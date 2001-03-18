The whole situation is a mess, and possibly the result of a turf war. Here's what we've managed to ascertain.

What is Trustico?

Trustico, based in Croydon, UK, touted SSL/TLS certificates, which are used by websites to encrypt and secure their connections. It resold certs from the Symantec brand umbrella: Symantec, GeoTrust, Thawte, and RapidSSL. This umbrella is now owned and operated by DigiCert.

If you wanted to buy, say, a RapidSSL-issued certificate, you could do so via Trustico. The HTTPS cert ultimately leads back, along a chain of trust, to DigiCert, a root certificate authority trusted by web browsers and other software. In turn, a website presenting the Trustico-sold cert is trusted, its traffic secured using encryption, and the reassuring green padlock is displayed in visitors' browsers.

Why are the certificates being revoked?

According to DigiCert's chief product officer Jeremy Rowley earlier today, Trustico told DigiCert in early February that its resold certificates had been in some way "compromised," and that the certs needed to be mass revoked as a result.

DigiCert staff, we're told, asked Trustico for more information on this security mishap. The reseller replied it had a copy of the private keys, which is usually grounds for revocation, and thus insisted that DigiCert revoke the certificates.

When pressed for evidence, Trustico on Wednesday simply emailed DigiCert 23,000 certificates' private keys as proof it held this information, it is claimed. This forced DigiCert's hand: under the rulebook of standards set by the elders of the certificate security and browser worlds, the Trustico-sold certificates had to be revoked as a precaution within 24 hours. Specifically, the ones with their private keys in the email will be canceled.