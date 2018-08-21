Mass Shooting at Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville Leaves Multiple Dead:
Multiple people were killed in a mass shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon. Preliminary reports say four people were killed of the 11 people who were shot at the Jacksonville Landing, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter there were "multiple" fatalities and "many" transported to hospitals. One suspect was dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said, and it was not known if there was another suspect.
Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida is treating at least three patients that were involved in the gaming shooting incident, Hospital spokesman Pete Moberg tells CNN. All of the patients are in stable condition, Moberg says.
Live Updates: Shooting at Madden tournament in Jacksonville.
The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter [feed] of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams.
Also at: NY Daily News and Fox News.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @09:00PM (1 child)
What better way to die than doing what you enjoy. Our prayers go out to the brave gamers and their families.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @09:14PM
Ya, they came out of their parents basements into sunlight to do the same thing they do when in their hole.
Bravery. ya. Gotcha.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @09:10PM (11 children)
Thoughts and prayers.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by driverless on Sunday August 26, @11:14PM (10 children)
You only got part of the formula, it's "Thoughts and prayers, not the right time to talk about gun control, and there were good people on boths sides of the shooting".
Please stand by for the next shooting. You already know the drill.
(Score: 2) by schad on Monday August 27, @12:29AM
No, actually, he got the whole formula. It's a reference to the Netflix show Bojack Horseman.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by takyon on Monday August 27, @12:37AM (8 children)
Here's how gun control would go.
First of all, define gun control. Just throwing in a restriction on those who fail a background check won't catch every potential shooter. We don't know much about David Katz yet, but he may have flown completely under the radar with no arrest record, etc. Another thing to note: Katz was living in Baltimore [abcactionnews.com]. Where/when did he obtain his weapon(s)? Did he get them in Florida or transport them across state lines?
Let's say you have a state or federal bill that attempts to restrict gun ownership to a greater extent than previously seen. First of all, the bill has to make it through a Republican/NRA firewall. Then come the inevitable legal challenges that could delay implementation and force the Supreme Court to rule on the issue. Given the Court's makeup today, and the strong possibility of President Trump appointing at least two new Justices (Kavanaugh included), it seems unlikely that the Supreme Court will rule "favorably" on gun control legislation. But let's say they do.
Before implementation, you will see a rush to stockpile guns and ammunition. Companies will gladly cater to this demand, which will dwarf that of the Obama gun scare. After implementation, there will almost certainly still be plenty of guns being sold due to exemptions for farmers, hunters, etc. Things like the 20% lower receivers will be sold like hotcakes, so people can finish up weapons themselves. Cody Wilson/Defense Distributed will likely get lots of money thrown his way. Right now, he's playing it safe and hoping to force a court, maybe the Supreme Court, to rule that gun plans are protected by the First Amendment. He's complying with a court order that expires on Aug. 28 (Judge will decide whether to issue an injunction tomorrow, Aug. 27 [washingtonpost.com]). Ultimately, if Cody Wilson gets blocked and loses his court cases, other "crypto-anarchists" will pick up the torch and host plans on the dark web.
Finally, in the worst case scenario, you could see a miniature "civil war" with militias going H.A.M. on various targets of their frustration. The pro-gun crowd will be better armed, at least moreso than the police if not the military. A few losers will shoot people over something as petty as a Madden tournament, but there are a lot more who would do it over losing their 2nd Amendment rights.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday August 27, @04:02AM (1 child)
Too late, my bittorrent client has already handed out 27.6 complete copies of the Defense Distributed archive indexed at The Pirate bay. The Genie ain't going back in no damned bottle now.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Monday August 27, @05:04AM
I know that, but some files thrown onto TPB does not make a proper community, which would discuss and test designs, update and tweak designs, share tips, etc. Last time I checked, TPB had a small physibles section that is not going anywhere. Thingiverse had a community, but they booted Cody Wilson and gun designs off that platform back in 2012, leading to the creation of Defcad and today's events. We'll see what happens in the next couple of days, but if Defcad goes back up and stays up, it will probably be a focal point for interest in 3D-printed and CNC-milled weapons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:59PM (3 children)
I disagree.
If you read the 2nd, and then read the respective federal codes on malitias and firearms regulations, it is quite clear that there are practical ways to implement a certain degree of gun control within the constraints of the 2nd amendment. And while I could enumerate those approaches I won't because, sod off read it yourself.
I believe that those of congress on both sides who've gone down this road never suggest any of those approaches because; while it would reduce the number of deaths; it would also lend credence to the fact that the 2nd amendment serves a legitimate purpose. And keeping the people in a perpetual ignorance about their constitutional rights, is much more important to congress than a bunch of kids having their guts splattered all over the walls of some school.
It can be done. It can't be done the way the memes and propaganda say it should be done. Which is to say, that the popular dogma on gun control exists, in order to prevent gun control from ever existing. The issue is approached by congress and the corporate media interests whom they serve, in a way that is maximally confounding. The simplest interpretation of the facts, is that this is by design.
Fundamentalist dogma is misdirection. Fundamentalism, is being suckered by that dogma.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @02:59PM (1 child)
I did read the second amendment, which speaks of "the right of the people." While it also mentions a well-regulated militia, that is just one reason the right to bear arms is important, and was not intended to be a limitation upon it. I am therefore unconvinced that any level of gun control would be Constitutional, despite what courts may argue. Even Scalia was wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @04:36PM
The federal code does define "militia". Incidentally that definition doesn't include women. Which is to say under federal statutory law, women have no second amendment rights. Why feminists don't about that I will never know. While it may not be enforced that way, that is how the law is written. And the dictionary act and then SCOTUS defined "people" as meaning "corporations", and apparently their respective multinational fiduciary interests. So if a foreigner incorporates in the U.S. they probably have more right to bare arms than a woman citizen under federal statutory law. Again, how it is written, not how it is enforced.
My point is that nobody is articulating either the problem or the solution, and that credibility of statutory or bench law on this matter is far from sacrosanct. Generally I'm with you, that the smaller risk is with a fully open system. That isn't to say that there isn't a lawful way to implement gun control intelligently. But such a way will never happen, because congress doesn't want it to happen. They want to use the issue to forment disruption. Which is why all you hear is a din of fundamentalist twaddle, with both parties conspiring to mine their half of the dupes for every sent they can get.
If you aren't considering third parties, then you aren't considering a two party system.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @07:01PM
For some reason I forgot to mention the black market in my comment. That aside:
Interpretation of the Constitution is always subject to change. It means whatever 5 Supreme Court Justices decides it means.
Meanwhile, we have a large number of people in the U.S. that will violate what they see as oppressive gun control laws, followed by some kind of insurrection if the government tries to take their guns away.
As it stands, people can sell/trade firearms privately, make their own firearms from scratch or from partially carved components, and build up their own arsenal, as long as they have some money. There is little interest in stopping them.
Gun control may prevent some of the stupider kids and mentally disturbed individuals from picking up a gun. Then again, the Drug War hasn't been such a success. All that is needed is a cheap handgun and some bullets in order to replicate what was seen on Sunday. If a 24-year-old liquidates their meager assets, they should be able to afford a weapon, one-way bus ticket, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @07:00PM (1 child)
What is this Obama "gun scare" of which you speak? Obama never even put forward any legislation to do any sort of gun control. All we got out of him was tears and the occasional finger-wagging lecture after a mass shooting. Perhaps you were somehow swayed by the hysteria of the gun lobby when they tried to tell us that "libruls are going to come and take away our gunz any day now!!!1!!eleven!!!". On the other hand, if you had something else in mind then please do enlighten us.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @07:10PM
Was the word "scare" really not enough for you, or have you not seen the stats?
https://www.vox.com/2016/1/21/10801664/obama-gun-sales [vox.com]
It is clear that a segment of the population believed that Obama would implement gun control and seize guns. Sales surged even before his election. It doesn't matter that this was based on fear or even racism. And it hints that if there was a real push for strict gun control, there would be a corresponding real surge in sales as people stockpile guns long in advance of the law(s) being implemented.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @09:12PM (11 children)
*yawn* No great loss.
(Score: -1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @09:18PM (2 children)
Not just "a few" millennials, there were numerous fatalities... one of each gender.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:27AM (1 child)
Yes but they were all incels. This incident proves that video games are the root cause of shootings. If those incels would have spent their money on women instead of video games, this would have never happened.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Monday August 27, @01:47AM
No guarantees, brah. They could just be super awkward and/or ugly, premature ejaculators, etc. The money would be pissed into the wind.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday August 26, @09:19PM (7 children)
Nobody was "lost" here. This is a false ploy in a state run by the Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and her fellow Jews. Do you believe that it was a coincidence that the Leftist media conveniently banned Alex Jones right before this happened? The Jews may have been chased back into their strongholds, but with the media on their side, they may actually get away with pushing through another gun-grabbing bill or sow discord before the midterms.
You just watch. The shooter will have been found to be a regular reader of Trump tweets, Drudge Report, Breitbart, and 4chan; and will have been discovered to enjoy Doom, Marilyn Manson and AC/DC; and the mass media will repeat those lies 24/7 in a desperate last-ditch effort to influence the midterm and get more websites banned.
You heard it here first.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @09:47PM (3 children)
I have to wonder how you function on a daily basis. Like, if you react to every piece of bad news by blaming the Jews, doesn't that mean your whole world view and value system is Jewish in essence? I mean, at least the Norwegian right wingers have their pagan fascist fantasies separating them from the Judo-Christian traditions. You... You see Jews at every corner... You believe everything is related to Jews... You're basically just a self-hating Jew at this point.
Seriously Ethanol, what the fuck?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday August 26, @09:59PM (2 children)
Now that is not a very fair assessment. First of all, I blame not only the Jews but also the Blacks and Mexicans. Second, yes, I may badmouth the Jews here and there but I also consider them talented people and, if they don't like me, worthy opponents. Sadly, some stereotypes are true: Whites lie, Mexicans are loud, Blacks steal, and people with even a fraction of Jewish blood are some degree of Israel-firster.
There is only one nation which should come first to all living in the USA, and that is the United States of America.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @12:00AM (1 child)
Massive troll, who can say if he really ia a racist piece of crap or just some punk trying to prove a point. Worse it miggt just be for the lulz justaprankbeo level of lame. I suspect the last one.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday August 27, @03:36PM
I have yet to see any actual evidence any of those assholes are just in it for the lulz... No, a South Park story-arc doesn't count.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday August 26, @10:41PM
2.5 / 5
Not your best troll, but not too bad.
Introducing a weird conspiracy theory about "They're coming to take our guns" is really good, but in the end let down by the increasingly repetitive terror of the "Jews".
Also, pretending Debbie Wasserman-Schultz has any influence over anything kind of spoiled the whole effort.
Never mind, have another try.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:51AM
I think you're off a bit. Doom, Marilyn Manson, and AC/DC are so 90s. I'm honestly not sure what the kids are into these days. The first part about Trump tweets, Drudge, etc, especially 4chan was good. The shooter will be an incel or a homosexual (probably reported both ways for extra confusion), probably a tech worker of some sorts. If we're lucky, he'll be an MGTOW or MRA.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:24AM
Shooter has been named: David Katz. Sounds pretty Jewish to me.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @09:45PM
https://i.reddit.com/r/LivestreamFail/comments/9ahso4/ [reddit.com]
https://livestreamfails.com/post/27788 [livestreamfails.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @10:51PM (2 children)
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=uPoof_1535308259 [liveleak.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @02:02AM
Watching it a second time, you can see a laser sight on the guy just before the shooting starts.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @05:54AM
Longer version [mixtape.moe] (contains extended audio and the Twitch chat)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday August 26, @11:01PM (5 children)
What I don't get even after reading the various news clips, I might have missed something. Was it related to the game tournament or did it just happen to be a shooting at a place that they also held a game tournament at? Such as was someone mad about losing a game or really wanting to get rid of some competition or was it just crazy gun thugs doing crazy thug shit and nerdy gamers just getting caught in the crossfire?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @11:12PM
https://soylentnews.org/breakingnews/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=27311&page=1&cid=726708#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday August 26, @11:50PM (1 child)
It is well known that games make people murderous, no matter if the games are violent or not
(grin)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Monday August 27, @12:09AM
This could make someone murderous:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTvO8tntjIs [youtube.com]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Mykl on Monday August 27, @02:04AM (1 child)
It was apparently a competitor in the tournament (Madden '19), who got upset when he lost.
I will admit to feeling shocked when I first heard the news but, upon hearing it was a Madden player, thinking "Well, if there was going to be one subset of the community that would do this, the sports game players would be the most likely".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @09:54PM
He turned out to be a Trump hater.
The story always disappears quickly when it doesn't fit the narrative. The ideal would be a white male Trump supporter, proudly part of the NRA, with an AR-15. Somebody like that actually stopped the Texas church massacre, running out barefoot to return fire, and all of a sudden the story is no longer interesting. The shooting at YouTube also made the news... until it was discovered that the shooter was a vegan Muslim immigrant lady. Oh dear, bury that one ASAP!!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Sunday August 26, @11:56PM (14 children)
So would this be considered PvP or MMORPG?
MMRRPG (not being online but reality)???
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Monday August 27, @12:11AM (8 children)
They should have put more attribute points into Agility, perk points into Dodge, etc.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 27, @12:19AM (7 children)
The shooter's lethality ratio was pretty low: 4 killed, 9 wounded...
I live in town, my company texted everybody asking us to text back if we were OK... talk about an ERT with too much time on their hands...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @12:42AM (6 children)
It's a better kill:injury ratio than Stephen Paddock, but nobody would call his attack [wikipedia.org] ineffective. The kill count is what matters, injuries are just extra (although some injuries are much worse than others).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 27, @02:11AM (5 children)
I met a guy who broke up a pistol-mugging (strangers, nobody to him, just trying to do the right thing), got shot in the ankle for his troubles... permanently debilitated - he can still walk, sort of, but won't be running anywhere approaching normal ever again.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @02:28AM (4 children)
Life continues to be harsh and unfair for many. But at least we have TV, air conditioning, ice cream, a cure for cholera, etc.
Hopefully, in the future, we would be able to give that man a robot ankle. Maybe we will have replacement parts that exceed the performance of the originals, to the point where people will cut off their own limbs and replace them with superior versions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 27, @01:42PM (3 children)
Hopefully in the future we can take lethal projectile weapons out of the hands of the poor, desperate, crazy, and others motivated to use them to harm other people.
Right to bear arms against your oppressors doesn't work as intended when the real oppressors have radio coordinated teams with helicopters, assault rifles, etc. All small arms in the hands of the poor does is make the rich more frightened and defensive than they would be otherwise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:08PM (1 child)
Why is it always assumed that, if a full-scale rebellion against a tyrannical government were to occur, that 100% of the military would side with the authoritarian government? I doubt that is even close to true.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:26PM
Yeah, some of the drones might malfunction if the Tuesday patch was installed.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @04:14PM
Yeah, just look at how the Aghans lost to the Soviets!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @12:12AM (4 children)
That violent game, in which the players kill each other's figures on a heavily constrained board?
Oh, man, that's just so frustrating, it can make one's blood boil.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @12:39AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Pichushkin [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday August 27, @12:49AM
Uh, I assume the title was a reference to the film Wargames.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday August 27, @02:38AM
Battle Chess [youtube.com]
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @02:43AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chess_boxing [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday August 27, @01:22AM (3 children)
The order restricting Defcad [defcad.com] from posting downloadable files expires on Tuesday. The judge might issue a permanent injunction on Monday. So definitely expect a submission on that topic within the next 48 hours.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/08/3d-printed-gun-activists-set-to-face-numerous-us-states-in-court/ [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Monday August 27, @05:37AM (2 children)
I went to watch the oral arguments last week. The judge said he would get the order out the day before the temporary order expires, which means we should see it on Monday (order expires Tuesday). Based on his questioning of the AGs' attorney (two softballs and side comment) compared to his relentless grilling of the Fed's attorney, I expect he'll extend the restraining order and has used the last week to think up some bullshit sleight of hand argument to make the prior restraint of speech sound plausibly legal.
Democrats can't possibly surprise me anymore -- they're like 50s era anti-communists willing to destroy everything to get their way, including the 1st Amendment. The underlying foundation upon which the attorney for the states' AGs built his arguments, was that this information endangers state security and thus it must be restrained. That's breathtaking if you think about it. Exactly what practical information cannot threaten state security? Go back to Neanderthal tech -- think about a book on improving one's golf swing. That information could fall under this same "state security" exception to the first amendment because people who know how to use clubs can do dangerous stuff. It probably wouldn't be used that way, but such a framework is so vague and applies so broadly, it would surely be used politically.
This case has enormous ramifications for the future of America and if the Democrat AGs are successful, that future is going to look increasingly authoritarian and police-state-ish.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @05:48AM (1 child)
That's cool! Now we know you (probably) live in Seattle though.
(Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Tuesday August 28, @06:22AM
As expected, the injunction was extended. A whopping 2 pages of the 25 page opinion are devoted to the 1st Amendment despite it being the supreme law of the land (supposedly): https://www.scribd.com/document/387155855/3D-printed-gun [scribd.com]
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday August 27, @06:26AM (4 children)
They are real sketchy on details but if anyone was curious(as I was) there were 2 killed. Nothing really compared to say.. Chicago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @10:01AM (1 child)
3 dead if you include the shooter, but yeah. If this didn’t feed an agenda it would be at most state news - not fucking (inter)national news.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @07:27PM
Weekends and especially Sundays are slow new days for most media outlets, so this filled a void alongside the death of John McCain. The details of the incident also helped boost its profile. He killed apparently due to his poor performance in a video game tournament. A number of people (seems like at least hundreds based on the speed of the chat, but I have not found the number) were watching the Twitch live stream of the tournament when the shooting started. Jacksonville police warned people to stay away from the area for a while. TV news immediately had the chilling video/audio of the shooting, in a form that did not need much editing since the stream had cut back to Madden '19. Most shooting incidents aren't going to have such convenient footage available so quickly.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @07:13PM
Initial reports said 4 (probably including himself).
(Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Tuesday August 28, @11:09AM
Suspect is a Madden '19 player, not a Call of Duty 360 no-scoper.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:23PM
Watering the Tree of Liberty with the blood of the tyrants. This is why we need to have guns.
USA #1
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 27, @07:28PM
https://www.google.com/search?q=Jacksonville&oq=Jacksonville [google.com]
Some little known features can be seen on the GOOG search.
