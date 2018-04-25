Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Breaking News

Kim Jong-un Crosses Into South Korea for Summit

posted by takyon on Friday April 27, @05:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the DMZ-dance dept.
News Breaking News

takyon writes:

North Korea's Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea

Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea by crossing the military line that has divided the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953. In a moment rich with symbolism and pomp, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and Mr Kim shook hands at the border. Mr Kim said he hoped for "frank" discussion in a warm opening exchange.

Just months ago North Korean rhetoric was warlike, but now they may discuss a peace treaty and nuclear weapons. Much of what the summit will focus on has been agreed in advance, but many analysts remain deeply sceptical about the North's apparent enthusiasm for engagement.

Also at The Guardian (live) and Reuters:

During their private meeting, Kim told Moon he came to the summit to end the history of conflict and joked he was sorry for keeping Moon up with his late night missile tests, a South Korean official said.

realDonaldTrump writes:

North Korea's nuclear site collapse may be reason Kim Jong Un ceased bomb tests, scientists say

North Korea's nuclear test site has collapsed after the region sustained damage from five nuclear blast trials, Chinese scientists said Wednesday — leading many to believe it may be the reason why Kim Jong Un suddenly announced the rogue regime would freeze its nuclear and missile tests.

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  Hypervelocity Impact Experiments Simulate Asteroid Impacts Delivering Water | AT&T’s Least Favorite Net Neutrality Bill Takes Another Step Forward  »
Kim Jong-un Crosses Into South Korea for Summit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @05:45AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @05:45AM (#672499)

    Y'all thought Trump was going to start a nuclear war, especially when he started off 2018 with a tweet about having a working button to nuke North Korea. He knew what he was doing. It just looks foolish because your own understanding is lower and because you are blinded by hate.

    Enjoy the history of the interaction, with a couple bonus photos of the leaders meeting:

    http://www.macon.com/news/nation-world/article209944564.html [macon.com]

(1)