remain in full force.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:01PM (1 child)
Just watch all modern TV shows that involve police, you always see them instantly getting access to personal devices and private data. Our entertainment media will steadily normalize this concept so that the population just assumes such tech is necessary and good. At least torture isn't getting as much positive treatment anymore, but enough to still make me sad.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday February 14, @09:48PM
Years ago, I watched a cable TV program where they always instantly could get all kinds of personal info, bank records, medical records, etc; all instantly!
And I thought they were the good guys. As the TV series makes them out to be.
But then in 2013 after Snowden, I suddenly soured on this show, and realized that they are the bad guys not the good guys. There was even an episode when one character abused this kind of power for some personal reason, but it all turned out okay, of course. I tended to give it a pass. But not after Snowden. My reaction after Snowden is that we should not be building the aparatus of a police state -- not because we might or might not trust those currently in power -- but because someday an absolute mad man might be in power. And only a few short years later, here we are!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @06:17PM (7 children)
Looks like the guards took potshots at a drowsy NSA rank-and-file suit. Good. It means those bureaucratic criminals will be more stressed and thus easier to deal with when enough of We the People have decided they've overstayed their welcome.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @06:30PM
"Rank and file suit" in a rental car with New York plates attempting to Enter via an EXIT only road?
Seems like non suits to me, drowsey or other wise.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday February 14, @07:11PM (5 children)
It's a lot easier to make someone forget their ethics if they feel threatened.
Few people enter the TLAs expecting to massively monitor their fellow citizens. You have to convince them that it's the right thing to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:04PM (3 children)
So what do they expect to do?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday February 14, @08:20PM (2 children)
[cue orchestral patriotic music in crescendo]
... and help the US get revenge on those commies/muslim/spy_chinks/terrorists bastards!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday February 14, @09:49PM (1 child)
Now if only they could recognize the 'enemies domestic' part.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Wednesday February 14, @11:18PM
Good point, he forgot to mention the people. Oops, I mean the pedos. Ah bugger it, think of children! We need to protect them from the people! Oops, I mean protect them from the evil pedos!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:44PM
Just remind them to read KotakuInAction [reddit.com] daily.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @06:23PM
Damn these floor mats.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:31PM
1. Why is there not a goddamn roundabout to keep people from driving up to this gate where they could be shot?
2. Why are there not police officers or DHS agents parked before the entrance to pull over vehicles that are not scheduled visitors before they are in a position to be shot?
3. If we can't trust their competence in regards to 1 and 2, how can we trust them with their job in other aspects of protecting civilian lives?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:45PM (3 children)
This attack can be
1. accident- unlikely
2. demonstrative- no, because nobody has taken responsibility for it publicly
3. terrorism- unlikely, because we still have not seen the image of the baddie (altered to make it look whiter than he is)
4. a very stupid lone wolf
5. an inside job - Is there some liberty crushing law in the pipeline?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:05PM (2 children)
This is how you a lot of bullshit "fake news" gets started. "This attack can be" uh huh, except that the article itself quotes ""We believe there is no indication that anything more than an isolated incident of what happened here today this morning," said Mr Johnson, stressing that it was not terrorism related"
So not an attack, the very phrasing creates misconceptions. #1 accident - MOST LIKELY
Yes I get that you were probably just responding to the headline, but how do you think crappy news gets through the reporter and editor's desks?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:11PM (1 child)
Your suggesting that shots where fired accidental outside NSA headquarters at the same time as a car crashed.
This is how you a lot of bullshit "fake news" gets started.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @11:25PM
Say you’re driving your car in an unfamiliar area and some dude starts shooting at you. You crap your pants and probably crash the car in your panic. All because some overly jittery gun toting security guard panicked in fear that 911part2 was in progress.