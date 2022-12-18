from the gotta-catch-'em-all dept.
Two arrested after drones delay flights and force cancellations at Gatwick Airport
UK police say they have made two arrests in connection with criminal drone activity at Gatwick Airport, and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant. Britain's second-largest airport reopened on Friday after a mystery saboteur wrought 36 hours of travel chaos for more than 100,000 Christmas travellers by using drones to play cat-and-mouse with police snipers and the army. [...] The defence ministry refused to comment on what technology was deployed, but drone experts said airports needed to deploy specialist radar reinforced by thermal imaging technology to detect such unmanned flying vehicles.
See also: Gatwick drones: Two arrested over flight disruption
A 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, from Crawley, were arrested in the town at about 22:00 GMT on Friday.
Previously: Army Called in Amid UK Drone Chaos (Updated)
BBC:
The Army has deployed "specialist equipment" to Gatwick Airport as the travel chaos caused by drone activity shows no sign of abating. Tens of thousands of passengers on several airlines have been disrupted by drones flying over the airport. In a tweet, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson had confirmed the military deployment.
He said: "The armed forces have a range of unique capabilities and this isn't something we would usually deploy but we are there to assist and do everything we can so that they are in a position to open the airport at the earliest opportunity."
Gatwick's runway has been shut since Wednesday night because devices have been repeatedly flown over the airfield.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RandomFactor on Saturday December 22, @04:26PM (3 children)
So here's my question.
What is the reason we can't add a retractable barrier of some sort on commercial jets for takeoff and landings? This is apparently impractical in flight for various reasons, but something similar was actually used on some Soviet era fighters (on the premise they might be operating from damaged runways or roads and needed to prevent foreign object damage). Just enough to bounce off a drone at lower takeoff/landing speeds.
Impossible to allow enough airflow? Too much weight? Not worth the cost?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday December 22, @04:34PM (1 child)
You mean over the jet intakes? I suppose it could help, but I think these things can easily damage other parts of the aircraft too if they hit those. I suppose you could start putting metal cages over the windshields and flaps and other vulnerable areas. It would certainly look a bit different!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Saturday December 22, @04:56PM
Sorry yes, that little detail didn't make it from brain to fingers during composition :-)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 22, @04:57PM
Weight may be negligible, but aerodynamics would be screwed up pretty badly. It would be a very large engineering feat to design and install them on all commercial aircraft. Not to mention, it would take the FAA a couple years to approve of all of them. Bear in mind, that would be a separate approval for each make and model aircraft to be retrofitted with these things.
Aristarchus mom is hard core alt-right!
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday December 22, @04:28PM (4 children)
I was expecting 17 years olds.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Saturday December 22, @04:39PM
The holiday season brings out the inner child.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Nuke on Saturday December 22, @04:49PM
They are from Crawley which is the nearest town. I suspect it might be about issues with the airport - aircraft noise or disgruntled employees?
Qualifications : English 5th-Grade (Failed)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 22, @04:53PM
Same here. This is more the kind of thing you expect from 15 to maybe 30 years of age. One near 50, the other over 50?
One thing we can be certain of: They will not be dealt with harshly enough.
Aristarchus mom is hard core alt-right!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @05:29PM
Assuming the narrative hasn't changed much since I last looked, very few 17 y.o. can afford a commercial drone of the type they were intimating was involved, even on the used market they`re still a bit on the expensive side...
This one is definitely interesting, I forsee much popcorn munching over the next couple of months as the story and reactions evolve.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by acid andy on Saturday December 22, @04:31PM (5 children)
Cynically, I'm inclined to think that blame might always end up being pinned on somebody. It would sure look bad to admit they couldn't find who did it. But then, it will also look bad if more drones come afterwards.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @04:53PM (2 children)
The snipers may have shot one down and traced the serial number. Or they could have triangulated the signal used to control one of them and found the culpripts.
I doubt they would frame someone because the accused could have been anywhere on the preceding days when the other drone sightings occurred. That would have a very significant negative result.
(Score: 3, Informative) by EvilSS on Saturday December 22, @05:02PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @05:35PM
The fact that this went on for so long strongly suggests the beasties were following pre-programmed GPS tracks.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Saturday December 22, @04:59PM (1 child)
I don't think that's likely. I would imagine there would be plenty of supporting evidence, not least neighbours and others seeing the drones going up and down when they were having batteries changed of re-charged. By the end there must have been hundreds of people watching the drones' paths, both police and bystanders, and with eyeballs, binoculars and radar.
The Gatwick area (and South East England generally) is a very crowded place these days, there are very few locations where you could operate drones from without being noticed, especially if you were being looked for. The only surprise is that it took so long to nail them.
Qualifications : English 5th-Grade (Failed)
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Saturday December 22, @05:29PM
They don't have silent black helicopter drones scaled down yet?