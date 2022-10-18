I first learned of GitHub having problems from a story on Hacker News. Since SoylentNews hosts its code there, I was curious as to what was going on. If it was indeed down, I wanted to pass the word on to the rest of the SoylentNews community.

The comments on that story suggested that GitHub read access was working okay (and a very quick check on my part of our code there confirmed that), but attempts to make changes are failing.

That's strange.

Then I took a look at GitHub's Status Page, where I found something even stranger... how they phrased their status messages! Take a look:

We continue to repair a data storage system for GitHub.com. You may see inconsistent results during this process.

22:23 Eastern Standard Time

We are continuing to repair a data storage system for GitHub.com. You may see inconsistent results during this process.

22:01 Eastern Standard Time

We continue work to repair a data storage system for GitHub.com. You may see inconsistent results during this process.

21:41 Eastern Standard Time

We are continuing to work to migrate a data storage system in order to restore access to GitHub.com.

21:22 Eastern Standard Time

We continue to work to migrate a data storage system in order to restore access to GitHub.com.

21:02 Eastern Standard Time

We continue to migrate a data storage system in order to restore full access to GitHub.com.

20:43 Eastern Standard Time

We continue to work on migrating a data storage system in order to restore access to GitHub.com.

20:23 Eastern Standard Time

We're continuing to work on migrating a data storage system in order to restore access to GitHub.com.

20:05 Eastern Standard Time

We're failing over a data storage system in order to restore access to GitHub.com.

19:43 Eastern Standard Time

We're investigating problems accessing GitHub.com.

19:13 Eastern Standard Time

We are investigating reports of service unavailability.

19:09 Eastern Standard Time

Seems to me someone on GitHub once spent a little too much time exploring mazes in Colossal Cave. Will they be able to fix the problem before they run out of permutations?