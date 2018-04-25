from the DMZ-dance dept.
North Korea's Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea
Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea by crossing the military line that has divided the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953. In a moment rich with symbolism and pomp, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and Mr Kim shook hands at the border. Mr Kim said he hoped for "frank" discussion in a warm opening exchange.
Just months ago North Korean rhetoric was warlike, but now they may discuss a peace treaty and nuclear weapons. Much of what the summit will focus on has been agreed in advance, but many analysts remain deeply sceptical about the North's apparent enthusiasm for engagement.
Also at The Guardian (live) and Reuters:
During their private meeting, Kim told Moon he came to the summit to end the history of conflict and joked he was sorry for keeping Moon up with his late night missile tests, a South Korean official said.
North Korea's nuclear site collapse may be reason Kim Jong Un ceased bomb tests, scientists say
North Korea's nuclear test site has collapsed after the region sustained damage from five nuclear blast trials, Chinese scientists said Wednesday — leading many to believe it may be the reason why Kim Jong Un suddenly announced the rogue regime would freeze its nuclear and missile tests.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @05:45AM (2 children)
Y'all thought Trump was going to start a nuclear war, especially when he started off 2018 with a tweet about having a working button to nuke North Korea. He knew what he was doing. It just looks foolish because your own understanding is lower and because you are blinded by hate.
Enjoy the history of the interaction, with a couple bonus photos of the leaders meeting:
http://www.macon.com/news/nation-world/article209944564.html [macon.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @06:01AM (1 child)
INB4 "IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH TRUMP!!!" Oh wait, the summary beat me to it. :-(
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Friday April 27, @06:05AM
Sure it does. Trump submitted the article.
