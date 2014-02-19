19/02/14/0125233 story
posted by martyb on Thursday February 14, @01:49AM
from the squeak-now-or-forever-hold-your-grease dept.
The text of Article13 and the EU Copyright Directive has just been finalised and it's utterly awful. It is clear what we do now: contact MEPs and get them to vote down the entire package.
https://juliareda.eu/2019/02/eu-copyright-final-text/
Our best bet: The final vote in the plenary of the European Parliament, when all 751 MEPs, directly elected to represent the people, have a vote. This will take place either between March 25 and 28, on April 4 or between April 15 and 18. We’ve already demonstrated last July that a majority against a bad copyright proposal is achievable.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday February 14, @02:01AM
It only attempts to break the whole internet to bump the profits of a few, who are totally not currently making billions at all, while clearly showing that the people who wrote it understand the international nature of the beast they are trying to regulate.
Be glad our highly-paid elected officials took so long carefully negotiating a perfect compromise package.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 14, @02:19AM
Citizens seemingly should be learning of the law only after it's all set to come into force.