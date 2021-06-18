from the what-color-is-his-parachute? dept.
Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich, has resigned because of a "a violation of Intel's non-fraternisation policy". The BBC reports:
Chipmaker Intel has announced that its chief executive, Brian Krzanich, is stepping down with immediate effect because of "a violation of Intel's non-fraternisation policy".
[...] Intel said an inquiry had revealed that Mr Krzanich had had a consensual relationship with an Intel employee, which was against company rules.
His successor has been named as Robert Swan, currently the company's chief financial officer.
The company said the relevant policy applied to all managers.
"Given the expectation that all employees will respect Intel's values and adhere to the company's code of conduct, the board has accepted Mr Krzanich's resignation."
The Register reports:
Intel chief exec Brian Krzanich has quit after his "consensual relationship" with an employee came to light.
Staff flings are frowned upon in US corporate tech world, and against Intel company policy. In a statement within the past hour, the chip maker said:
Intel was recently informed that Mr. Krzanich had a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee. An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers. Given the expectation that all employees will respect Intel's values and adhere to the company's code of conduct, the board has accepted Mr. Krzanich's resignation.
Krzanich – who has two daughters with wife Brandee – will be replaced by interim CEO Bob Swan, who is otherwise the chief financial officer and an exec veep.
"The board believes strongly in Intel's strategy and we are confident in Bob Swan's ability to lead the company as we conduct a robust search for our next CEO," said Intel chairman Andy Bryant in a statement.
How will this affect Intel's competitive efforts with respect to AMD, ARM, and Nvidia?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 21, @04:05PM (5 children)
I watched our small-time CEO take a $4M golden parachute after the "options backdating scandal" blew through... he was just over 50 and I suspect he was looking for a way to step out at that moment anyway.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday June 21, @04:30PM (4 children)
With Meltdown/Spectre on the pipeline for a while, what better time to take a break before the stock value erodes too much?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:34PM (3 children)
Even dumped most of his stock before these vulnerabilities hit. [bloomberg.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 21, @04:38PM (2 children)
Hit the public's common knowledge. Can we get some side bets on how much earlier the CEO of Intel knew about these things?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:41PM (1 child)
I'd say 100% he knew but all he needs is plausible deniability. The SEC are very careful about prosecuting insider trading because it's how the stock market works.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 21, @04:48PM
Nevar forget:
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2018/01/intel-ceos-sale-of-stock-just-before-security-bug-reveal-raises-questions/ [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 1, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 21, @04:07PM (19 children)
Dude could have boned any woman in America, and it would have been fine, AS LONG AS IT WASN'T A FELLOW EMPLOYEE?!?!?!
Seriously, it's none of the company's business. Only if the affair was non-consensual would it become the company's business. If the woman in question were his immediate subordinate, then there might be some ethics issues to consider. But fraternization rules are just authoritarian bullshit.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday June 21, @04:10PM (4 children)
He was the CEO. He could have fired anyone he well pleased. It was definitely not a good idea for him to have a relationship with anyone in the company.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday June 21, @04:25PM (1 child)
Agreed. Even work relationships are risky when you are a CEO - better not have any. (grin)
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday June 21, @05:17PM
Bill Gates married one of his employees.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 21, @04:29PM
Not as easily as you make it sound. Yes, he has the power, but these things have to be done delicately, without stating illegal causes.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 21, @05:29PM
He was the CEO. He could have fired anyone he well pleased. It was definitely not a good idea for him to have a relationship with anyone in the company.
That bigger paycheck comes with bigger responsibilities and limitations. A lower level manager hooking up with someone outside their department would probably be fine. The freaking CEO should know better!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:12PM (1 child)
Er... where in the articles does it say that the employee was a woman?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:30PM
Of all the half million genders to choose from, he chooses the one that is most likely in 90% of human relationships. What a bigot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:13PM (2 children)
> ... any woman in America...
...any woman.
FTFY. Intel is a multi-national, there is a big world of women out there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:19PM
*any man, woman, or child
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 21, @04:41PM
Yes, but in 'Murica there is a world of big women.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday June 21, @04:21PM
Context: fraternization etymology [etymonline.com]: the act of uniting as brothers.**
It must be said... some perverted type of brothers if uniting them involves sex, but I've seen lotsa stupid stuff in the English language.
---
** See also frate [wiktionary.org].
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday June 21, @04:25PM (3 children)
There are real reasons why it's a problem:
1. The partner higher on the totem pole can fire or otherwise professionally harm the other partner. That means that consent is always a bit questionable: Was the subordinate really into it, or were they trying to keep their boss happy?
2. The partner lower on the totem pole can extract perks and promotions from the boss. Especially if the higher-up partner is married to somebody else: "You know that promotion that just opened up? I'd like it. And I'm sure you want to continue to make me happy, right? And I'd hate for this compromising photo to end up in the hands of your spouse." And for that reason, any decision the boss makes about their subordinate bed-buddy is questionable.
3. Even if the subordinate doesn't try to extract perks, they will likely get them. Even if they aren't actually suited for the job that puts their office right next to the boss's, for instance.
Even if you're the CEO of a major corporation, there are millions of potential partners that don't work for you. Get off elsewhere.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 21, @04:35PM (2 children)
Easy to say, but a big part of the CEO lifestyle is posturing that includes devotion to company business 24-7-365.24
Do you want to try for some "work-life-balance" with an outsider who you may only get to spend a few evenings a month with, or do you want to go for the Bezos method [businessinsider.com]: "Bezos thinks of his personal and professional pursuits as a "circle" rather than a balancing act." and develop a relationship with somebody you see more often?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday June 21, @04:50PM
Mr Krzanich is married. If he wants to get some hanky-panky, he had and still has the option of his wife, who probably wouldn't mind getting some more attention. He's also rich, and could have hired escorts if he'd wanted to. Or he could have traveled to Nevada or somewhere else where prostitution is legal.
He had options other than an office affair. Getting into one was stupid, and he shouldn't have done it.
(Score: 2) by bobthecimmerian on Thursday June 21, @05:02PM
Nonsense. Most CEOs spend huge amounts of time at fancy dinners, charity events, and golf outings to 'maintain important networks of contacts in the industry'. 24-7-365 is a harsh lifestyle when you're an overworked entry level QA engineer at Intel. The 24-7-365 job of a Fortune 500 CEO has more luxurious leisure throughout the year than three months of Disney cruises. And if the pressure (Ha!) is too high, you can always collect your golden parachute and walk. The guy is estimated to be worth a hundred million, he's not hurting.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by exaeta on Thursday June 21, @04:33PM (1 child)
The law should not restrict your personal sexual activity. These kind of relationships are not something the government should interfere with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:44PM
The government isn't interfering, he broke company policy. If there's an argument company policy should apply out of hours, it definitely applies to executives first!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:50PM
Hostile work environment for the other employees. Look it up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @05:02PM
This is the type of insightful, well thought out, comment I expect on soilednews. Obviously a lot of thought put into it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:09PM (5 children)
> How will this affect Intel's competitive efforts...
I see the new guy is from Finance.
Once the bean counters get into the top positions it's usually pretty bad in the car business. Finance cuts budgets for R&D and styling, to save money short term. The finance crew also starts to think that they know a good car from a bad one and stick their noses in the engineering/design trenches--where they have little or no experience, a sure morale killer. Purchasing starts to squeeze suppliers and incoming part quality suffers. Fairly soon the cars are not as good and the spiral continues.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 21, @04:27PM (4 children)
Is this a car analogy or are you predicting Intel's Swan song?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday June 21, @04:35PM (1 child)
You mean... he's not actually predicting that Intel is gonna diversify in making bad cars for a while?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 21, @04:40PM
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/09/intel-self-driving-cars-ces-announcements.html [cnbc.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 21, @04:44PM
Intel doesn't sing. Just sayin'.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Thursday June 21, @05:07PM
Well, I did read the story summary and noticed:
Sure has all the makings of being a 'Swan' song. ;)
