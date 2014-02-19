The text of Article13 and the EU Copyright Directive has just been finalised and it's utterly awful. It is clear what we do now: contact MEPs and get them to vote down the entire package.

https://juliareda.eu/2019/02/eu-copyright-final-text/

Our best bet: The final vote in the plenary of the European Parliament, when all 751 MEPs, directly elected to represent the people, have a vote. This will take place either between March 25 and 28, on April 4 or between April 15 and 18. We’ve already demonstrated last July that a majority against a bad copyright proposal is achievable.