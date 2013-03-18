from the or-else? dept.
The UK says that a Soviet-developed Novichok nerve agent was used against Sergei Skripal, his daughter, and bystanders, and has given Russia "until midnight tonight" to explain how it came to be used:
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Tuesday that Russia has "until midnight tonight" to explain how a lethal Novichok nerve agent that was developed in Russia came to be used on U.K. soil. Johnson said Britain is preparing to take "commensurate but robust" action.
Reiterating British Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that it was "highly likely" Russia was to blame for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, Johnson said, "the use of this nerve agent would represent the first use of nerve agents on the continent of Europe since the Second World War."
Meanwhile, police are probing the death of a Russian exile living in London:
Nikolai Glushkov, a Russian exile who was a close friend of a noted critic of President Vladimir Putin, has died from an "unexplained" cause in London, police say. The Metropolitan Police says that its counter-terrorism unit is handling the case "because of associations that the man is believed to have had."
Glushkov, 68, was a close friend of former Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, a prominent critic of the Kremlin who was found dead in 2013. At the time, an inquiry found he had hanged himself — but Glushkov publicly disputed the idea that his friend and former business ally would have killed himself.
As British media began reporting Glushkov's death, the police issued a statement saying, "An investigation is underway following the death of a man in his 60s in Kingston borough."
Previously: Former Russian Spy Exposed to "Unknown Substance" in Salisbury, England
Use of Nerve Agent Confirmed in Skripal Assassination Attempt
A retired Russian military intelligence officer has fallen ill in England after exposure to an unknown substance. Does that sound familiar?
A man identified by local news reports as a retired Russian military intelligence officer who once spied for Britain is critically ill at a British hospital, and the authorities were investigating his "exposure to an unknown substance."
According to several reports, the man, found unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury, is Sergei V. Skripal, 66. He was once jailed by Moscow, then settled in Britain after an exchange of spies between the United States and Russia in 2010.
The British police have not publicly identified the man in the hospital or a 33-year-old woman who fell sick with him at a shopping mall called the Maltings.
The authorities have, however, released enough detail about what they called a "major incident" to draw some comparisons, however premature, to the case of Alexander V. Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who was poisoned in London in 2006.
Police Say Nerve Agent Was Used in Attempt to Kill Sergei Skripal
Police say that they have identified a specific nerve agent as being used in an attempt to kill a Russian who once spied for the UK. They have not named the nerve agent that was used. Officers who responded to the scene have also been hospitalized:
A nerve agent was used to try to murder a former Russian spy and his daughter, police have said. Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon and remain critically ill. A police officer who was the first to attend the scene is now in a serious condition in hospital, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.
[...] Mr Rowley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said government scientists had identified the agent used, but would not make that information public at this stage. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder, by administration of a nerve agent," he said. "Having established that a nerve agent is the cause of the symptoms... I can also confirm that we believe that the two people who became unwell were targeted specifically."
[...] Two other police officers who attended the scene were treated in hospital for minor symptoms, before they were given the all clear. It is understood their symptoms included itchy eyes and wheezing.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday March 13, @11:02PM
Or...they say fuck it and go on about some tabloid nonsense? What is their end game here?
And Britain seems to be a crappy place for Russian defectors to live.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @11:12PM
Seriously... you need to stop redefining "breaking"
the present UK time is 23:11. This article was posted 20:57. The deadline is is now in 49min...
This "deadline" was given over TWENTYFOUR hours ago! this is NOT breaking, this is now olde news (yes old with an "e").
This is nether the 1st time this has happened and probably won't be the last.
if you cannot post quick enough dont put "breaking" because everyone and their news outlet would have already reported it
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @11:18PM (4 children)
The UK USED to be a world power. Now it is just a little island with a government which seems to believe that the book "1984" was an instruction manual. It sure looks like a miserable place to live to me, what with the gang violence and the shitty weather and the government which has outlawed ownership of handguns so the average person is virtually unable to defend himself against violent criminals ( and make no mistake, the criminals are aware of this ).
The former Soviet Union could wipe the UK off the face of the earth if it wanted to. The UK threatening Russia is hilarious. It's like a little Pomeranian dog threatening a Belgian sheperd, which with a single bit could snap the neck of the Pomeranian and not even be phased in so doing.
Before you start accusing me of being a Soviet agent, I will tell you I am an American and the UK and its police state policies sicken me. Personally I view the UK as more of an enemy than a friend, and that is my perspective having observed UK government behavior since the late 1950s.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 13, @11:27PM (2 children)
Change UK to US and it reads just as well!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday March 13, @11:33PM (1 child)
Why doesn't Mrs. May just ask that nice Mr. Trump why Mr. Putin has started murdering his political opponents in the UK again?
I'm sure Mr. Trump could just ask the next time Mr. Putin phones Washington to give him his instructions for the week.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @12:02AM
Trump is president and there is nothing you can do about it but whine. Of course you are never going to accomplish anything meaningful in your entire life anyway, so whining is probably the best you can hope for.
(Score: 1, Troll) by bob_super on Tuesday March 13, @11:27PM
The UK could deploy all its computer assets to sway the presidential election, causing Putin to only win with 95% of the vote.
Which would be a blow to Putin, who decided he would win with 95.1% of the vote.
Where's the archduke, when the situation is ripe, and you need someone to shoot?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 13, @11:29PM (5 children)
Never threaten what you can't follow through with.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 13, @11:44PM (1 child)
Translation = they'll fight back using harsh language
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday March 13, @11:49PM
The Rack, and the Comfy Chair !
Fear, Surprise, Rutheless efficiency, and an almost fanatical devotion to WW2 victories.
Nobody expects the English Retaliation!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 13, @11:45PM (1 child)
You can do better than that. Never threaten. Notice the period - there is never a good time to make threats. If your child needs his fingers slapped, just slap those fingers. If someone needs to die, just kill him. If Russia needs to be nuked, just nuke Russia. Never, ever threaten anyone, at any time, for any reason. Threats are just bluster. That bluster gives the enemy warning to prepare for your attack.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @11:54PM
I tough that Trump threat to north Korea were pragmatic, as a Canadian I hate the Trump man but I think that you read him well in your post about pragmatism. Yet you says never threaten period....
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday March 13, @11:48PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!