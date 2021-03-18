from the went-out dept.
The suspect in a spate of bombings that terrorized residents of Austin, Texas, died after detonating an explosive inside his vehicle as a SWAT team approached to apprehend him on the side of a highway, officials said.
Early Wednesday, authorities tracked the suspect — a 24-year-old white man — to a hotel in Round Rock, a city in the Austin metropolitan area, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told a news conference early Wednesday.
They tracked his vehicle until it pulled over on Interstate 35 and the suspect "detonated a bomb inside the vehicle, knocking one of our SWAT officers back and one of our officers fired on the vehicle as well," Manley said.
Also at CNN, BBC, and Bloomberg.
Previously: Two Injured in Fourth Package Bombing Incident this Month in Austin, Texas
Related Stories
Two people have been killed and four have been injured by explosions caused by package bombs in Austin, TX this month:
In Texas, Another Explosion Injures 2 Men In Austin
Authorities in Austin, Texas, responded to an explosion in the southwest part of the city late Sunday, with the city's emergency medical service tweeting that it caused two serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The blast comes on the heels of three package-bomb explosions in recent weeks that have killed two people and wounded two more, as well as a bomb threat that canceled a Saturday hip-hop concert at the South by Southwest festival. It is not yet known if Sunday night's explosion is related to any of the prior incidents.
Austin's police chief Brian Manley had made a direct appeal to the bomber(s) just hours earlier.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Wednesday March 21, @11:16AM
It's like giving a retard a gun, every time. People sleeping in their car won't follow you orders? Time to light em up. White trash trying to pull up his baggy basketball shorts? Time to put some holes in this faggot. Car explodes? Make sure it's dead.
I'm reminded of an old gif of three asian men walking down the street. Then one accidentally walks into a street pole, and they all start trying to beat it up. Right to bear arms, citizen. It's for my protection from you.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday March 21, @11:17AM
More of these asshats should just kill themselves so that we don't have to deal with them ever again.
That being said...
I wonder how they tracked his car... Did they actually follow it? or use something like on-star or a local transit toll badge.