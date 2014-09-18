from the whoops,-wrong-valve dept.
An estimated 60 to 80 fires, 3 explosions, and numerous gas leaks were reported last night in the towns around Lawrence, MA (north of Boston). The incident has been linked to lines operated by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. Columbia Gas has not released an official cause yet, but MEMA (The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency) and some of the local firefighters have speculated that the cause was an over-pressurized gas line. Columbia was conducting planned upgrades on the lines at the time of the incident. One person has been killed; 25 more have been injured.
I was listening to the fire radio as it happened and it sounded like complete chaos -- it was just the dispatch, but there was not a single moment of silence as they scrambled to get crews to all of the affected areas and coordinate the response across four separate towns (Lawrence, Andover, North Andover, and Methuen.) The local first responders were initially asking residents to shut off their gas lines; this quickly changed to calls for all Columbia Gas customers to evacuate, which then increased to an order for immediate evacuation of the entire area. Overnight police and fire officials were going door-to-door enforcing the evacuation, and it is not known at this time when residents may be allowed to return. The electric service has been shut down to the entire area to limit possible sources of ignition, and officials have stated there are over 8000 homes which need to be individually inspected before the residents can return.
So far, Columbia Gas has not provided any confirmation or explanation of the exact cause of this disaster...but I'm sure we've got some people here who have some speculation to offer...
The local Eagle Tribune has a number of articles with further information, and there's limited coverage in national sources like CNN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @06:59PM
Sulu: An incident?!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @07:07PM (1 child)
"going door-to-door enforcing the evacuation"
"over 8000 homes which need to be individually inspected before the residents can return"
Anybody trying that needs to be shot. A home is private.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @07:18PM
I think I agree. Go door to door making sure everybody is aware of the situation, but ultimately it's for the best to let people Darwin themselves.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Friday September 14, @07:10PM (1 child)
According to Reuters, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-massachusetts-explosions/gas-explosions-drive-thousands-out-of-homes-in-boston-suburbs-idUSKCN1LU0W6 [reuters.com]
This struck me a little off. Doesn't every gas meter have a regulator attached to prevent exactly this? It feels like for 6000 homes having 1 in 100 with a bad regulator is a stretch. I got a call a few months ago that the gas provider is required to replace the gas meter every seven years, but I don't know if this applies to the regulator as well, or if these people perhaps skipped their replacement.
A gas regulator like this one:
* http://www.dormont.com/products/r325 [dormont.com]
Doesn't every home have one on their meter? I've never noticed a home lacking one.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Friday September 14, @07:20PM
Can't recall where exactly, but I think I did read something about the pressure being so much that it blew out the regulators in peoples' homes. Definitely not an official statement though, but it seems plausible...that regulator has to have an upper limit. And that could explain why some houses blew and others didn't -- I'd imagine some regulators might handle the pressure better than others. But you'd think there'd be pressure sensors and regulators on the gas main too which should prevent that...
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Friday September 14, @07:14PM
Curious if anyone here has any knowledge about how these kinds of gas lines are managed. I'd think they'd know what kind of pressure is required and what the safe upper limit is, and they'd have some monitoring equipment and vents at various points to prevent any issues. Do they just assume that they've got everything managed well enough at the supply end that over-pressure lines "can't" happen? Or would this kind of incident require a cascade of multiple independent failures?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @07:15PM (1 child)
Can anyone recommend a setup to do this. Ideally one device to listen to fire/police/cb/ham radio frequencies? It doesnt need to transmit and hopefully not require a lot of tinkering to set up.
(Score: 3, Informative) by urza9814 on Friday September 14, @07:27PM
For a PC/browser, use RadioReference.com
For an Android (possibly iOS, not sure) device, grab the Scanner Radio app. It's excellent. Gives a notification when more than 10k people tune in to any station (that threshold and notification is configurable)...so last night I got notified that 11k people were listening to Lawrence Fire, so I went online and searched "Lawrence MA News" to see what was going on. That's actually how I get most of my breaking news these days...sometimes I even get the notifications before any national news agencies are aware of it. You can of course search the full list of streams too if you just want to listen in to what's going on locally.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @07:22PM
Cyber warfare, someone hacked the utility and pumped the pressure really high.