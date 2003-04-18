Stories
Active Shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, Calif., Victims Taken to Hospital

posted by chromas on Tuesday April 03, @09:47PM
from the oh-FFS-another dept.
/dev/random Breaking News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz

From NPR:

Police are responding to an active shooter at the headquarters of YouTube. A hospital has received "several" patients from the incident, a spokesman says.

Local TV news reports show pictures of people evacuating a building with their hands over their heads. Each person was being frisked by a police officer, apparently to make sure that they pose no threat.

Local law enforcement officials have not issued any information.

From Reuters:

Police in San Bruno warned people in a Twitter message to stay away from the address where YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, is based.

"We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive," San Bruno police said on Twitter.

Lisa Kim, a spokeswoman for Stanford Health Care, said the hospital was receiving between four to five patients from the shooting incident at the YouTube offices.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @09:59PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @09:59PM (#662198)

    Ive seen this mentioned elsewhere, nothing productive going on in the comments...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:01PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:01PM (#662199)

      We gotta get those clicks, man. Ad revenue!

      • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday April 03, @10:02PM

        by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 03, @10:02PM (#662200)

        Who'll get the ad revenue when videos of the event are posted to Youtube?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:10PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:10PM (#662204)

      Until we know the actual details there is no use speculating. Disgruntled worker? Crazy person? Angry about the banned gun videos? No point in guessing really.

      Oh right, thoughts and prayers.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 03, @10:41PM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Tuesday April 03, @10:41PM (#662222) Journal

      I haven't heard about this so Soylent actually informed me of it.

      YouTube HQ? I'm sure an interesting motive will come out...

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 03, @10:14PM (3 children)

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday April 03, @10:14PM (#662206)

    News over here said the gunman is apparently supposed to be a woman and that she is already dead, which is somewhat rare -- the female part, not the being dead part.

    • (Score: 2) by mendax on Tuesday April 03, @10:30PM

      by mendax (2840) on Tuesday April 03, @10:30PM (#662216)

      Confirmed here [latimes.com]

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:30PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:30PM (#662217)

      Google promotes diversity.

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday April 03, @10:54PM

      by Arik (4543) on Tuesday April 03, @10:54PM (#662228)
      Also confirmed here:

      https://gizmodo.com/possible-active-shooter-reported-at-youtubes-san-bruno-1824294859

      and here:

      http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-ln-youtube-shooter-live-updates-htmlstory.html

      "authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism and appears instead to have been a case of domestic or workplace violence"

      So I'm guessing she didn't yell "allahu akbar."

      Seems at the moment 5 shots fired, shooter killed herself, wounded 4 others.

