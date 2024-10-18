from the hate-machine dept.
Three Explosive Devices Sent to Clintons, Obama and CNN Offices
Explosive devices were sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as to CNN's offices in New York, sparking an intense investigation on Wednesday into whether a bomber is going after targets that have often been the subject of right-wing ire.
A law enforcement official said the three devices were similar to one found Monday at the home of George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and liberal donor.
The device sent to CNN was contained in a manila envelope addressed to John Brennan, who was the C.I.A. director in the Obama administration and is a harsh critic of Mr. Trump. The president revoked Mr. Brennan's security clearance in what was seen as an act of retribution. The return address bore the name of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida congresswoman who formerly headed the Democratic National Committee.
In a statement, the White House condemned "the attempted violent attacks."
Update 1: The explosive devices have been described as pipe bombs. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that a device was also sent to his office.
This is why we need a Strong Leader like Trump, to protect weak Democrats. Your welcome, Dems.
by bob_super
> arrest all Muslims
Actually, it is a nice reminder that homegrown terrorists have always, but for one exception, been a bigger threat than foreign brown/religious invaders.
End antisemitism and hate crime
This is a false flag.
Migrant caravans are cover for Moslem invaders.
Antifa are the cause of violence.
Nationalists are pacifists.
> Migrant caravans are cover for Moslem invaders.
Orange man bad [twitter.com]
“War is peace.
Freedom is slavery.
Ignorance is strength.”
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
The shit hasn't hit the fan yet - but it's getting dangerously close.
The shit hasn't hit the fan yet - but it's getting dangerously close.
The world would be a much better place is a couple dozen "leading" D's just had strokes and died. Hey - don't get upset and defensive. I'll let you have a couple dozen from the R side of the aisle. I won't miss them either!!
I should probably be a little more clear about the couple dozen "leaders" on the R side. Take the Cock brothers, please. Both of them. They'll balance out Soros. People with far more money than brains, meddling in the affairs of real people, with real life concerns.
This socialist agrees with you. Well, perhaps I would rather not kill them. It would be more amusing to lock them up for life and let them watch the world go on without their egos. (Yes, the Clintons will be among those we should lock up. We'll lock up the Bushes right next to them. Maybe put them in the same cell block as their good friends, the House of Saud.)
We need to expropriate the wealth of the ruling class, which was created by the working class, and put it under democratic control so that the working class--"real people" as you put it--can address their very real concerns. These are the concerns that affect the vast majority of people, maybe 90% of the population in the USA, across racial and ethnic boundaries.
Whereas you don't seem to have much of either.
I don't know if it's whether I'm noticing it more or if it's become more prevalent on SN but there seems to be more and more outrageous conspiracy nonsense. Often it's based in antisemitism, nationalism and racism too. It's gotten tiring enough for me to cancel my subscription as I have no interest in contributing financially towards a platform that seems at best to be ambivalent towards people expressing such provably ridiculous views.
"If anyone needs me, I'm in the angry dome. [dublet.org]"
Provably ridiculous? Well - prove it then.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Wednesday October 24, @05:56PM
Understand that I agree with you, when he says shit like the above "asshat" is the kindest thing I would call Runaway.
But by the same coin, I am here precisely because this site isn't interested in censoring ANY views.
You are welcome to leave and never darken our door again, but I think that this is a cruicially important point, censorship won't fix anything at all. And censoring repugnant ideas would be the thing that would drive me personally from this place. Not because I agree or disagree with the ideas censored, but because I am so terribly against censorship itself. And that seems to be the overall tone of this site.
You are welcome to call people on their shit, they won't censor you either, and I might just get a chuckle from the exchange.
Are you going to deal with this: by NPC-131072 (7144) on Wednesday October 24, @05:15PM (#753118)
Clearly a bad faith troll at the very least. Likely a paid troll, dropping disqus like quips and spam all over the place.
Do you plan on allowing soylent news to turn into disqus?
1. Who the fuck are you talking to, exactly?
2. https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/npc-wojak [knowyourmeme.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
That was NPC-131073 (7147) posting anon, clearly a Russian bot pushing right wing nutjobbery.
#Resist
Feel free to mod him troll.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 24, @06:07PM
Nope - I'm not going to deal with NPC-whateverthefuck. Soylent cannot turn into disqus for multiple reasons. Among those reasons, we don't pay our staff. We just work them to death, then toss their bodies aside to make room for new staff.
Any other questions?
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
"prompting the FBI to launch an investigation into who would want to harm the philanthropist and political activist"

lmao
lmao
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @06:14PM
Whoever sent these bombs wanted them to be found. Go look at what the mail service looks for in mailbombs. They look identical
The post office looks for lumpy packages, with grease stains, excessive postage, and protruding wires. I learned this in the military and sort of rolled my eyes, it sounds like the sort of shit someone would make up if they were tasked with doing so and made up some bullshit on the spot.
Yet the photo I saw checked every box except the grease marks which may just not have been visible in the photo.
Trump, along with the other talk show wingnuts are stochastic terrorists!
You mean "chaotic terrorist" (as character alignment)?
I've always thought this Joker quote deserved an insightful mod:
Lurking in that quote is a demonstration of relative value of working class lives compared to ruling class lives.
Nah. Lurking in that quote is a demonstration of what humans can become accustomed to.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Will_no_one_rid_me_of_this_turbulent_priest%3F
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Related: Soros too - earlier - hand delivered [nytimes.com]
---
Unrelated: Mock German fighter plane crashes on California freeway [theguardian.com]
Debbie Wasserman Schultz was the return address on these, the one originally sent to Eric Holder had an incorrect address and was returned to her office.
This brings to mind that old AA saw about half measures availing us nothing. What good is blowing up Democrats if you're going to leave the Republicans standing?
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
Yeah - agree with the half-assed. It's bad enough to go down in history as an assassin. Going down in history as an incompetent assassin would really suck. Obviously, we have one or more involved in these ineffective bombings.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
Yeah, assuming they were actually meant to explode. That's not a given though. Could easily have either been a nutjob hater only looking to make them shit their pants or a nutjob sympathizer trying to pull a non-lethal false flag. I expect someone will find out eventually but I have serious doubts as to whether the public ever learn the truth.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
Maybe the idea is to spark so much anger on one side, that they do the job for you. Call it a Civil War starter kit.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Yeah, I was kind of wondering why none of them went off. That's either incredible incompetence (did they not even test a prototype or three?) or they were never intended to detonate. It's just mildly interesting to me which it was; I don't really care either way.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
I'd like to see a picture. Little tell-tales like machining the outside surface to produce a lot of fragmentation could help to determine just HOW incompetent the incompetents were. You don't simply pack a pipe full of explosive, and add a primer and a timer to it.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
We're talking competence here not expertise. Making something that would actually explode and kill whoever was within five feet of it would be good enough to declare competence. A one inch diameter by one foot length iron pipe half full of black powder going off could accomplish that easily.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
CNN had a picture on tv a minute ago, probably on their website by now.
It was just galvanized steel pipe with some unknown trigger device/wires taped to the side. Probably only like 6" of 1" standard pipe. Normal mail envelope.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 24, @05:48PM
https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1055147149158219778 [twitter.com]
https://twitter.com/PMBreakingNews/status/1055151647213711361 [twitter.com]
There should be a less cropped view of the close-up image floating around somewhere.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by NPC-131072 on Wednesday October 24, @05:57PM (1 child)
Depends on the objective. [nytimes.com] Why would they need to work for Hilary "you cannot be civil" Clinton or Eric "When they go low we kick them" Holder to make political points? Even the most hapless would-be assassins opt for chemical agents. [www.cbc.ca]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 24, @06:20PM
If George Soros represents democracy, then I want no part of it. I actually read his biography once upon a time. I simply cannot understand how a man with his background can support communism/socialism/progressivism. He lost something along the way - I guess we could call him "damaged goods". As most of the world measures success, he most certainly is successful. But, he's broken.
That second link is well worth thinking about. Some looney-tune, presumably leftist, sends ground up castor beans to some right wing officials. Might that have been a trigger, for the looney-tune, presumably rightist, who sent these pipe bombs? It may not be rational, but we can follow the twisted logic: "Those lefties have just tried to assassinate our president - it's time for me to act! Gotta kill some lefties, quick!"
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
Look at the Unabomber's career. The initial bombs were not fatal, and a couple of them didn't even go off. Towards the end the bombs became more deadly. This evolution took place over almost 2 decades. An amateur mailing bombs around all within the same week or so is probably going to fuck something up. Remember, it's a fail if they explode in the bombmaker's face or en route, so there's a balance to be struck between stability and detonation. Some of these bombs were intercepted before they reached their intended targets. It's possible that detection mechanisms are better these days, everyone's mail is being routinely scanned, or it's just a lot harder to get these to someone with Secret Service protection or mail screening than the relatively unknown targets that Kaczynski chose.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Fair enough on the quality of work and detection but, shit, you'd think they'd at least test a few out first to make sure they worked at all. Take pride in your craftsmanship, people!
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 24, @05:35PM
Go with the latter possibility. If someone mails a bomb to you or me, and it doesn't have wires hanging out, it's going to arrive at our house(s). High profile targets have mail sorters in mail rooms working diligently to separate the cruft from the crap.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
please, mr bomber, do a better job. you have to use the correct addresses and your bombs need to work. or if it's the feds up to their tax payer funded games, pls fuck off and die already.
You don't have to call me Mister, Mister. The whole world calls me Hank!
With my luck, I'll probably get the one that explodes.
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday October 24, @05:40PM
Fake News @CNN [twitter.com] made so much money off the 1st. Iraq War, they call it Gulf War. Bush Original sent his Ambassador. He sent April Glaspie. Or Glasspie. She told Saddam Hussein, "oh, it's none of our business, we don't care what you do in Kuwait." She lied. A lot of people died. CNN filmed it -- they called it embedding, they got in bed with our soldiers -- and became very very rich. Although, not as rich as me.
Crooked H & Obama overthrough the Government in Ukraine. With the Polish Snipers coming in & shooting people until everybody totally lost their minds. They had a revolution. And the President of Ukraine -- big big client of Paul Manafort, Paul did tremendous work for him -- ran to Russia. That guy was running for his life. And he's very lucky that he made it out of there alive.
They overthrough my former tenant, Colonel Qaddhafi of Libya. To turn it into an ISIS country. Because they founded ISIS. They LITERALLY founded ISIS. Colonel Q rented one of my estates, they killed him. Stabbed in the ass, death by ass stabbing. And Crooked H laughed about that one. youtu.be/mlz3-OzcExI [youtu.be]
They overthrough so many governments, so many dictators in Middle East. They call it, Arab Spring. Because it was so many countries, too many to mention! And a lot of those countries turned Muslim when that happened. They went to Muslim Brotherhood. Or ISIS. Which, as I said, that one's a Hillary & Obama number.
Kill List, Obama had a very long Kill List. Possibly bigger, longer than any President that came before. He didn't call it Kill List, he called it Disposition Matrix. Nice name, sounds like math homework, right? I call it what it is, and what we need. And he sent so many Drones it's not funny. Killing Americans, killing many people. On all sides.
These are horrible people. But, the folks attacking them are horrible too. If I had an Attorney General I'd tell him, have the @FBI [twitter.com] look into this very carefully. Tell them to do a VERY THOROUGH investigation. Like the 7 investigations they did on Judge Bart Kavanaugh (now Ass. Justice, congrats Bart!). @VP [twitter.com] Pence condemns these attacks, these attempted attacks. Nice way to say, FAILED. I love the way Mike said it, beautiful words there. And I agree 100%. Believe me, we're doing everything we can to find out who did these horrible attacks. And bring them to justice. Possibly to Justice Kavanaugh. Or to one of my wonderful Judges. Who will be very very tough on them. And on anyone who tries to hurt our precious Dems & our VERY SPECIAL Fake News Media! twitter.com/VP/status/1055115436361166849 [twitter.com]
#StopTheBias [twitter.com]
Either the perpetrators are abnormally dumb, or this is deliberate. Hmm...just before midterm elections,when Dems are polling much more poorly than expected. Whatever could the motive be?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.