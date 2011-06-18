18/06/11/2355237 story
posted by takyon on Tuesday June 12, @12:12AM
President Trump meets Kim Jong Un
President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will meet in just a few hours. Here's what to watch for and when, according to the White House schedule.
- 8 p.m. ET (June 11) / 8 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump departs Shangri-La Hotel en route to Capella Singapore, where the two leaders will meet.
- 8:20 p.m. ET (June 11) / 8:20 a.m. Singapore (June 12): Trump arrives at Capella Singapore.
- 9 p.m. ET (June 11) / 9 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump and Kim Jong Un greet each other. This is the big moment. Cameras will be there to capture their expected handshake.
- 9:15 p.m. ET (June 11) / 9:15 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump and Kim Jong Un participate in a one-on-one bilateral meeting.
- 10 p.m. ET (June 11) / 10 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump and Kim Jong Un participate in an expanded bilateral meeting.
- 11:30 p.m. ET (June 11) / 11:30 a.m. Singapore (June 12): President Trump and Kim Jong Un have a working lunch.
- 4 a.m. ET (June 12) / 4 p.m. Singapore: President Trump is expected to speak with reporters.
- 6:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. Singapore: President Trump departs Capella Singapore for Paya Lebar Air Base Singapore.
- 7 a.m. ET / 7 p.m. Singapore: Trump departs Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, en route to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. From there, he will travel on to the United States.
Kim Jong Un tours Singapore, takes selfie ahead of summit
Trump Kim: US says N Korea negotiations making quick progress
For All His Deals, Trump Has Never Faced an Adversary Like Kim Jong-un
Kim-Trump summit rife with opportunity for US
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @12:17AM (2 children)
The left start actively start a pro-nuclearization movement to spite Trump.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday June 12, @12:21AM
The Jews will try to shoot one or both of Kim and Trump down.
So, McDonalds and fish-head stew?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @12:43AM
Your active prediction stammeringly predict something
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @12:19AM (1 child)
Find the one where he says it won't happen. Maybe he's right... still got 45 minutes!
People like him need to hate because their own sense of righteousness is all wrapped up in being anti-Trump. They can't admit that he is doing wonderful things constantly. Meanwhile, their own heroes are corrupt as fuck, hellbent on destroying our nation for their own personal gain.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday June 12, @01:01AM
LOL. Yeah, like there are no ethically based objections to Trump! He's such a fine gentleman right! LOL
Trump is NOT doing wonderful things constantly. Fucking hardly doing much of anything except golfing and getting the taxpayers to spend lavish amounts at his businesses and properties. You want Trump to get credit where credit is due? Well there ain't fucking much. Not only that, he continually flip flops in such a fashion, that you know that NONE of his positions are well thought out. It's all political to see what he can get. The whole guns and school shootings showed that. All over the map, until the money showed up (NRA) and they explained it to him. He promised legislation, then withdrew it, then promised it, etc.
I can give him props for anything not engaging in the globalist agenda. He fought the TPP, good job. He's negotiating more for US workers in trade, possibly good job. He's going about it like a complete fucking moron, but is at least fighting them. THAT's IT. Whatever good things is this asshole doing again? I mean other than the dog whistle bullshit to make the white nationalists and other assholes feel like their winning? I'm supposed to celebrate the wonderful things he does constantly, when he acts like a fucking toddler? When stopping men rightfully protesting police brutality, with the disingenuous bullshit that it's about national patriotism? Fucking no. That's not what is fucking important right now, but to the Toddler in Chief, that's numero uno on his short list. Fucking idiot.
He's famously refused to do ANY preparations for this meeting, saying that he will "wing it". That's just plain dumb stupid arrogance. It's NOT a wonderful thing that we have a belligerent toddler dealing with a true dictator with nuclear ambitions.
No. I won't give Trump any credit here, because all he has done is threaten North Korea and engage in childish middle school behavior with "My button is bigger". Yet, you Trump fanatics equate this with Reagan effectively winning the Cold War. Trump is no Reagan, not by a long shot. That was a real dealmaking President. Please. Just what wonderful things has Trump done lately again? Hmmmm?
If anything positive happens with North Korea, I will be giving Kimmie the credit for it. Why? He's doing more right now than just leveling insults and threats. This has been the most positive interaction between North Korea and South Korea since the fucking war. To say that it is all possible, simply because of the belligerence of one orange asshole in America, is just plain ignorant.
Two things have happened recently:
1) The suspected complete loss of the North Korean nuclear testing site, further complicated by extreme sanctions, budget problems, and parts of their population starving.
2) Donnie yelled a lot on Twitter and threatened them.
Yeah, #2 really isn't all that threatening given 50+ years of the same shit going back forth, with North Korea basically sounding like Trump. The credit that Trump gets? Being in the right place and right time in history to try and take credit for North Korea and South Korea finally working out their problems.
Saying Trump had anything constructively to do with peace in Korea, is about the same as giving credit to Biff Tannon for the invention of time travel. After all, he was the asshole motivating everyone right?
(Score: 1) by bmimatt on Tuesday June 12, @12:24AM (4 children)
I'd pay "cash money" to be a fly on the wall at these meetings (with a translator).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 12, @12:28AM (2 children)
Kim Jong Un's high school teacher says the North Korean leader probably knows English and just pretends not to [businessinsider.com]
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday June 12, @12:47AM (1 child)
It was a public school so he likely speaks French and German; probably English and possibly Italian.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Tuesday June 12, @01:23AM
It is said that the Un-leader speaks German and knows some English but is not fluent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @12:42AM
It'll be a bunch of brown-nosing by Trump followed by some miniscule "progress" that gets heralded as a breakthrough only possible by Trump ad nauseum. Followed by N Korea not doing it but by then no-one who votes Trump gives a shit. We'll be too busy provoking $safe_target in order to generate front page noise... sorry, news. N Korea had its 15 minutes.
Nuclear tests probably won't resume anyway (they already did their 6 tests which puts them in the nuclear club) so it's long term stalemate.
The only hope is more resignations from Trump's team which is composed of "Libya model" types ready to right the world with military options.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday June 12, @12:36AM (8 children)
We'll see what happens. I personally think that the NK nuclear program literally collapsed in on itself, and there might sill be some fallout from that locally. With the site collapse, severe economic sanctions stifling military budgets, and an insane bombastic leader of a foreign country threatening you, I think it made sense to North Korea to finally change tack. Considering that the fiery Orange Anus is actually hated more than their own dictator, North Korea has everything to gain by switching to "normal" behavior. Why continue to double down on a military pursuit, when it just spectacularly failed and you can get major negotiating points by acting like stopping was your own idea?
Let's face it. That whole myth of Trump being the deal maker of all time is ridiculously self-aggrandizing behavior with no relation to reality. So far, he hasn't been a dealmaker for shit. No wall, can't deal with his own party, only knows how to threaten, etc. There really is no excuse for his inability to execute any diplomacy, unite people, etc. HE will be talking to a Swiss educated 30-something, that apparently did as well in school as Trump.
No idea how this will turn out, but I'm betting that Kimmie gets the best of him.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday June 12, @12:44AM
The whole time he will be sitting there playing with his Tweeter. :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @12:49AM
Kimmie already won.
Look at Gadaffi, Saddam Hussain, former leaders of Arab spring states.
Then look at Kim Jong Un, al Bashir and to some extent Putin. If you don't fight us like ALL HELL, then we literally puts a pole in your ass.
Message sent loud and clear.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday June 12, @12:55AM (2 children)
Kim Ching-Chong is in a worse position than Trump. Trumps numerous domestic enemies know they can't take him out like the impending coup against the Kim Ching-Chong will.
This is why functioning countries need alternative outlets like Breitbart. Because even if Breitbart was run deliberately by fifth-columnists, at least they can operate in the open. North-Korean media cannot dissent without being discovered and disappeared. Sure, there are a lot of folks trying to take Trump out, but Trump is a master troll. If he has to, he will use Twitter to constantly remind everybody of those things he can't go into in greater detail, such as the Debbie Wasserman-Schultz scandal with the Awan brothers. He may or may not know the whole story, but he can let others guess what is going on, and pour gasoline on the fire of the common American's distrust of Emperor Baraq Hussein Soetoro and even the Republican chickenhawks who preceeded him.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by c0lo on Tuesday June 12, @01:03AM (1 child)
Disregard China at your own peril.
Bashar stayed on with Putin support (Russia need those naval bases on Mediterranean Sea).
Kim will stay on as long as Xi see him useful - which may be quite a long time.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday June 12, @01:24AM
Disagreed. China's got their own designs, especially in the financial opportunities which come with Westernizing. I'm sure they see Kim as both a liability and opportunity just as much as America sees it as the same way.
Trump is not Hillary. He probably sees North Korea as an opportunity to open a bitchin' golf resort for his own people rather than the military industrial complex which is wasting taxpayer dollars, and maybe North Korea wants some nice tourist dollars in exchange for not executing tourists.
Besides, we all know the Kim family secretly admires American culture. They love the bad haircuts that our grade-school students had 30 years ago, and Kim I'm sure also loves McDonald's and watches Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles I and II on a regular basis. This is low-hanging fruit for Trump to pull. The question is whether or not Trump himself will ruin it with his belligerence, or whether or not warmongers like Bolton will ruin it with, erm, warmonger stuff.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 12, @12:59AM (1 child)
Missing from your considerations: China's influence. NK does not play now any game that Chairman Xi doesn't support.
And Chairman Xi can't afford to let China's influence in the game now that Kim has such a promising hand. Of course, plausible deniability will be present.
In other news (which may have been obscured by the Trump/Kim noise recently): China/Russia nuclear $3B cooperation + $1B industrial investment fund [scmp.com]
Translation for the last quoted phrase: if US impose economic sanction on anyone dealing with Iran, China and Russia may very well decide to just ignore them.
With Trump recently annoying US allies with trade tariff wars [bbc.com], it may end of US picturing itself in a corner in regards with international influence.
Interesting times, indeed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @01:10AM
Id guess whats goin on is pretty straightforward :
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/11/world/asia/trump-china-trade-north-korea.html [nytimes.com]
Not sure why people feel the need to come up with elaborate scenarios.
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Tuesday June 12, @01:05AM
Here's my take on the situation:
I think Kim Jong Un has always had one single motivation when it comes to his military power...nuclear or otherwise. That's to simply create a situation where other nations including the U.S. simply don't dare try to pull a "Sadam Hussein" on him, as it could cause the total destruction of that part of the world. Staying in power...period...end of story. Unfortunately, even just based on their non-nuclear military, he arguably accomplished that a long time ago. This motivation tells me that the odds of him disarming to any great extent...let alone anything close to "de-nuclearlization" has a probability near zero. The only thing guaranteed in these talks is the PR boost it gives Kim Jong Un and the fact that it legitimizes one of the most repressive dictatorships in the world by putting him next to POTUS more or less as equals.
Frankly I think previous administrations of both parties understood this, and this administration...one that seems to thing it's too fucking smart to need a functional state department...doesn't.
I could be proven wrong but I doubt I will beyond some insane spin that will no doubt come out of this. I guess I'm part of those "haters and loosers" Trump's apparently ranting about tonight (just in case there were any doubts that we've put a high school child in charge of the free world).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 12, @01:16AM (1 child)
Why is this on the front page? Nothing is happening! It's not news for nerds!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 12, @01:22AM
No handshake? No meeting? No problem!
