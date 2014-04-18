Submitted via IRC for chromas
President Trump announced Friday night that the U.S. and its allies had launched attacks on Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack last week by President Bashar Assad's regime.
In televised remarks from the White House, Trump said the attacks were underway, and that Great Britain and France were also taking part.
The president did not provide details, but U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea, armed with cruise missiles, were in position to strike. British and French forces were also in place.
[...] The president said the U.S. prepared to sustain effort until the Syrian regime stops using chemical weapons.
[...] In the days leading up to the U.S. attack, Russia had warned that it would defend its troops in Syria. This has raised fears of a possible direct clash of U.S. and Russian forces.
Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/04/13/601794830/u-s-launches-attacks-on-syria
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Saturday April 14, @02:34AM
For background on the situation, I recommend the book American Hero [wikipedia.org] or the movie Wag the Dog [wikipedia.org].
Acting to stop Assad from using Chemical weapons on civilians can be good, but the important part is the follow-up: dropping bombs is easy (and profitable for the contractors), the hard part is improving the situation and avoiding blowback.
Last time Trump dropped some bombs to "stop chemical weapons" we spent $100 million+ to shut down an airport for a few hours.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Saturday April 14, @02:34AM (1 child)
I can't remember who said it, but someone once wrote that the US was a train on a track travelling ahead at high speed, and there were two groups of people, one on either side, yelling at it to change course. As if it could, you know, jump off the tracks.
I'm not sure I want my children to grow up in this country. It's too much.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Saturday April 14, @02:38AM
well, your country is not perfect but it's recently gotten way better than Syria.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Saturday April 14, @02:37AM
reloaded
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @02:39AM
One friend tends toward conspiracy theory (he's also very well read on history and current events). He figures this is the start of WWIII with nukes. I'm not so convinced, but it's still pretty scary.