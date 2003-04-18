from the oh-FFS-another dept.
Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz
From NPR:
Police are responding to an active shooter at the headquarters of YouTube. A hospital has received "several" patients from the incident, a spokesman says.
Local TV news reports show pictures of people evacuating a building with their hands over their heads. Each person was being frisked by a police officer, apparently to make sure that they pose no threat.
Local law enforcement officials have not issued any information.
From Reuters:
Police in San Bruno warned people in a Twitter message to stay away from the address where YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, is based.
"We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive," San Bruno police said on Twitter.
Lisa Kim, a spokeswoman for Stanford Health Care, said the hospital was receiving between four to five patients from the shooting incident at the YouTube offices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @09:59PM (5 children)
Ive seen this mentioned elsewhere, nothing productive going on in the comments...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:01PM (1 child)
We gotta get those clicks, man. Ad revenue!
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday April 03, @10:02PM
Who'll get the ad revenue when videos of the event are posted to Youtube?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:10PM (1 child)
Until we know the actual details there is no use speculating. Disgruntled worker? Crazy person? Angry about the banned gun videos? No point in guessing really.
Oh right, thoughts and prayers.
(Score: 2) by deadstick on Tuesday April 03, @10:37PM
Yeah, Trump came through with that.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 03, @10:41PM
I haven't heard about this so Soylent actually informed me of it.
YouTube HQ? I'm sure an interesting motive will come out...
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 03, @10:14PM (3 children)
News over here said the gunman is apparently supposed to be a woman and that she is already dead, which is somewhat rare -- the female part, not the being dead part.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Tuesday April 03, @10:30PM
Confirmed here [latimes.com]
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:30PM
Google promotes diversity.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday April 03, @10:54PM
https://gizmodo.com/possible-active-shooter-reported-at-youtubes-san-bruno-1824294859
and here:
http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-ln-youtube-shooter-live-updates-htmlstory.html
"authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism and appears instead to have been a case of domestic or workplace violence"
So I'm guessing she didn't yell "allahu akbar."
Seems at the moment 5 shots fired, shooter killed herself, wounded 4 others.
Who benefits?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"